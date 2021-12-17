The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers and common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of foreign issuers without regard to market capitalizations. “Foreign issuers” means non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of ADRs; or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund typically invests in securities of issuers domiciled in at least three non-U.S. countries, with at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets invested in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in securities of foreign issuers may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Emerging markets are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), with a focus on office, industrial and residential REITs.

The Fund will generally hold between 40-70 stocks of companies that the Adviser identifies as having superior quality and growth characteristics. The Adviser’s investment approach categorizes each stock into one of

three groups, “Quality Compounders,” “Emerging Growers” and “Risk Mitigators.” Quality Compounders include companies that, based on the Adviser’s evaluation, have long track records, low volatility in their revenue and earnings streams, an advantageous market position over competition, and high returns on capital. Emerging Growers include growth companies the Adviser considers to have unique business models with large unaddressed target markets or novel products or services that can rapidly take market share. Risk Mitigators include companies that the Adviser believes investors traditionally do not consider to be growth companies but that still demonstrate superior quality and growth characteristics relative to their peer group.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a quality growth style that incorporates elements of quantitative and fundamental investing. The Adviser’s quantitative investment model is first used as a tool to identify potential investment opportunities for further analysis and review. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis is then used to select from the pool of identified investment opportunities and construct a portfolio with the objective of generating alpha (i.e., outperformance) and reducing the Fund’s risk of loss. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis, along with an evaluation of the positive return potential versus the negative return potential of each of the Fund’s holdings, is also used to monitor the Fund’s portfolio and find what the Adviser considers to be the most attractive equity holdings in each major country or region in international markets, as defined by the benchmark.

In evaluating the potential sale of a security, the Adviser’s portfolio management team will review corporate progress relative to the team’s fundamental investment case, in addition to monitoring the price movement and valuation of the security. Portfolio holdings are also reviewed for upside or downside relative to the Adviser’s target prices for a given company. The portfolio management team may then sell a holding when it determines that such company’s fundamental business prospects have deteriorated.