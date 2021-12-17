Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

CIBC ATLAS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FUND

mutual fund
AWWVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(AWWVX) Primary
AWWVX (Mutual Fund)

CIBC ATLAS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(AWWVX) Primary
AWWVX (Mutual Fund)

CIBC ATLAS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(AWWVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CIBC ATLAS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FUND

AWWVX | Fund

-

$334 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$334 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CIBC ATLAS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FUND

AWWVX | Fund

-

$334 M

0.00%

0.01%

AWWVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC ATLAS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers and common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of foreign issuers without regard to market capitalizations. “Foreign issuers” means non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of ADRs; or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund typically invests in securities of issuers domiciled in at least three non-U.S. countries, with at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets invested in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in securities of foreign issuers may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Emerging markets are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), with a focus on office, industrial and residential REITs.

The Fund will generally hold between 40-70 stocks of companies that the Adviser identifies as having superior quality and growth characteristics. The Adviser’s investment approach categorizes each stock into one of

three groups, “Quality Compounders,” “Emerging Growers” and “Risk Mitigators.” Quality Compounders include companies that, based on the Adviser’s evaluation, have long track records, low volatility in their revenue and earnings streams, an advantageous market position over competition, and high returns on capital. Emerging Growers include growth companies the Adviser considers to have unique business models with large unaddressed target markets or novel products or services that can rapidly take market share. Risk Mitigators include companies that the Adviser believes investors traditionally do not consider to be growth companies but that still demonstrate superior quality and growth characteristics relative to their peer group.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a quality growth style that incorporates elements of quantitative and fundamental investing. The Adviser’s quantitative investment model is first used as a tool to identify potential investment opportunities for further analysis and review. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis is then used to select from the pool of identified investment opportunities and construct a portfolio with the objective of generating alpha (i.e., outperformance) and reducing the Fund’s risk of loss. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis, along with an evaluation of the positive return potential versus the negative return potential of each of the Fund’s holdings, is also used to monitor the Fund’s portfolio and find what the Adviser considers to be the most attractive equity holdings in each major country or region in international markets, as defined by the benchmark.

In evaluating the potential sale of a security, the Adviser’s portfolio management team will review corporate progress relative to the team’s fundamental investment case, in addition to monitoring the price movement and valuation of the security. Portfolio holdings are also reviewed for upside or downside relative to the Adviser’s target prices for a given company. The portfolio management team may then sell a holding when it determines that such company’s fundamental business prospects have deteriorated.

Read More

AWWVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AWWVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWWVX Category Low Category High AWWVX % Rank
Net Assets 334 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 52 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 90 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HDFC BANK LIMITED 3.34%
  2. BAE SYSTEMS PLC 2.95%
  3. SHELL PLC 2.91%
  4. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 2.62%
  5. Amadeus IT Group SA 2.60%
  6. ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.59%
  7. DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 2.53%
  8. COMPASS GROUP PLC 2.51%
  9. Chubb Limited 2.49%
  10. RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWWVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.74% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.26% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWWVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWWVX % Rank
Non US 		75.30% N/A N/A N/A
US 		23.44% N/A N/A N/A

AWWVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AWWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AWWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AWWVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWWVX Category Low Category High AWWVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWWVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWWVX Category Low Category High AWWVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWWVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

AWWVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×