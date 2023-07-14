Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
18.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$396 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers and common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of foreign issuers without regard to market capitalizations. “Foreign issuers” means non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of ADRs; or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund typically invests in securities of issuers domiciled in at least three non-U.S. countries, with at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets invested in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in securities of foreign issuers may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Emerging markets are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), with a focus on office, industrial and residential REITs.
The Fund will generally hold between 40-70 stocks of companies that the Adviser identifies as having superior quality and growth characteristics. The Adviser’s investment approach categorizes each stock into one of three groups, “Quality Compounders,” “Emerging Growers” and “Risk Mitigators.” Quality Compounders include companies that, based on the Adviser’s evaluation, have long track records, low volatility in their revenue and earnings streams, an advantageous market position over competition, and high returns on capital. Emerging Growers include growth companies the Adviser considers to have unique business models with large unaddressed target markets or novel products or services that can rapidly take market share. Risk Mitigators include companies that the Adviser believes investors traditionally do not consider to be growth companies but that still demonstrate superior quality and growth characteristics relative to their peer group.
In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a quality growth style that incorporates elements of quantitative and fundamental investing. The Adviser’s quantitative investment model is first used as a tool to identify potential investment opportunities for further analysis and review. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis is then used to select from the pool of identified investment opportunities and construct a portfolio with the objective of generating alpha (i.e., outperformance) and reducing the Fund’s risk of loss. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis, along with an evaluation of the positive return potential versus the negative return potential of each of the Fund’s holdings, is also used to monitor the Fund’s portfolio and find what the Adviser considers to be the most attractive equity holdings in each major country or region in international markets, as defined by the benchmark.
In evaluating the potential sale of a security, the Adviser’s portfolio management team will review corporate progress relative to the team’s fundamental investment case, in addition to monitoring the price movement and valuation of the security. Portfolio holdings are also reviewed for upside or downside relative to the Adviser’s target prices for a given company. The portfolio management team may then sell a holding when it determines that such company’s fundamental business prospects have deteriorated.
* Annualized
|Period
|AWWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|2.55%
|2021
|0.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|56.63%
|2020
|5.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|64.89%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|AWWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|2.55%
|2021
|0.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|56.63%
|2020
|5.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|64.89%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWWIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.25%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|50.00%
|Cash
|3.74%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|44.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|45.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|52.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|38.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|40.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWWIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.00%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|4.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.55%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|15.44%
|Industrials
|18.51%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|23.73%
|Technology
|10.70%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|92.17%
|Healthcare
|10.28%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|86.18%
|Basic Materials
|7.46%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|41.94%
|Communication Services
|5.48%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|37.33%
|Energy
|3.93%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|20.28%
|Consumer Defense
|3.09%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|89.40%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|66.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|68.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWWIX % Rank
|Non US
|94.36%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|23.96%
|US
|1.89%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|77.19%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Daniel Delany, CFA, Managing Director, is a co-manager of CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. Mr. Delany has been associated with the firm and/or its affiliates since 2012 and during such time has held positions of Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Prior to 2012, he was a portfolio manager and investment analyst at Oak Ridge Investments. Mr. Delany began his investment career at Kemper Funds in 1993 and later worked for UBS AG in Europe and William Blair & Company in Chicago. Mr. Delany has been in the financial services industry for more than 21 years. Dan received his B.A. from Marquette University and his M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. .
Matthew Scherer, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is a co-manager of CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. Mr. Scherer has been associated with the firm and/or its affiliates since 2010 and during such time has held positions of Portfolio Manager and Analyst. Prior to 2010, he was a research analyst at Aragon Global, LLC, where he worked as a Global Consumer and Business Services Analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Scherer was a research analyst for Carlson Capital UK covering European equities. Mr. Scherer began his career as an associate analyst at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Scherer has been in the financial services industry for more than 21 years.
