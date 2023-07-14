Home
Trending ETFs

AWWIX (Mutual Fund)

AWWIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CIBC Atlas International Growth Fund

AWWIX | Fund

$12.44

$396 M

0.00%

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$396 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AWWIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC Atlas International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CIBC Private Wealth Management
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    34484128
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Delany

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers and common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of foreign issuers without regard to market capitalizations. “Foreign issuers” means non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of ADRs; or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund typically invests in securities of issuers domiciled in at least three non-U.S. countries, with at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets invested in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in securities of foreign issuers may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Emerging markets are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), with a focus on office, industrial and residential REITs.

The Fund will generally hold between 40-70 stocks of companies that the Adviser identifies as having superior quality and growth characteristics. The Adviser’s investment approach categorizes each stock into one of three groups, “Quality Compounders,” “Emerging Growers” and “Risk Mitigators.” Quality Compounders include companies that, based on the Adviser’s evaluation, have long track records, low volatility in their revenue and earnings streams, an advantageous market position over competition, and high returns on capital. Emerging Growers include growth companies the Adviser considers to have unique business models with large unaddressed target markets or novel products or services that can rapidly take market share. Risk Mitigators include companies that the Adviser believes investors traditionally do not consider to be growth companies but that still demonstrate superior quality and growth characteristics relative to their peer group.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a quality growth style that incorporates elements of quantitative and fundamental investing. The Adviser’s quantitative investment model is first used as a tool to identify potential investment opportunities for further analysis and review. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis is then used to select from the pool of identified investment opportunities and construct a portfolio with the objective of generating alpha (i.e., outperformance) and reducing the Fund’s risk of loss. The Adviser’s fundamental analysis, along with an evaluation of the positive return potential versus the negative return potential of each of the Fund’s holdings, is also used to monitor the Fund’s portfolio and find what the Adviser considers to be the most attractive equity holdings in each major country or region in international markets, as defined by the benchmark.

In evaluating the potential sale of a security, the Adviser’s portfolio management team will review corporate progress relative to the team’s fundamental investment case, in addition to monitoring the price movement and valuation of the security. Portfolio holdings are also reviewed for upside or downside relative to the Adviser’s target prices for a given company. The portfolio management team may then sell a holding when it determines that such company’s fundamental business prospects have deteriorated.

Read More

AWWIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -15.6% 25.6% 49.77%
1 Yr 18.7% -15.2% 27.0% 28.67%
3 Yr 6.3%* -27.6% 9.3% 3.70%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 35.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -49.5% -11.5% 2.55%
2021 0.0% -11.8% 9.8% 56.63%
2020 5.3% -1.7% 22.8% 64.89%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -35.3% 25.6% 49.54%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.8% 27.0% 27.98%
3 Yr 6.3%* -27.6% 13.1% 5.45%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 35.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -49.5% -11.5% 2.55%
2021 0.0% -11.8% 9.8% 56.63%
2020 5.3% -1.7% 22.8% 64.89%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AWWIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWWIX Category Low Category High AWWIX % Rank
Net Assets 396 M 167 K 150 B 69.50%
Number of Holdings 52 5 516 73.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 115 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 73.96%
Weighting of Top 10 28.04% 10.3% 99.1% 58.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.16%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWWIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.25% 88.72% 101.51% 50.00%
Cash 		3.74% -1.51% 11.28% 44.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 45.62%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 52.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 38.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 40.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWWIX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.00% 0.00% 38.62% 4.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.55% 0.00% 46.28% 15.44%
Industrials 		18.51% 0.68% 31.28% 23.73%
Technology 		10.70% 1.51% 38.21% 92.17%
Healthcare 		10.28% 1.36% 29.58% 86.18%
Basic Materials 		7.46% 0.00% 23.15% 41.94%
Communication Services 		5.48% 0.00% 41.13% 37.33%
Energy 		3.93% 0.00% 24.97% 20.28%
Consumer Defense 		3.09% 0.00% 28.66% 89.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 66.59%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 68.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWWIX % Rank
Non US 		94.36% 70.50% 101.51% 23.96%
US 		1.89% 0.00% 25.68% 77.19%

AWWIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 37.19% 64.49%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.50% 72.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

AWWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.25% 2.00% 95.65%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 7.00% 330.00% 15.10%

AWWIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWWIX Category Low Category High AWWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.95% 56.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWWIX Category Low Category High AWWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.53% -1.69% 3.16% 35.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AWWIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Delany

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Daniel Delany, CFA, Managing Director, is a co-manager of CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. Mr. Delany has been associated with the firm and/or its affiliates since 2012 and during such time has held positions of Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Prior to 2012, he was a portfolio manager and investment analyst at Oak Ridge Investments. Mr. Delany began his investment career at Kemper Funds in 1993 and later worked for UBS AG in Europe and William Blair & Company in Chicago. Mr. Delany has been in the financial services industry for more than 21 years. Dan received his B.A. from Marquette University and his M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. .

Matthew Scherer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Matthew Scherer, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is a co-manager of CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. Mr. Scherer has been associated with the firm and/or its affiliates since 2010 and during such time has held positions of Portfolio Manager and Analyst. Prior to 2010, he was a research analyst at Aragon Global, LLC, where he worked as a Global Consumer and Business Services Analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Scherer was a research analyst for Carlson Capital UK covering European equities. Mr. Scherer began his career as an associate analyst at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Scherer has been in the financial services industry for more than 21 years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

