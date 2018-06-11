Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies that are represented in one or more of the S&P Global Water Index, the NASDAQ OMX US Water or Global Water Indices, or the S-Network Global Water Index (Composite), or that are substantially engaged in water-related activities. Water-related activities consist of those that relate to the quality or availability of or demand for potable and non-potable water and include, but are not limited to, the following: water production, storage, transport and distribution; water supply enhancing or water demand-reducing technologies and materials; water planning, control and research; water conditioning, such as filtering, desalination, disinfection and purification; sewage and liquid waste treatment; and water delivery-related equipment and technology, consulting or engineering services relating to any of the above-mentioned activities. The specific activities that the fund may from time to time consider to qualify as “water-related activities” will change as markets, technologies and investment practices develop. The portfolio managers intend to diversify the fund’s investments across geographic regions. Under normal market conditions, the fund will typically invest (i) between 45%-75% of its total assets in U.S. securities, (ii) between 20%-45% of its total assets in European securities, and (iii) up to 25% of its total assets in Asia and other geographies. The fund may invest in emerging market securities.
The portfolio managers select investments on a bottom-up basis irrespective of market capitalization, geography, industry/sector or growth- or value-orientation, and may look for several of the following characteristics: higher than average sustainable growth; substantial capacity for growth of revenue and earnings; superior management; alignment to select United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and other comparable societal goals; strong commitment to research and product development; and differentiated or superior product offerings addressing the structural demand drivers. The portfolio managers consider the level of active contribution to the improvement of water resource management during the stock selection process.
Companies’ Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) practices are also considered as the portfolio managers believe this enhances the investment process.
The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks and warrants), the fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs), and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.
