Trending ETFs

AWTTX (Mutual Fund)

AWTTX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$638 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AWTTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Duff &amp; Phelps Water Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies that are represented in one or more of the S&P Global Water Index, the NASDAQ OMX US Water or Global Water Indices, or the S-Network Global Water Index (Composite), or that are substantially engaged in water-related activities. Water-related activities consist of those that relate to the quality or availability of or demand for potable and non-potable water and include, but are not limited to, the following: water production, storage, transport and distribution; water supply enhancing or water demand-reducing technologies and materials; water planning, control and research; water conditioning, such as filtering, desalination, disinfection and purification; sewage and liquid waste treatment; and water delivery-related equipment and technology, consulting or engineering services relating to any of the above-mentioned activities. The specific activities that the fund may from time to time consider to qualify as “water-related activities” will change as markets, technologies and investment practices develop. The portfolio managers intend to diversify the fund’s investments across geographic regions. Under normal market conditions, the fund will typically invest (i) between 45%-75% of its total assets in U.S. securities, (ii) between 20%-45% of its total assets in European securities, and (iii) up to 25% of its total assets in Asia and other geographies. The fund may invest in emerging market securities.

The portfolio managers select investments on a bottom-up basis irrespective of market capitalization, geography, industry/sector or growth- or value-orientation, and may look for several of the following characteristics: higher than average sustainable growth; substantial capacity for growth of revenue and earnings; superior management; alignment to select United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and other comparable societal goals; strong commitment to research and product development; and differentiated or superior product offerings addressing the structural demand drivers. The portfolio managers consider the level of active contribution to the improvement of water resource management during the stock selection process.

Companies’ Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) practices are also considered as the portfolio managers believe this enhances the investment process.

The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks and warrants), the fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs), and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

AWTTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AWTTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWTTX Category Low Category High AWTTX % Rank
Net Assets 638 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 38 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 322 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 50.39% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Water Works Co Inc 8.43%
  2. Danaher Corp 6.40%
  3. Essential Utilities Inc 6.20%
  4. Xylem Inc/NY 5.61%
  5. Veolia Environnement SA 5.19%
  6. Tetra Tech Inc 4.17%
  7. Severn Trent PLC 4.01%
  8. IDEX Corp 3.73%
  9. Stantec Inc 3.58%
  10. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 3.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWTTX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.91% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWTTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWTTX % Rank
US 		70.80% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		27.29% N/A N/A N/A

AWTTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AWTTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWTTX Category Low Category High AWTTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWTTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWTTX Category Low Category High AWTTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWTTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

AWTTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

