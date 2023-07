The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, and in derivatives and other instruments, including depositary receipts that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The principal types of equity securities in which the Fund invests are common and preferred stock. The Fund’s common stock investments may also include China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, including the U.S. and at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case at least 30%, of the Fund’s net assets will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to countries other than the U.S. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and options.

The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.

The Fund can use options to mitigate risk and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.

The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes, and a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the portfolio manager applies a rigorous bottom-up fundamental investment approach to analyze the quality and value of individual companies. There is no attempt to mirror the composition of the Fund’s benchmark index.

The portfolio manager looks for companies that (i) possess sustainable competitive advantages that provide opportunities for long-term growth; (ii) have management teams that are strong capital allocators and efficient operators; and (iii) are believed to be attractively priced in relation to their intrinsic value.

As part of a comprehensive assessment of a company’s intrinsic value, the portfolio management team uses a variety of valuation methods and will typically review a company’s financial information, competitive position and its future prospects. The team may also meet with the company’s management and take into account general industry and economic trends. The team will then compare the intrinsic value that it has placed on the

company against its current market price and will consider investing where the market price is sufficiently lower than the determined intrinsic value.