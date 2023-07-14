Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AB Sustainable International Thematic Fund

mutual fund
AWPKX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.62 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (AWPAX) Primary C (AWPCX) Adv (AWPYX) Retirement (AWPKX) Retirement (AWPRX) Inst (AWPIX) Inst (AWPZX)
AWPKX (Mutual Fund)

AB Sustainable International Thematic Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.62 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (AWPAX) Primary C (AWPCX) Adv (AWPYX) Retirement (AWPKX) Retirement (AWPRX) Inst (AWPIX) Inst (AWPZX)
AWPKX (Mutual Fund)

AB Sustainable International Thematic Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.62 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (AWPAX) Primary C (AWPCX) Adv (AWPYX) Retirement (AWPKX) Retirement (AWPRX) Inst (AWPIX) Inst (AWPZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Sustainable International Thematic Fund

AWPKX | Fund

$18.62

$792 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$792 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Sustainable International Thematic Fund

AWPKX | Fund

$18.62

$792 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.32%

AWPKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Sustainable International Thematic Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Roarty

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a focused international portfolio of equity securities of companies whose business activities the Adviser believes position the company to benefit from certain sustainable investment themes that align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). These themes include the advancement of climate, health and empowerment. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers located outside of the United States that satisfy the Fund’s sustainability criteria. An issuer that derives at least 25% of its total revenues from activities consistent with the achievement of the SDGs meets such criteria, although many of the issuers in which the Fund invests will derive a much greater portion of their revenues from such activities. 
The Adviser employs a combination of “top-down” and “bottom-up” investment processes with the goal of identifying, based on its internal research and analysis, securities of companies worldwide, that fit into sustainable investment themes. First, the Adviser identifies through its “top-down” process the sustainable investment themes. In addition to this “top-down” thematic approach, the Adviser then uses a “bottom-up” analysis of individual companies, focusing on prospective earnings growth, valuation, and quality of company management and on evaluating a company’s exposure to environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors. ESG factors, which can vary across companies and industries, may include environmental impact, corporate governance, ethical business practices, diversity and employee practices, product safety, supply chain management and community impact. Eligible investments include securities of issuers that the Adviser believes will maximize total return while also contributing to positive societal impact aligned with one or more SDGs. While the Adviser emphasizes company-specific positive selection criteria over broad-based negative screens in assessing a company’s exposure to ESG factors, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive revenue from direct involvement in adult entertainment, alcohol, coal, controversial weapons, firearms, gambling, genetically modified organisms, military contracting, prisons, or tobacco. 
The Adviser normally considers a large universe of mid- to large-capitalization companies worldwide for investment, but may invest in companies of any size. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries (and normally substantially more) other than the United States. The Fund invests in securities of companies in both developed and emerging market countries, with the stock selection process determining the geographic distribution of the Fund’s investments. The Fund also invests in the equity securities of companies located in the United States with exposure to international markets. The Fund may sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria described above. 
Currencies can have a dramatic impact on equity returns, significantly adding to returns in some years and greatly diminishing them in others. Currency and equity positions are evaluated separately. The Adviser may seek to hedge the currency exposure resulting from securities positions when it finds the currency exposure unattractive. To hedge all or a portion of its currency risk, the Fund may, from time to time, invest in currency-related derivatives, including forward currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, swaps and options. The Adviser may also seek investment opportunities by taking long or short positions in currencies through the use of currency-related derivatives. 
The Fund may enter into other derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges. 
Read More

AWPKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -15.6% 25.6% 82.80%
1 Yr 14.8% -15.2% 27.0% 70.64%
3 Yr 0.2%* -27.6% 9.3% 49.14%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 35.4% 59.54%
10 Yr 2.1%* -3.7% 9.5% 65.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -49.5% -11.5% 59.63%
2021 0.9% -11.8% 9.8% 46.27%
2020 8.4% -1.7% 22.8% 25.70%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 55.87%
2018 -6.3% -7.5% 11.0% 95.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -35.3% 25.6% 81.65%
1 Yr 14.8% -46.8% 27.0% 68.35%
3 Yr 0.2%* -27.6% 13.1% 49.75%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 35.4% 62.07%
10 Yr 2.3%* -3.0% 9.9% 77.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -49.5% -11.5% 59.63%
2021 0.9% -11.8% 9.8% 46.27%
2020 8.4% -1.7% 22.8% 25.70%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 55.87%
2018 -6.3% -7.5% 11.0% 96.20%

NAV & Total Return History

AWPKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWPKX Category Low Category High AWPKX % Rank
Net Assets 792 M 167 K 150 B 53.90%
Number of Holdings 53 5 516 70.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 209 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 56.45%
Weighting of Top 10 27.64% 10.3% 99.1% 61.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AB Government Money Market AB 4.32%
  2. Partners Group Holding AG 3.79%
  3. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%
  4. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%
  5. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%
  6. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%
  7. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%
  8. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%
  9. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%
  10. Partners Group Holding AG 3.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWPKX % Rank
Stocks 		95.69% 88.72% 101.51% 63.82%
Cash 		4.32% -1.51% 11.28% 30.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 51.61%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 57.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 46.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 47.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWPKX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.83% 0.00% 38.62% 7.14%
Healthcare 		17.86% 1.36% 29.58% 23.73%
Industrials 		16.83% 0.68% 31.28% 36.18%
Technology 		16.48% 1.51% 38.21% 62.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.37% 0.00% 46.28% 36.18%
Consumer Defense 		6.52% 0.00% 28.66% 61.06%
Basic Materials 		3.74% 0.00% 23.15% 79.03%
Energy 		2.03% 0.00% 24.97% 40.09%
Utilities 		1.93% 0.00% 19.97% 19.35%
Communication Services 		1.40% 0.00% 41.13% 85.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 70.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWPKX % Rank
Non US 		85.16% 70.50% 101.51% 82.26%
US 		10.53% 0.00% 25.68% 17.97%

AWPKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 37.19% 33.64%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 31.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

AWPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 7.00% 330.00% 56.25%

AWPKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWPKX Category Low Category High AWPKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.95% 61.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWPKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWPKX Category Low Category High AWPKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -1.69% 3.16% 78.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWPKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AWPKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Roarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

William Johnston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2017

4.58

4.6%

William Johnston is the Global/International Research Growth Sector Head for financials. He joined Alliance Capital in 1998, and was the research analyst covering European banks from 1998 to March 2011. Johnston has been the International Research Growth Sector Head for financials since its inception in December 2002, and in March 2008 he became the Global Research Growth Sector Head for financials. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst at Fleming Investment Management, covering UK banks, media, property and other financials. Before that, Johnston worked for the Industrial Bank of Japan in London as a qualified chartered surveyor on the property finance team and in the investment banking division, advising on UK property finance and investment. He holds an MA from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from City University London. Johnston was nominated in Institutional Investor’s “Best of the Buy Side” survey in 2001. Location: London

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×