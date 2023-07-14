Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.6%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$792 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AWPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-15.6%
|25.6%
|81.19%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-15.2%
|27.0%
|68.81%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-27.6%
|9.3%
|46.91%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|57.26%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-3.7%
|9.5%
|61.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|56.38%
|2021
|0.9%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|45.78%
|2020
|8.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|25.19%
|2019
|5.8%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|55.03%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|95.32%
|Period
|AWPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-35.3%
|25.6%
|80.28%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-46.8%
|27.0%
|66.51%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-27.6%
|13.1%
|47.52%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|60.34%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-3.0%
|9.9%
|75.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|56.38%
|2021
|0.9%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|45.78%
|2020
|8.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|25.19%
|2019
|5.8%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|55.03%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|95.91%
|AWPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|792 M
|167 K
|150 B
|54.36%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|5
|516
|71.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|209 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|56.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.64%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|61.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.69%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|64.29%
|Cash
|4.32%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|30.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|95.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|95.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|94.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|94.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWPAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.83%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|8.06%
|Healthcare
|17.86%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|24.19%
|Industrials
|16.83%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|36.64%
|Technology
|16.48%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|62.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.37%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|36.64%
|Consumer Defense
|6.52%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|61.52%
|Basic Materials
|3.74%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|79.49%
|Energy
|2.03%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|40.55%
|Utilities
|1.93%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|19.82%
|Communication Services
|1.40%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|85.48%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|97.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWPAX % Rank
|Non US
|85.16%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|82.72%
|US
|10.53%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|18.43%
|AWPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|44.63%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.22%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|AWPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|87.04%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AWPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AWPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|58.33%
|AWPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.95%
|95.63%
|AWPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AWPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|72.16%
|AWPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2010
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2009
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2008
|$0.279
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 24, 2004
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2003
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 1998
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 1996
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
William Johnston is the Global/International Research Growth Sector Head for financials. He joined Alliance Capital in 1998, and was the research analyst covering European banks from 1998 to March 2011. Johnston has been the International Research Growth Sector Head for financials since its inception in December 2002, and in March 2008 he became the Global Research Growth Sector Head for financials. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst at Fleming Investment Management, covering UK banks, media, property and other financials. Before that, Johnston worked for the Industrial Bank of Japan in London as a qualified chartered surveyor on the property finance team and in the investment banking division, advising on UK property finance and investment. He holds an MA from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from City University London. Johnston was nominated in Institutional Investor’s “Best of the Buy Side” survey in 2001. Location: London
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...