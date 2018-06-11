Home
Trending ETFs

AWMVX (Mutual Fund)

AWMVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CIBC ATLAS MID CAP EQUITY FUND

AWMVX | Fund

-

$681 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$681 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AWMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC ATLAS MID CAP EQUITY FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, a mid-capitalization company is a company with a market capitalization of between $4 billion and $40 billion at the time of initial purchase. While the Fund expects to invest primarily in common stock, it may also invest in other equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including ADRs.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental selection process that focuses on identifying companies across various sectors that can deliver consistently strong earnings growth, free cash flow growth and above average return on equity. The Adviser looks for a proven history of growth in the companies in which the Fund invests, because the Adviser believes that it is indicative of the value of the company’s underlying franchise or market position, and companies with such a history typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities of companies for the long-term, and seeks to limit portfolio turnover. The Fund may sell a security, however, when a company’s fundamental business prospects or ability to generate cash

deteriorates, its capitalization exceeds the upper range of capitalizations of companies in the Fund’s benchmark index, its management becomes less stable or it becomes overvalued, or when more attractive alternatives exist.

Read More

AWMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AWMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWMVX Category Low Category High AWMVX % Rank
Net Assets 681 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 74 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 179 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 26.25% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AUTOZONE, INC. 4.01%
  2. ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 3.06%
  3. First American Funds, Inc: Government Obligations Fund; Class X Shares 2.94%
  4. PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. 2.61%
  5. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 2.59%
  6. CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. 2.30%
  7. SBA Communications Corporation 2.25%
  8. KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.23%
  9. DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 2.20%
  10. AMPHENOL CORPORATION 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWMVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.06% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.94% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWMVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWMVX % Rank
US 		97.06% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

AWMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AWMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AWMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AWMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWMVX Category Low Category High AWMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWMVX Category Low Category High AWMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

AWMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

