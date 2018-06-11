Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, a mid-capitalization company is a company with a market capitalization of between $4 billion and $40 billion at the time of initial purchase. While the Fund expects to invest primarily in common stock, it may also invest in other equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including ADRs.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental selection process that focuses on identifying companies across various sectors that can deliver consistently strong earnings growth, free cash flow growth and above average return on equity. The Adviser looks for a proven history of growth in the companies in which the Fund invests, because the Adviser believes that it is indicative of the value of the company’s underlying franchise or market position, and companies with such a history typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities of companies for the long-term, and seeks to limit portfolio turnover. The Fund may sell a security, however, when a company’s fundamental business prospects or ability to generate cash

deteriorates, its capitalization exceeds the upper range of capitalizations of companies in the Fund’s benchmark index, its management becomes less stable or it becomes overvalued, or when more attractive alternatives exist.