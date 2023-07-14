Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$716 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AWMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC Atlas Mid Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AT Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    41011828
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Pearlstein

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, a mid-capitalization company is a company with a market capitalization of between $2 billion and $20 billion at the time of initial purchase. While the Fund expects to invest primarily in common stock, it may also invest in other equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including ADRs.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental selection process that focuses on identifying companies across various sectors that can deliver consistently strong earnings growth, free cash flow growth and above average return on equity. The Adviser looks for a proven history of growth in the companies in which the Fund invests, because the Adviser believes that it is indicative of the value of the company’s underlying franchise or market position, and companies with such a history typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities of companies for the long-term, and seeks to limit portfolio turnover. The Fund may sell a security, however, when a company’s fundamental business prospects or ability to generate cash

deteriorates, its capitalization exceeds the upper range of capitalizations of companies in the Fund’s benchmark index, its management becomes less stable or it becomes overvalued, or when more attractive alternatives exist.

Read More

AWMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -24.9% 59.5% 71.81%
1 Yr 15.2% -43.1% 865.8% 47.87%
3 Yr 3.7%* -41.4% 41.9% 21.34%
5 Yr 5.1%* -28.2% 82.9% 17.84%
10 Yr N/A* -18.4% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 16.07%
2021 4.0% -52.0% 83.9% 22.61%
2020 4.9% -17.6% 195.3% 79.81%
2019 7.7% -16.0% 9.5% 14.09%
2018 -1.4% -13.6% 24.1% 14.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -53.4% 58.6% 69.50%
1 Yr 15.2% -60.3% 865.8% 45.04%
3 Yr 3.7%* -41.4% 41.9% 21.42%
5 Yr 5.1%* -27.5% 82.9% 20.63%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 16.07%
2021 4.0% -52.0% 83.9% 22.61%
2020 4.9% -17.6% 195.3% 79.81%
2019 7.7% -16.0% 9.5% 14.09%
2018 -1.4% -13.6% 24.1% 35.17%

NAV & Total Return History

AWMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWMIX Category Low Category High AWMIX % Rank
Net Assets 716 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 58.33%
Number of Holdings 81 20 3702 42.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 182 M 360 K 10.9 B 60.11%
Weighting of Top 10 22.40% 5.5% 92.1% 72.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AutoZone Inc 3.16%
  2. Fiserv Inc 3.15%
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 2.60%
  4. Lam Research Corp 2.52%
  5. Autodesk Inc 2.50%
  6. EPAM Systems Inc 2.33%
  7. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.31%
  8. Ameriprise Financial Inc 2.25%
  9. Microchip Technology Inc 2.24%
  10. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWMIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.89% 23.99% 100.52% 53.90%
Cash 		2.11% -0.52% 26.94% 44.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 47.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 50.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 42.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 44.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWMIX % Rank
Technology 		34.65% 0.04% 62.17% 32.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.52% 0.00% 57.41% 19.86%
Industrials 		15.37% 0.00% 38.23% 43.44%
Healthcare 		13.81% 0.00% 43.77% 80.32%
Financial Services 		5.51% 0.00% 43.01% 62.23%
Basic Materials 		4.28% 0.00% 17.25% 17.20%
Consumer Defense 		3.15% 0.00% 16.40% 28.90%
Real Estate 		2.90% 0.00% 19.28% 41.13%
Communication Services 		1.13% 0.00% 18.33% 73.05%
Energy 		1.06% 0.00% 62.10% 54.61%
Utilities 		0.63% 0.00% 12.94% 19.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWMIX % Rank
US 		96.03% 23.38% 100.52% 29.96%
Non US 		1.86% 0.00% 35.22% 65.78%

AWMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.02% 19.28% 74.23%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 57.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 250.31% 28.26%

AWMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWMIX Category Low Category High AWMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 47.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWMIX Category Low Category High AWMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -2.24% 2.75% 32.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AWMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Pearlstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2014

7.93

7.9%

Jay Pearlstein, CFA, Managing Director, is a co-manager. Mr. Pearlstein has been associated with the AT Investment Advisers and/or its affiliates since 1996. Prior to 1996, he was vice president of the equity research department and a member of the investment policy committee at Loomis, Sayles & Co. Previously, he was a senior auditor for Coopers & Lybrand. Pearlstein is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Public Accountant.

Bryan Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Reilly has been associated with CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2003 and during such time has held positions of Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Analyst and serves on the Firm’s Asset Allocation Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Bryan was a principal and research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Mr. Reilly has been in the financial services industry for more than 25 years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

