Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$609 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

AWIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC ATLAS INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in income producing securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests in a combination of common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, fixed income securities (including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, U.S. government securities, and money market instruments), and other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end investment companies (“closed-end funds”)). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund focuses on companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index during the prior year, but may invest in companies not included in the Index. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $306 million to $2.01 trillion. The Fund may invest without limit in securities of any credit quality, including securities that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds) and those in default. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in the sale (writing) of covered call or put options on common stocks to generate additional income and reduce volatility.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental selection process that focuses on identifying companies across various sectors that are attractively valued and can deliver consistently strong free cash flow growth and above average return on equity. The Adviser looks for a proven history of solid business execution in the companies in which the Fund invests, because the Adviser believes that it is indicative of the value of the company’s underlying franchise or market position, and companies with such a history typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries. Based on an assessment of relative and absolute attractiveness, an investment may be made in a company’s common stock, preferred stock, and/or debt.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities of companies for the long-term, and seeks to limit portfolio turnover. The Fund may sell a security, however, when a company’s fundamental business prospects or ability to generate cash deteriorates, its management becomes less stable or it becomes overvalued, or when more attractive alternatives exist.

Read More

AWIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AWIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWIVX Category Low Category High AWIVX % Rank
Net Assets 609 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 101 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.60%
  2. APPLE INC. 4.43%
  3. First American Funds, Inc: Government Obligations Fund; Class X Shares 4.39%
  4. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED 2.89%
  5. CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.32%
  6. ALPHABET INC. 2.21%
  7. JPMORGAN CHASE CO. 2.07%
  8. LINDE PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 2.02%
  9. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.00%
  10. AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIVX % Rank
Stocks 		69.11% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		25.84% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.72% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.33% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIVX % Rank
US 		69.11% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIVX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		4.39% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIVX % Rank
US 		25.84% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

AWIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

AWIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

AWIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

AWIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWIVX Category Low Category High AWIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWIVX Category Low Category High AWIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

AWIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

