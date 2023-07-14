The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies without regard to market capitalizations. Under normal conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in common stocks, and may also invest in preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers.” “Foreign issuers” include non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers” located in emerging markets. “Emerging markets” are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (“MSCI EM”) or that are publicly announced to be added to the MSCI EM.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser uses a bottom-up, fundamental investment approach that focuses on identifying quality growth companies. This approach begins with the Adviser identifying an initial universe of securities based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis.

In assessing whether a company is a quality growth company, the Adviser may consider, among other things, whether such company has sustainable competitive advantages and highly visible future growth potential, including internal revenue growth, large market opportunities and simple business models, and shows strong cash flow generation and high return on invested capital. The Adviser utilizes proprietary research and a rigorous qualitative and quantitative investment process.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on identifying stocks within multiple industry groups. Using quantitative and qualitative measures established by the Adviser, the Fund seeks to purchase common stocks that have stronger performance relative to other common stocks. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s investments for a variety of reasons, including to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.