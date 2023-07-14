Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.6%
1 yr return
10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$237 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.4%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies without regard to market capitalizations. Under normal conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in common stocks, and may also invest in preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers.” “Foreign issuers” include non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers” located in emerging markets. “Emerging markets” are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (“MSCI EM”) or that are publicly announced to be added to the MSCI EM.
Under normal market conditions, the Adviser uses a bottom-up, fundamental investment approach that focuses on identifying quality growth companies. This approach begins with the Adviser identifying an initial universe of securities based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis.
In assessing whether a company is a quality growth company, the Adviser may consider, among other things, whether such company has sustainable competitive advantages and highly visible future growth potential, including internal revenue growth, large market opportunities and simple business models, and shows strong cash flow generation and high return on invested capital. The Adviser utilizes proprietary research and a rigorous qualitative and quantitative investment process.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on identifying stocks within multiple industry groups. Using quantitative and qualitative measures established by the Adviser, the Fund seeks to purchase common stocks that have stronger performance relative to other common stocks. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s investments for a variety of reasons, including to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.
|Period
|AWGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|71.49%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|75.68%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|58.22%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|70.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|83.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|51.42%
|2021
|6.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.25%
|2020
|6.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|70.51%
|2019
|5.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|58.93%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|AWGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|68.45%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|71.49%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|57.85%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|49.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|81.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|51.51%
|2021
|6.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.25%
|2020
|6.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|70.51%
|2019
|5.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|58.93%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|AWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|237 M
|189 K
|222 B
|74.61%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|76.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|112 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|74.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.44%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|76.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.75%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|75.85%
|Cash
|3.24%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|18.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|62.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|64.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|61.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|60.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWGIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.32%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|2.23%
|Technology
|24.14%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|87.06%
|Industrials
|17.81%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|2.72%
|Healthcare
|11.41%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|62.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.93%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|92.83%
|Basic Materials
|6.11%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|6.51%
|Communication Services
|2.34%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|96.37%
|Energy
|2.22%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|25.23%
|Consumer Defense
|1.41%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|78.32%
|Real Estate
|1.30%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|44.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|72.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWGIX % Rank
|US
|94.97%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|48.97%
|Non US
|1.78%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|65.05%
|AWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|53.23%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.52%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|AWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|30.61%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|76.68%
|AWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|66.20%
|AWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|54.88%
|AWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$2.942
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$4.774
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
John Huber is a managing director and co-head of Team Geneva Advisors for CIBC Wealth Management with more than 20 years of industry experience. He has been managing investment portfolios since 1994 and has been actively involved in the Geneva Advisors research and investment process and on the firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Geneva Advisors, which became part of CIBC in 2017, John joined William Blair & Company in 1994 and was admitted to the partnership in 1998, making him one of the youngest partners in the history of William Blair. His career began at Procter & Gamble, Inc., where he received numerous achievement commendations. John is an active alumnus of the University of Michigan, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in economics. John also spent two years at the International School of Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), Windy City Chapter.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Bob has been managing investment portfolios since 1988. He is actively involved in the firm’s research and investment process and serves on the firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Geneva, Bob worked at William Blair & Company for more than 10 years and was a Principal. He also worked at LaSalle Partners, a national real estate firm based in Chicago. Bob holds a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University Of Chicago Graduate School Of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
