Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CIBC Atlas All Cap Growth Fund

AWGIX | Fund

$31.47

$237 M

0.00%

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.6%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$237 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AWGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC Atlas All Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AT Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    7709485
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Huber

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies without regard to market capitalizations. Under normal conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in common stocks, and may also invest in preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers.” “Foreign issuers” include non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are not traded on a U.S. exchange; (b) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); or (c) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers” located in emerging markets. “Emerging markets” are less developed countries as defined by the investment community and included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (“MSCI EM”) or that are publicly announced to be added to the MSCI EM.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser uses a bottom-up, fundamental investment approach that focuses on identifying quality growth companies. This approach begins with the Adviser identifying an initial universe of securities based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis.

In assessing whether a company is a quality growth company, the Adviser may consider, among other things, whether such company has sustainable competitive advantages and highly visible future growth potential, including internal revenue growth, large market opportunities and simple business models, and shows strong cash flow generation and high return on invested capital. The Adviser utilizes proprietary research and a rigorous qualitative and quantitative investment process.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on identifying stocks within multiple industry groups. Using quantitative and qualitative measures established by the Adviser, the Fund seeks to purchase common stocks that have stronger performance relative to other common stocks. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s investments for a variety of reasons, including to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.

AWGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -41.7% 65.2% 71.49%
1 Yr 10.1% -45.6% 77.3% 75.68%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 58.22%
5 Yr -1.1%* -30.4% 23.6% 70.42%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% 83.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.2% -85.9% 81.6% 51.42%
2021 6.0% -31.0% 26.7% 35.25%
2020 6.3% -13.0% 34.8% 70.51%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 58.93%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -41.7% 65.2% 68.45%
1 Yr 10.1% -45.6% 77.3% 71.49%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 57.85%
5 Yr 2.6%* -30.4% 23.6% 49.11%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% 81.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.2% -85.9% 81.6% 51.51%
2021 6.0% -31.0% 26.7% 35.25%
2020 6.3% -13.0% 34.8% 70.51%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 58.93%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AWGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWGIX Category Low Category High AWGIX % Rank
Net Assets 237 M 189 K 222 B 74.61%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 76.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M -1.37 M 104 B 74.77%
Weighting of Top 10 40.44% 11.4% 116.5% 76.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Blackstone Inc 5.95%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 5.10%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.05%
  4. Roper Technologies Inc 3.99%
  5. CoStar Group Inc 3.86%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.79%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.79%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.73%
  9. S&P Global Inc 3.71%
  10. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWGIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% 50.26% 104.50% 75.85%
Cash 		3.24% -10.83% 49.73% 18.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 62.90%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 64.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 61.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 60.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWGIX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.32% 0.00% 43.06% 2.23%
Technology 		24.14% 0.00% 65.70% 87.06%
Industrials 		17.81% 0.00% 30.65% 2.72%
Healthcare 		11.41% 0.00% 39.76% 62.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.93% 0.00% 62.57% 92.83%
Basic Materials 		6.11% 0.00% 18.91% 6.51%
Communication Services 		2.34% 0.00% 66.40% 96.37%
Energy 		2.22% 0.00% 41.09% 25.23%
Consumer Defense 		1.41% 0.00% 25.50% 78.32%
Real Estate 		1.30% 0.00% 16.05% 44.60%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 72.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWGIX % Rank
US 		94.97% 34.69% 100.00% 48.97%
Non US 		1.78% 0.00% 54.22% 65.05%

AWGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 20.29% 53.23%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.50% 90.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 30.61%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 316.74% 76.68%

AWGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWGIX Category Low Category High AWGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 66.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWGIX Category Low Category High AWGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.37% -6.13% 1.75% 54.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AWGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

John Huber is a managing director and co-head of Team Geneva Advisors for CIBC Wealth Management with more than 20 years of industry experience. He has been managing investment portfolios since 1994 and has been actively involved in the Geneva Advisors research and investment process and on the firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Geneva Advisors, which became part of CIBC in 2017, John joined William Blair & Company in 1994 and was admitted to the partnership in 1998, making him one of the youngest partners in the history of William Blair. His career began at Procter & Gamble, Inc., where he received numerous achievement commendations. John is an active alumnus of the University of Michigan, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in economics. John also spent two years at the International School of Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), Windy City Chapter.

Robert Bridges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Bob has been managing investment portfolios since 1988. He is actively involved in the firm’s research and investment process and serves on the firm’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Geneva, Bob worked at William Blair & Company for more than 10 years and was a Principal. He also worked at LaSalle Partners, a national real estate firm based in Chicago. Bob holds a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University Of Chicago Graduate School Of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

