Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.7%
1 yr return
7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
Net Assets
$1.55 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.1%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, and it may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock.
The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers. The Fund considers an issuer to be a large-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the largest and smallest capitalized companies included in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent date during the current month. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $435 million to $2.9 trillion.
The Fund normally invests in securities that generate strong cash flow and are available at attractive valuations. The Fund’s portfolio managers will be opportunistic with regard to the prices the Fund will pay for new investments and at which it will terminate positions.
In choosing securities, the Fund’s portfolio managers emphasize a bottom-up, fundamental stock selection investment strategy that focuses on issuers that can consistently deliver strong cash flow growth and return on invested capital. The portfolio managers also look to invest in securities of issuers with a proven track record of solid business execution because they believe that such a history is an indication of the value of the underlying franchise or market position. These issuers typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries. In addition, the portfolio managers emphasize diversification in terms of sector exposure.
The Fund’s portfolio managers consider selling a stock when its fundamental business prospects deteriorate, its ability to generate cash deteriorates, or when they think the stock is too expensive based on cash flow valuation metrics. In response to market, economic, political or other conditions, the Fund’s portfolio managers may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If the Fund’s portfolio managers do so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.
The Fund’s investments in the types of securities described in this Prospectus vary from time to time, and, at any time, the Fund may not be invested in all of the types of securities described in this Prospectus. The Fund may also invest in securities and other investments not described in this Prospectus. Such investments will not constitute principal investment strategies of the Fund.
|Period
|AWEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|72.08%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|71.60%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|52.04%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|27.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|12.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|59.45%
|2021
|8.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|47.43%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|27.17%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|23.53%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|18.54%
|Period
|AWEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|65.03%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|62.34%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|51.85%
|5 Yr
|7.3%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|24.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|11.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|AWEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|59.53%
|2021
|8.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|47.90%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|27.58%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|23.79%
|2018
|0.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|0.89%
|AWEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.55 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|43.96%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|4154
|74.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|618 M
|288 K
|270 B
|42.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.11%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|31.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.76%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|72.75%
|Cash
|2.24%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|23.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|86.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|86.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|85.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|86.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWEIX % Rank
|Technology
|23.98%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|53.83%
|Financial Services
|17.94%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|13.32%
|Healthcare
|12.61%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|81.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.67%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|52.22%
|Industrials
|10.65%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|26.95%
|Communication Services
|10.30%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|16.16%
|Consumer Defense
|5.16%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|82.70%
|Energy
|2.71%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|73.12%
|Utilities
|2.69%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|50.23%
|Basic Materials
|2.45%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|57.89%
|Real Estate
|0.83%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|81.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWEIX % Rank
|US
|94.91%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|62.34%
|Non US
|2.85%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|39.47%
|AWEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|57.33%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|74.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AWEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AWEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AWEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|39.48%
|AWEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.82%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|93.68%
|AWEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AWEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|59.37%
|AWEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2010
12.0
12.0%
Ms. Bannan has been associated with CIBC Private Wealth Advisors and/or its affiliates since 2007. From 1999 to 2005, she was a portfolio manager and ultimately the head of the large cap growth team at Evergreen Investments. Prior to that, Ms. Bannan held investment and leadership roles at CGU Insurance, Prudential Investments and Phoenix Investment Counsel.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2013
9.14
9.1%
Brant Houston, CFA, Senior Vice President, has been associated with the AT investment and/or its affiliates since 2007. Prior to 2007, Mr. Houston worked in various investment and analytic roles at Geronimo Financial, Nicholas Applegate Capital Management and Wilshire Associates. Mr. Houston began his investment career since 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Immediately prior to Geneva, Jim was an analyst at Grosvenor Capital Management. Before he was at Grosvenor, Jim was a healthcare analyst at Citadel Investment Group. Jim worked at Geneva as a healthcare analyst for 3 years prior to his time at Citadel. Prior to that, he served as an associate portfolio manager at Harris Trust. Jim began his career as a consultant at Arthur Andersen. Jim received his MBA from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and his B.B.A from The University of Notre Dame.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...