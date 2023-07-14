Home
CIBC Atlas Disciplined Equity Fund

mutual fund
AWEIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.15 +0.02 +0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (AWEIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CIBC Atlas Disciplined Equity Fund

AWEIX | Fund

$27.15

$1.55 B

0.82%

$0.22

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$1.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AWEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC Atlas Disciplined Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AT Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    57978796
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patricia Bannan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, and it may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers. The Fund considers an issuer to be a large-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the largest and smallest capitalized companies included in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent date during the current month. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $435 million to $2.9 trillion.

The Fund normally invests in securities that generate strong cash flow and are available at attractive valuations. The Fund’s portfolio managers will be opportunistic with regard to the prices the Fund will pay for new investments and at which it will terminate positions.

In choosing securities, the Fund’s portfolio managers emphasize a bottom-up, fundamental stock selection investment strategy that focuses on issuers that can consistently deliver strong cash flow growth and return on invested capital. The portfolio managers also look to invest in securities of issuers with a proven track record of solid business execution because they believe that such a history is an indication of the value of the underlying franchise or market position. These issuers typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries. In addition, the portfolio managers emphasize diversification in terms of sector exposure.

The Fund’s portfolio managers consider selling a stock when its fundamental business prospects deteriorate, its ability to generate cash deteriorates, or when they think the stock is too expensive based on cash flow valuation metrics. In response to market, economic, political or other conditions, the Fund’s portfolio managers may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If the Fund’s portfolio managers do so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

The Fund’s investments in the types of securities described in this Prospectus vary from time to time, and, at any time, the Fund may not be invested in all of the types of securities described in this Prospectus. The Fund may also invest in securities and other investments not described in this Prospectus. Such investments will not constitute principal investment strategies of the Fund.

Read More

AWEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -14.3% 36.7% 72.08%
1 Yr 7.3% -34.8% 38.6% 71.60%
3 Yr 5.5%* -27.6% 93.5% 52.04%
5 Yr 5.5%* -30.4% 97.2% 27.84%
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% 12.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -56.3% 28.9% 59.45%
2021 8.3% -20.5% 152.6% 47.43%
2020 5.2% -13.9% 183.6% 27.17%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 23.53%
2018 -1.5% -13.5% 12.6% 18.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -20.5% 36.7% 65.03%
1 Yr 7.3% -34.8% 40.3% 62.34%
3 Yr 5.5%* -27.6% 93.5% 51.85%
5 Yr 7.3%* -29.7% 97.2% 24.41%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 11.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -56.3% 28.9% 59.53%
2021 8.3% -20.5% 152.6% 47.90%
2020 5.2% -13.9% 183.6% 27.58%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 23.79%
2018 0.2% -10.9% 12.6% 0.89%

NAV & Total Return History

AWEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWEIX Category Low Category High AWEIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.55 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 43.96%
Number of Holdings 56 2 4154 74.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 618 M 288 K 270 B 42.42%
Weighting of Top 10 36.11% 1.8% 106.2% 31.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.31%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.10%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.82%
  4. Apple Inc 3.66%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.37%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.12%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.87%
  8. Danaher Corp 2.61%
  9. Blackstone Inc 2.61%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWEIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.76% 0.00% 130.24% 72.75%
Cash 		2.24% -102.29% 100.00% 23.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 86.64%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 86.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 85.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 86.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWEIX % Rank
Technology 		23.98% 0.00% 48.94% 53.83%
Financial Services 		17.94% 0.00% 55.59% 13.32%
Healthcare 		12.61% 0.00% 60.70% 81.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.67% 0.00% 30.33% 52.22%
Industrials 		10.65% 0.00% 29.90% 26.95%
Communication Services 		10.30% 0.00% 27.94% 16.16%
Consumer Defense 		5.16% 0.00% 47.71% 82.70%
Energy 		2.71% 0.00% 41.64% 73.12%
Utilities 		2.69% 0.00% 20.91% 50.23%
Basic Materials 		2.45% 0.00% 25.70% 57.89%
Real Estate 		0.83% 0.00% 31.91% 81.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWEIX % Rank
US 		94.91% 0.00% 127.77% 62.34%
Non US 		2.85% 0.00% 32.38% 39.47%

AWEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 49.27% 57.33%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 74.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 496.00% 39.48%

AWEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWEIX Category Low Category High AWEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.82% 0.00% 23.92% 93.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWEIX Category Low Category High AWEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -54.00% 6.06% 59.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AWEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patricia Bannan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2010

12.0

12.0%

Ms. Bannan has been associated with CIBC Private Wealth Advisors and/or its affiliates since 2007. From 1999 to 2005, she was a portfolio manager and ultimately the head of the large cap growth team at Evergreen Investments. Prior to that, Ms. Bannan held investment and leadership roles at CGU Insurance, Prudential Investments and Phoenix Investment Counsel.

Brant Houston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2013

9.14

9.1%

Brant Houston, CFA, Senior Vice President, has been associated with the AT investment and/or its affiliates since 2007. Prior to 2007, Mr. Houston worked in various investment and analytic roles at Geronimo Financial, Nicholas Applegate Capital Management and Wilshire Associates. Mr. Houston began his investment career since 1999.

James Farrell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Immediately prior to Geneva, Jim was an analyst at Grosvenor Capital Management. Before he was at Grosvenor, Jim was a healthcare analyst at Citadel Investment Group. Jim worked at Geneva as a healthcare analyst for 3 years prior to his time at Citadel. Prior to that, he served as an associate portfolio manager at Harris Trust. Jim began his career as a consultant at Arthur Andersen. Jim received his MBA from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and his B.B.A from The University of Notre Dame.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

