Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, and it may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers. The Fund considers an issuer to be a large-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the largest and smallest capitalized companies included in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent date during the current month. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $435 million to $2.9 trillion.

The Fund normally invests in securities that generate strong cash flow and are available at attractive valuations. The Fund’s portfolio managers will be opportunistic with regard to the prices the Fund will pay for new investments and at which it will terminate positions.

In choosing securities, the Fund’s portfolio managers emphasize a bottom-up, fundamental stock selection investment strategy that focuses on issuers that can consistently deliver strong cash flow growth and return on invested capital. The portfolio managers also look to invest in securities of issuers with a proven track record of solid business execution because they believe that such a history is an indication of the value of the underlying franchise or market position. These issuers typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries. In addition, the portfolio managers emphasize diversification in terms of sector exposure.

The Fund’s portfolio managers consider selling a stock when its fundamental business prospects deteriorate, its ability to generate cash deteriorates, or when they think the stock is too expensive based on cash flow valuation metrics. In response to market, economic, political or other conditions, the Fund’s portfolio managers may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If the Fund’s portfolio managers do so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

The Fund’s investments in the types of securities described in this Prospectus vary from time to time, and, at any time, the Fund may not be invested in all of the types of securities described in this Prospectus. The Fund may also invest in securities and other investments not described in this Prospectus. Such investments will not constitute principal investment strategies of the Fund.