Trending ETFs

AWAYX (Mutual Fund)

AWAYX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AWAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Wealth Appreciation Strategy
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nelson Yu

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, either directly or through underlying investment companies advised by the Adviser (“Underlying Portfolios”). A majority of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested directly in U.S. large‑cap equity securities, primarily common stocks, in accordance with the Adviser’s U.S. Strategic Equities investment strategy (“U.S. Strategic Equities”), as described below. In addition, the Fund seeks to achieve exposure to international large‑cap equity securities through investments in other registered investment companies advised by the Adviser, which may include International Strategic Equities Portfolio of Bernstein Fund, Inc. (“Bernstein International Strategic Equities Portfolio”). The Fund also invests in other Underlying Portfolios to efficiently gain exposure to certain other types of equity securities, including small- and mid‑cap and emerging market equity securities. An Underlying Portfolio is selected based on the segment of the equity market to which the Underlying Portfolio provides exposure, its investment philosophy, and how it complements and diversifies the Fund’s overall portfolio.
Under U.S. Strategic Equities, portfolio managers of the Adviser that specialize in various investment disciplines identify high-conviction large‑cap equity securities based on their fundamental investment research for potential investment by the Fund. These securities are then assessed in terms of both this fundamental research and quantitative analysis in creating the Fund’s portfolio. In applying the quantitative analysis, the Adviser considers a number of metrics that historically have provided some indication of favorable future returns, including metrics related to valuation, quality, investor behavior and corporate behavior.
Bernstein International Strategic Equities Portfolio focuses on investing in non‑U.S. large‑cap and mid‑cap equity securities. Bernstein International Strategic Equities Portfolio follows a strategy similar to U.S. Strategic Equities, but in the international context.
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact on the returns of foreign equity securities. The Adviser may employ currency hedging strategies in the Fund or the Underlying Portfolios, including the use of currency-related derivatives, to seek to reduce currency risk in the Fund or the Underlying Portfolios, but it is not required to do so.
The Fund is managed without regard to tax considerations.
Read More

AWAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -35.6% 29.2% 15.32%
1 Yr 8.3% 17.3% 252.4% 50.91%
3 Yr 3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 56.08%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 57.45%
10 Yr 2.9%* -6.9% 18.3% 69.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -24.3% 957.1% 62.06%
2021 5.1% -38.3% 47.1% 54.11%
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% 35.67%
2019 4.8% -76.0% 54.1% 79.94%
2018 -2.7% -26.1% 47.8% 72.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -35.6% 29.2% 15.66%
1 Yr 8.3% 11.4% 252.4% 47.16%
3 Yr 3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 53.65%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 55.97%
10 Yr 5.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 67.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -24.3% 957.1% 62.06%
2021 5.1% -33.1% 47.1% 54.49%
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% 56.66%
2019 4.8% -6.5% 54.1% 50.81%
2018 -2.7% -14.4% 47.8% 34.93%

NAV & Total Return History

AWAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWAYX Category Low Category High AWAYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 199 K 133 B 25.77%
Number of Holdings 919 1 9075 3.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 243 M -18 M 37.6 B 38.99%
Weighting of Top 10 20.93% 9.1% 100.0% 84.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.23%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.97%
  3. Apple Inc 2.67%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.14%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.99%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 1.78%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.59%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.59%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.59%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Ab Government Money Market Portfolio - Class 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 61.84% 125.47% 26.43%
Cash 		1.48% -174.70% 23.12% 67.73%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 44.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 4.46% 6.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 35.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 31.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAYX % Rank
Technology 		20.74% 0.00% 49.87% 48.68%
Financial Services 		14.29% 0.00% 38.42% 46.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.21% 0.00% 40.94% 33.37%
Healthcare 		13.20% 0.00% 35.42% 68.28%
Industrials 		9.45% 0.00% 44.06% 50.44%
Communication Services 		9.19% 0.00% 57.66% 35.57%
Consumer Defense 		6.91% 0.00% 73.28% 53.41%
Energy 		4.75% 0.00% 21.15% 37.67%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 38.60% 52.42%
Real Estate 		3.05% 0.00% 39.48% 30.73%
Utilities 		1.77% 0.00% 29.12% 39.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWAYX % Rank
US 		59.89% 0.13% 103.82% 42.73%
Non US 		38.61% 0.58% 99.46% 52.09%

AWAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 44.27% 82.90%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 38.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

AWAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 395.00% 15.94%

AWAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWAYX Category Low Category High AWAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 3.26% 27.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWAYX Category Low Category High AWAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -4.27% 12.65% 27.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AWAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nelson Yu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AllianceBernstein L.P. since prior to 2014. Head—Blend Strategies since 2017 and Head of Quantitative Research—Equities since prior to 2014. Nelson Yu was appointed Head of Blend Strategies in early 2017. He is also a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research for Equities, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. In addition, Yu manages the currency overlay strategy across equity portfolios and is an advisory member of the Global Value, Emerging Markets Value and Strategic Core portfolios. He joined the firm in 1997 as a programmer and analyst, and served as deputy head of Value Equities Quantitative Research from 2009 until 2014. Yu was previously a supervising consultant at Grant Thornton. He holds a BSE in systems engineering and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Ding Liu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Senior Vice President and Senior Quantitative Analyst of AllianceBernstein L.P., with which he has been associated in a substantially similar capacity since prior to 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

