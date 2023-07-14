Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.9%
1 yr return
8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$1.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AWAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|16.55%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|53.18%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|60.46%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|61.88%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|73.47%
* Annualized
|AWAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWAKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.17 B
|199 K
|133 B
|25.88%
|Number of Holdings
|919
|1
|9075
|4.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|243 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|39.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.93%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|84.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAKX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|26.54%
|Cash
|1.48%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|67.84%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|44.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|6.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|35.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|31.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAKX % Rank
|Technology
|20.74%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|48.79%
|Financial Services
|14.29%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|46.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.21%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|33.48%
|Healthcare
|13.20%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|68.39%
|Industrials
|9.45%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|50.55%
|Communication Services
|9.19%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|35.68%
|Consumer Defense
|6.91%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|53.52%
|Energy
|4.75%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|37.78%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|52.53%
|Real Estate
|3.05%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|30.84%
|Utilities
|1.77%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|39.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AWAKX % Rank
|US
|59.89%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|42.84%
|Non US
|38.61%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|52.20%
|AWAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|53.36%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|38.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|AWAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AWAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AWAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|16.06%
|AWAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWAKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.04%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|27.35%
|AWAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|AWAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AWAKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|38.07%
|AWAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.632
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.528
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2017
4.89
4.9%
Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AllianceBernstein L.P. since prior to 2014. Head—Blend Strategies since 2017 and Head of Quantitative Research—Equities since prior to 2014. Nelson Yu was appointed Head of Blend Strategies in early 2017. He is also a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research for Equities, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. In addition, Yu manages the currency overlay strategy across equity portfolios and is an advisory member of the Global Value, Emerging Markets Value and Strategic Core portfolios. He joined the firm in 1997 as a programmer and analyst, and served as deputy head of Value Equities Quantitative Research from 2009 until 2014. Yu was previously a supervising consultant at Grant Thornton. He holds a BSE in systems engineering and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2017
4.89
4.9%
Senior Vice President and Senior Quantitative Analyst of AllianceBernstein L.P., with which he has been associated in a substantially similar capacity since prior to 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
