Avantis® U.S. Equity Fund

mutual fund
AVUNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.65 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (AVUSX) Primary Other (AVUNX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$367 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AVUNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Avantis® U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Avantis Investors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 20, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    1495135
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Firestein

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across market sectors and industry groups. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations.
The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations and securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics. Conversely, the fund seeks to underweight or exclude securities it expects to have lower returns, such as securities of larger companies with lower levels of profitability and less attractive value characteristics. To identify small capitalization companies with higher profitability and value characteristics, the portfolio managers use reported and/or estimated company financials and market data including, but not limited to, shares outstanding, book value and its components, cash flows from operations, and accruals. The portfolio managers define “value characteristics” mainly as adjusted book/price ratio (though other price to fundamental ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers define “profitability” mainly as adjusted cash from operations to book value ratio (though other ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting a security, including industry classification, the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations, among others. When portfolio managers identify securities with the desired capitalization, profitability, value, and past performance characteristics, they seek to include and emphasize these securities in the broadly diversified portfolio. The weighting of a security within the portfolio is linked to the market capitalization of the security relative to that of other eligible securities. The portfolio managers may deemphasize or dispose of a security if it no longer has the desired market capitalization, profitability, or value characteristics. When determining whether to deemphasize or dispose of a security, the portfolio managers will also consider, among other things, relative past performance, costs, and taxes. The portfolio managers review the criteria for inclusion in the portfolio on a regular basis to maintain a focus on the desired broad set of U.S. companies.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. To determine whether a company is a U.S. company, the portfolio managers will consider various factors, including where the company is headquartered, where the company’s principal operations are located, where a majority of the company’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located, the country in which the company was legally organized, and whether the company is in the fund’s benchmark—the Russell 3000® Index.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts, currency forwards, and swap agreements. For example, the fund may use futures on securities and U.S. indices to gain exposure to equities to manage cash flows. The fund may also engage in securities lending and invest its collateral in eligible securities.
The portfolio managers continually analyze market and financial data to make buy, sell, and hold decisions. When buying or selling a security, the portfolio managers may consider the trade-off between expected returns of the security and implementation or tax costs of the trade in an attempt to gain trading efficiencies, avoid unnecessary risk, and enhance fund performance.
AVUNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -14.3% 36.7% 69.75%
1 Yr 15.0% -34.8% 38.6% 27.33%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -20.5% 36.7% 62.58%
1 Yr 15.0% -34.8% 40.3% 21.07%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AVUNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVUNX Category Low Category High AVUNX % Rank
Net Assets 367 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 68.60%
Number of Holdings 2082 2 4154 2.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.6 M 288 K 270 B 79.83%
Weighting of Top 10 16.50% 1.8% 106.2% 97.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.13%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.52%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 1.73%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.18%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 1.15%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.14%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.02%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 0.91%
  9. Tesla Inc 0.87%
  10. Chevron Corp 0.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVUNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.54% 0.00% 130.24% 29.87%
Cash 		0.46% -102.29% 100.00% 68.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 17.76%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 17.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 13.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 14.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVUNX % Rank
Technology 		18.29% 0.00% 48.94% 82.14%
Financial Services 		17.14% 0.00% 55.59% 17.40%
Healthcare 		12.67% 0.00% 60.70% 80.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.96% 0.00% 30.33% 41.60%
Industrials 		10.36% 0.00% 29.90% 32.75%
Energy 		9.80% 0.00% 41.64% 2.82%
Communication Services 		6.40% 0.00% 27.94% 76.18%
Consumer Defense 		5.86% 0.00% 47.71% 76.11%
Basic Materials 		4.78% 0.00% 25.70% 13.28%
Utilities 		3.47% 0.00% 20.91% 18.40%
Real Estate 		0.26% 0.00% 31.91% 85.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVUNX % Rank
US 		98.17% 0.00% 127.77% 29.65%
Non US 		1.37% 0.00% 32.38% 56.06%

AVUNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 49.27% 91.31%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 13.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AVUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 496.00% 3.12%

AVUNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVUNX Category Low Category High AVUNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.58% 0.00% 23.92% 3.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVUNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVUNX Category Low Category High AVUNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -54.00% 6.06% 4.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVUNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AVUNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Firestein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Mitchell is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors, he served as vice president and senior portfolio manager at Dimensional Fund Advisors. In his role, he led a team of investment professionals managing emerging market portfolios and was responsible for strategy and portfolio oversight, implementation, and performance analysis. In addition, he regularly met with clients, including institutional investors, consultants, and financial advisors. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Eduardo Repetto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

As Chief Investment Officer of Avantis Investors®, Eduardo is responsible for directing the research, design and implementation of investment strategies, providing oversight of the investment team, and interacting with clients. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Eduardo was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("DFA") until 2017. Dr. Repetto earned a Ph.D. degree in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, an MSc degree in Engineering from Brown University,

Ted Randall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Ted is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Ted served as vice president and portfolio manager for domestic and international equity strategies at Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA). In this role, Ted served as portfolio manager and portfolio advocate for 11 U.S. and non-U.S. developed, emerging market and blended asset allocation mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Ted earned a MBA from the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management and a BS in business administration from USC.

Daniel Ong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Daniel is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Before coming to Avantis, he was a senior portfolio manager and vice president at DFA for 14 years. His responsibilities included managing international developed and emerging markets equity strategies, leading the EM equity desk, and engaging with clients. Prior to that, he was an account manager at Metropolitan West Asset Mgt. and a structure analyst at PIMCO. Daniel holds the CFA designation. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the Univ. of Cal and master's in finance & accounting from the Univ of Chicago Booth School

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

