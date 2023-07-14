In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies of all sizes whose stock price may not reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including the integration of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") data about issuers, to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not.

The fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.