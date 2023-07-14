Home
American Century Investments VP Value Fund

mutual fund
AVPVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.68 -0.12 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (AVPIX) Primary B (AVPVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-6.3%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$995 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AVPVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Investments VP Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 14, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    44408062
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Davidson

Fund Description

In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies of all sizes whose stock price may not reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including the integration of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") data about issuers, to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not.
The fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The portfolio managers may sell stocks from the fund’s portfolio if they believe a stock no longer meets their valuation criteria, a stock’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity, more attractive alternatives are identified or specific events alter a stock’s prospects.
AVPVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% -12.7% 217.8% 99.17%
1 Yr 0.1% -58.4% 200.0% 71.69%
3 Yr 7.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 41.10%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.2% 29.3% 48.28%
10 Yr 4.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 27.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -65.1% 22.3% 28.48%
2021 10.6% -25.3% 25.5% 21.58%
2020 -1.6% -8.4% 56.7% 83.91%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 66.48%
2018 -2.2% -9.4% 3.1% 16.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% -12.7% 217.8% 97.02%
1 Yr 0.1% -58.4% 200.0% 69.69%
3 Yr 7.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 40.89%
5 Yr 0.7%* -14.9% 32.0% 57.92%
10 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 44.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -65.1% 22.3% 28.48%
2021 10.6% -25.3% 25.5% 21.66%
2020 -1.6% -8.4% 56.7% 83.82%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 66.58%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 41.68%

NAV & Total Return History

AVPVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVPVX Category Low Category High AVPVX % Rank
Net Assets 995 M 1 M 151 B 47.47%
Number of Holdings 100 2 1727 33.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 256 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 49.88%
Weighting of Top 10 25.43% 5.0% 99.2% 63.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.07%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc 2.75%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.75%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 2.63%
  5. Chevron Corp 2.56%
  6. U.S. Bancorp 2.54%
  7. AT&T Inc 2.52%
  8. Intel Corp 2.48%
  9. Pfizer Inc 2.42%
  10. Medtronic PLC 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVPVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.77% 28.02% 125.26% 60.61%
Cash 		2.23% -88.20% 71.98% 35.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 19.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 11.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 13.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 14.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVPVX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.59% 0.00% 58.05% 20.91%
Healthcare 		18.73% 0.00% 30.08% 34.77%
Industrials 		12.04% 0.00% 42.76% 44.15%
Consumer Defense 		10.28% 0.00% 34.10% 28.30%
Energy 		9.63% 0.00% 54.00% 24.07%
Technology 		8.68% 0.00% 54.02% 72.78%
Communication Services 		6.11% 0.00% 26.58% 43.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.77% 0.00% 22.74% 48.63%
Utilities 		2.43% 0.00% 27.04% 78.76%
Basic Materials 		1.97% 0.00% 21.69% 76.68%
Real Estate 		1.76% 0.00% 90.54% 64.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVPVX % Rank
US 		81.89% 24.51% 121.23% 88.44%
Non US 		15.88% 0.00% 41.42% 7.02%

AVPVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.04% 45.41% 37.25%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 80.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AVPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 488.00% 64.46%

AVPVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVPVX Category Low Category High AVPVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.73% 0.00% 41.61% 37.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVPVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVPVX Category Low Category High AVPVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -1.51% 4.28% 33.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVPVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AVPVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 1996

26.1

26.1%

Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Michael Liss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.

Philip Sundell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Mr. Sundell, CFA, is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. He is based in the company’s Kansas City, Missouri office. He joined American Century Investments in 1997 as a financial analyst and became a research analyst for the Global Value Equity discipline in 2001. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Dave Byrns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Mr. Byrns, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since joining American Century Investments in 2014 as an investment analyst. He became a senior investment analyst in 2016 and a portfolio manager in 2020. David has over 3 years experience in the investment industry. He was an Equity Analyst for the Multiple Attribute Dividend Growth, Large Cap Quality Growth, High Yield Equity and Multiple Attribute Growth strategies. Prior to joining Hilliard Lyons in 2009, David was a Jr. Equity Analyst at Fifth Third Asset Management for the dividend growth strategies. David has a B.S.B.A. from the University of Dayton where he was selected as a portfolio manager for the student portion of the university’s endowment. He has passed all three levels of the CFA Examination and is accumulating the necessary work experience to be awarded his charter. He is also a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

