American Century VP Ultra® Fund

mutual fund
AVPSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.12 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (AVPUX) Primary B (AVPSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

23.8%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$253 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AVPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century VP Ultra® Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    8166545
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Li

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time. The portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow.
The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to identify the stocks of larger-sized companies that meet their investment criteria. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings or revenues are not only growing, but growing at an accelerated pace. This includes companies whose growth rates, although still negative, are less negative than prior periods, and companies whose growth rates are expected to accelerate. Among other variables, the portfolio managers will consider the fund’s growth and momentum profile relative to the benchmark. Other analytical techniques help identify additional signs of business improvement, such as increasing cash flows, or other indications of the relative strength of a company’s business. In addition to accelerating growth and other signs of business improvement, the fund also considers companies demonstrating price strength relative to their peers. This means that the portfolio managers favor companies whose securities are the strongest performers compared to the overall market. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of
companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.
Although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The fund may write covered calls on a portion of the fund’s holdings in common stock when the portfolio managers believe call premiums are attractive relative to the price of the underlying security.
AVPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -41.7% 65.2% 66.89%
1 Yr 15.5% -45.6% 77.3% 57.27%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 40.33%
5 Yr 3.4%* -30.4% 23.6% 40.11%
10 Yr 6.6%* -16.9% 19.4% 26.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.6% -85.9% 81.6% 69.06%
2021 6.7% -31.0% 26.7% 31.53%
2020 9.3% -13.0% 34.8% 34.77%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 76.04%
2018 -2.1% -15.9% 2.0% 43.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -41.7% 65.2% 64.34%
1 Yr 15.5% -45.6% 77.3% 53.49%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 40.07%
5 Yr 3.4%* -30.4% 23.6% 45.27%
10 Yr 9.5%* -16.9% 19.5% 27.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.6% -85.9% 81.6% 69.06%
2021 6.7% -31.0% 26.7% 31.53%
2020 9.3% -13.0% 34.8% 34.77%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 76.04%
2018 0.1% -15.9% 3.1% 14.49%

NAV & Total Return History

AVPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVPSX Category Low Category High AVPSX % Rank
Net Assets 253 M 189 K 222 B 73.21%
Number of Holdings 62 2 3509 49.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 173 M -1.37 M 104 B 69.41%
Weighting of Top 10 56.81% 11.4% 116.5% 12.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 14.71%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.95%
  3. Microsoft Corp 6.78%
  4. Tesla Inc 5.75%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.37%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.12%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.94%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 3.90%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.86%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 3.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVPSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.31% 50.26% 104.50% 31.66%
Cash 		0.69% -10.83% 49.73% 62.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 17.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 23.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 12.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 11.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVPSX % Rank
Technology 		35.92% 0.00% 65.70% 49.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.65% 0.00% 62.57% 25.23%
Healthcare 		12.92% 0.00% 39.76% 46.74%
Communication Services 		12.30% 0.00% 66.40% 31.00%
Financial Services 		10.87% 0.00% 43.06% 34.21%
Consumer Defense 		4.56% 0.00% 25.50% 36.93%
Industrials 		3.67% 0.00% 30.65% 76.01%
Energy 		0.89% 0.00% 41.09% 42.79%
Basic Materials 		0.22% 0.00% 18.91% 71.56%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 37.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 70.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVPSX % Rank
US 		95.56% 34.69% 100.00% 43.36%
Non US 		3.75% 0.00% 54.22% 43.36%

AVPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 20.29% 37.62%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 88.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 316.74% 23.32%

AVPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVPSX Category Low Category High AVPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 23.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVPSX Category Low Category High AVPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -6.13% 1.75% 63.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2008

13.45

13.5%

Dr. Li, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth, U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth and U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to his current role, he was an analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr portfolio. Before joining American Century Inv. in 2002, Mr. Li was a scientist/project manager for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Mr. Li has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Science & Technology of China, a MBA from The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Univ. of Michigan.

Keith Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2008

13.45

13.5%

Keith Lee Mr. Lee, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. Prior, he was a senior analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr strategy. He joined American Century in 1998 and again in 2001. He started in the industry as an analyst for Oppenheimer funds in New York in 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University, is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Jeffrey Bourke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Jeffrey R. Bourke, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. He joined American Century Investments in 2007 as an analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2013. He has a bachelor’s of science degree in civil and environmental engineering from Duke University and an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

