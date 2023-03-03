Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$189 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AVOLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|96.05%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|99.57%
|3 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|60.90%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|76.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AVOLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|4.50%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|91.33%
|2020
|5.1%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|44.83%
|2019
|0.3%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|63.57%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|84.47%
|Period
|AVOLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|96.05%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|99.57%
|3 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|57.05%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|73.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AVOLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|4.50%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|91.91%
|2020
|5.1%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|47.59%
|2019
|0.3%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|75.97%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|75.73%
|AVOLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVOLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|189 M
|25
|17.4 B
|32.21%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|508
|54.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|192 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|21.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.3%
|100.0%
|12.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVOLX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|69.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|87.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|90.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|88.93%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|25.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|88.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVOLX % Rank
|Technology
|24.45%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|26.47%
|Healthcare
|14.47%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|43.28%
|Financial Services
|13.41%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|47.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.72%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|59.24%
|Communication Services
|8.81%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|28.57%
|Industrials
|8.22%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|63.45%
|Consumer Defense
|6.90%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|75.21%
|Energy
|4.80%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|41.18%
|Utilities
|2.98%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|75.21%
|Real Estate
|2.77%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|68.07%
|Basic Materials
|2.47%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|62.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVOLX % Rank
|US
|98.89%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|54.58%
|Non US
|1.11%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|70.23%
|AVOLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|93.00%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|7.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.89%
|Administrative Fee
|0.28%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|100.00%
|AVOLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AVOLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVOLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|100.00%
|AVOLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVOLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|89.96%
|AVOLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AVOLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVOLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.63%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|26.23%
|AVOLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2013
8.8
8.8%
Mr. Lempert has been the Trading Director of the Arin Risk Advisors, LLC since the firm's founding in 2009 and Chief Compliance Officer since 2011. Prior to joining the Arin, he founded and managed Bullock Capital, LLC's proprietary stock/option trading operation and previously served as a market maker/index/sector correlation and dispersion trader with Susquehanna International Group. Mr. Lempert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and Economics from Rutgers College, a Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law, and a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2013
8.8
8.8%
Mr. DeSipio is the co-founder and chief market strategist of the Arin Risk Advisors, LLC since the firm’s founding in 2009. He previously held strategist and lead portfolio manager positions with SEI Investments, Evergreen Investments, Wachovia, and Vector Capital Management, Inc. He founded Evergreen Investments’ Options Strategy Group in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. DeSipio earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Master of Arts degree in Economics from Temple University. Mr. DeSipio is a CFA charterholder. He earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a financial Risk Manager – Certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
