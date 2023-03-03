As a matter of investment policy, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of options contracts on securities whose value is based on companies with market capitalizations that qualify them as “large-cap” companies. Arin Risk Advisors, LLC (the “ Advisor ”) considers a company to be a “large cap” company if its market capitalization is at least $10 billion. The Fund utilizes one or more combinations of long and short put and call options (SPX options) on securities that are linked to the performance of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) in an effort to gain market exposure as well as to hedge the Fund’s market exposure and generate income. The Fund may, from time to time, also invest in options on other broad-based market indexes that represent the U.S. large-cap equity market. While the Fund invests in securities whose prices are affected by changes in the value of the Index, the Fund does not typically maintain full long investment exposure to the Index, does not track the Index, and its performance may differ significantly from that of the Index.

The Fund’s three primary objectives are: gain a varying amount of market exposure to the Index; limit risk relative to a decline in the Index; and generate a series of cash flows.

In order to gain Index exposure, the Fund will sell SPX options or a combination of SPX options that are expected to allow the Fund to realize gains if the Index remains above certain price levels expressed by the strike prices of the Fund’s SPX options contracts. Even if the Index price fails to appreciate in value, the Fund may realize gains. These gains are attributable to the decrease in value of the SPX options sold over time and is typically referred to as “theta”. In cases where the Index falls below certain price levels, the Fund will experience gains and losses that are in line with the movement of the Index. The difference between the Index price and the strike prices of the Fund’s SPX options determines the extent of the Fund’s market exposure to the Index. If the Index price remains above the strike price, the F und will have modest exposure. If the Index price trades below the strike price, the Fund will have greater market exposure. In cases where the Index price rises above certain levels, then the Fund will experience gains only up to the amount of premium initially received. The Fund’s assets serve as collateral for options that are bought and sold in an attempt to gain market exposure to the Index.

The SPX options in the Fund’s portfolio each have a trading volume sufficient to preclude the Fund’s trades from influencing prices. The Fund may also use short SPX options (short SPX options generate immediate cash inflows in exchange for taking on the obligation of delivering cash at a future date) or long SPX options (long SPX options require an initial cash payment in exchange for the right to receive a future cash payment at a future date) . The Fund may also utilize call or put spreads to limit the downside risk of the Fund. The Fund will purchase SPX call options or sell SPX put options (including spreads) when the Advisor believes the value of the Index will increase and will purchase SPX put options or sell SPX call options (including spreads) when the Advisor believes the value of the Index will decrease.

A n option spread combines two or more option contracts as a single trade. The Fund sells one SPX option and simultaneously buys an offsetting position in another SPX option. When selling a spread, the maximum gain is the net premium collected and the maximum loss is equal to the difference in the respective strike prices, less the premium collected. The use of spreads may limit the Fund’s exposure to the Index depending upon the rate of change in the Index, the Advisor’s ability to adjust the position, and the pricing of the SPX options used to create the spread.There may be instances where the Fund has no long market exposure and may temporarily have short market exposure. Such an instance may arise when the market either rises or falls at a rate in excess of the levels provided by the SPX option contracts held by the Fund for long market exposure.

The Fund will purchase other SPX options that should appreciate if the Index significantly declines, and, thus, attempt to limit the Fund’s risk and volatility exposure. When the value of the Index decreases below the strike prices of these SPX options, the value of the Fund will be negatively correlated to the value of the Index. This long SPX option exposure is referred to as the Fund’s “Protection Ratio”. This Protection Ratio represents the number of long SPX put options expiring in greater than 40 days with strike prices that are at least five percent (5%) below the current Index value as compared to the number of SPX options representing the investment of all the Fund’s assets (Fund’s total net assets divided by the Index value divided by 100 units per contract ). The Advisor seeks to keep the Protection Ratio above 10 and as high as possible while attempting to minimize carrying costs. There may be periods where the high carrying cost of these SPX options may result in Fund’s Protection Ratio remaining below 10 .

The Advisor may also allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to cash or cash equivalents, including United States Treasury Securities, money-market instruments, money-market mutual funds or option “box spreads,” or an ETF that holds option box spreads. A box spread is a combination of option trades referred to as vertical offsets that results in a synthetic bond exposure. The Advisor typically compares the yield from the available cash equivalents and chooses to invest in those which offer the most favorable risk and reward characteristics under current market conditions. The Fund’s strategy may result in high portfolio turnover.