Trending ETFs

AVMUX (Mutual Fund)

AVMUX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AVMUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Avantis® Core Municipal Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Avantis Investors
  • Inception Date
    Feb 24, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Ong

Fund Description

The fund’s investment process uses an analytical framework, which includes an assessment of securities’ expected income and capital appreciation, to seek securities with high expected returns. The portfolio managers categorize securities within the fund’s investment universe into component groups based on factors such as industry sector, credit rating, duration, country, and currency. The portfolio managers then calculate the expected return implied by the yield curve of each component group, while considering valuation metrics such as yield, duration, and option adjusted spreads. Finally, the portfolio managers adjust the portfolio to arrive at position weightings for each component group with the goal of building a portfolio with enhanced expected return.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal fixed income securities with interest payments exempt from federal income tax. A municipal fixed income security is a debt obligation issued by or on behalf of a state, its political subdivisions, agencies or instrumentalities, the District of Columbia or a U.S. territory or possession. Municipal securities include revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, municipal lease obligations, and industrial development bonds. The fund may use derivatives, such as futures contracts or swap agreements, to gain or limit exposures. The fund may purchase or sell when-issued, forward-settling, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.
The fund will invest primarily in investment grade securities as rated by an independent rating agency or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality if a rating is unavailable.
The fund may also engage in securities lending. Collateral received by the fund in connection with loaning its securities may consist of cash and U.S. government securities. Cash collateral may be invested in eligible securities, such as a government money market fund.
The portfolio managers continually analyze market and financial data to make buy, sell, and hold decisions. When buying or selling a security, the portfolio managers may consider the trade-off between expected returns of the security and implementation or tax costs of the trade in an attempt to gain trading efficiencies, avoid unnecessary risk, and enhance fund performance.
Read More

AVMUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 32.8% 40.80%
1 Yr 0.0% -45.5% 16.0% 12.00%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -76.8% 4.7% 25.86%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 32.8% 40.52%
1 Yr 0.0% -45.5% 16.0% 6.12%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -76.8% 4.7% 25.92%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AVMUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVMUX Category Low Category High AVMUX % Rank
Net Assets 11.6 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 98.57%
Number of Holdings 297 1 14000 42.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.49 M -317 M 8.64 B 97.77%
Weighting of Top 10 12.15% 2.4% 101.7% 73.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VIRGINIA COLLEGE BLDG AUTH VA EDL FACS REV 21ST CENTY COLLEGE & EQUIP PROG 1.77%
  2. MARYLAND ST 5% 1.46%
  3. CALIFORNIA ST 3% 1.33%
  4. ARIZONA ST CTFS PARTN 5% 1.31%
  5. WASHINGTON ST 5% 1.30%
  6. WISCONSIN ST GEN FD ANNUAL APPROPRIATION REV 5% 1.16%
  7. TULSA OKLA PUB FACS AUTH CAP IMPT REV 5% 1.16%
  8. METROPOLITAN GOVT NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON CNTY TENN 4% 1.11%
  9. MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSN AUTH MASS SALES TAX REV 5% 1.04%
  10. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR REV 5% 1.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVMUX % Rank
Bonds 		99.21% 65.51% 150.86% 43.56%
Cash 		0.79% -50.86% 33.96% 55.36%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 7.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 4.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 5.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 4.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVMUX % Rank
Municipal 		99.21% 44.39% 100.00% 40.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.79% 0.00% 33.95% 57.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 49.34%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 50.37%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 58.17%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 11.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVMUX % Rank
US 		99.21% 37.86% 142.23% 19.77%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 78.80%

AVMUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.02% 6.50% 98.43%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.10% 2.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

AVMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 283.00% 0.47%

AVMUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVMUX Category Low Category High AVMUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 4.45% 83.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVMUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVMUX Category Low Category High AVMUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -0.53% 5.33% 89.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVMUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

AVMUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Ong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Daniel is a senior portfolio manager at Avantis Investors®. Before coming to Avantis, he was a senior portfolio manager and vice president at DFA for 14 years. His responsibilities included managing international developed and emerging markets equity strategies, leading the EM equity desk, and engaging with clients. Prior to that, he was an account manager at Metropolitan West Asset Mgt. and a structure analyst at PIMCO. Daniel holds the CFA designation. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the Univ. of Cal and master's in finance & accounting from the Univ of Chicago Booth School

Mitchell Handa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Handa is a portfolio manager for the quantitative portfolio group, focusing on PIMCO's ETFs and index replication and smart passive strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a portfolio manager and a trader for Blackrock's model-based U.S. rates products in San Francisco. Mr. Handa started his career as an options trader on the interest-rate derivatives desk at ABN Amro in Chicago and also traded global fixed income and currencies for Barclays Global Investors Japan. He has investment and financial services experience since 1998 and holds a master's degree in physics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a master's degree in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago. He earned his undergraduate degree from the City University of New York.

Hozef Arif

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Mr. Arif, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Avantis Investors in 2020 Mr. Arif is an executive vice president and credit portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a leveraged finance investment banker at Credit Suisse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He also has a master's degree in petroleum engineering from Stanford University and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Eduardo Repetto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

As Chief Investment Officer of Avantis Investors®, Eduardo is responsible for directing the research, design and implementation of investment strategies, providing oversight of the investment team, and interacting with clients. Prior to Avantis Investors' establishment in 2019, Eduardo was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("DFA") until 2017. Dr. Repetto earned a Ph.D. degree in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology, an MSc degree in Engineering from Brown University,

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

