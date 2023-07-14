Home
American Century VP MidCapValue

mutual fund
AVMTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.12 -0.2 -1.04%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
B (AVMTX) Primary No Load (AVIPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-9.7%

1 yr return

-4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$704 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AVMTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century VP MidCapValue
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    23709138
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Liss

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in medium size companies. The portfolio managers consider medium size companies to include those whose market capitalization at the time of purchase is within the capitalization range of the Russell 3000® Index, excluding the largest 100 such companies. The portfolio managers intend to manage the fund so that its weighted capitalization falls within the capitalization range of the members of the Russell Midcap® Index.
Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of February 28, 2022, the capitalization range of the Russell 3000® Index, excluding the largest 100 companies, and the Russell Midcap® Index, were approximately $18.6 million to $82.6 billion and $255.8 million to $58.5 billion, respectively.
In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies whose stock price may not reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including the integration of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") data about issuers, to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not.
The fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The portfolio managers may sell stocks from the fund’s portfolio if they believe a stock no longer meets their valuation criteria, a stock’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity, more attractive alternatives are identified or specific events alter a stock’s prospects.
AVMTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.7% -10.0% 26.2% 98.95%
1 Yr -4.6% -28.9% 26.9% 91.86%
3 Yr 2.7%* -14.1% 93.9% 87.90%
5 Yr -2.1%* -14.9% 42.3% 78.33%
10 Yr 1.1%* -8.0% 20.6% 50.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -41.6% 42.6% 60.37%
2021 10.4% -23.5% 23.2% 41.44%
2020 -0.2% -8.6% 93.7% 63.49%
2019 3.1% -2.6% 7.5% 91.01%
2018 -4.2% -8.8% 3.8% 41.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.7% -19.1% 22.5% 98.69%
1 Yr -4.6% -28.9% 36.6% 91.62%
3 Yr 2.7%* -14.1% 93.9% 87.87%
5 Yr -2.0%* -13.5% 42.3% 82.62%
10 Yr 4.4%* -3.6% 21.7% 59.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -41.6% 42.6% 60.37%
2021 10.4% -23.5% 23.2% 41.44%
2020 -0.2% -8.6% 93.7% 63.49%
2019 3.1% -2.6% 7.5% 91.01%
2018 -2.8% -7.6% 3.8% 29.31%

NAV & Total Return History

AVMTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVMTX Category Low Category High AVMTX % Rank
Net Assets 704 M 504 K 30.4 B 55.76%
Number of Holdings 99 9 2354 43.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 158 M 129 K 9.16 B 56.96%
Weighting of Top 10 21.70% 5.3% 99.9% 52.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 3.33%
  2. Northern Trust Corp 2.38%
  3. Chubb Ltd 2.36%
  4. Cerner Corp 2.31%
  5. Southwest Airlines Co 2.08%
  6. Emerson Electric Co 2.02%
  7. Bank of New York Mellon Corp 2.01%
  8. Dollar Tree Inc 1.99%
  9. Advance Auto Parts Inc 1.97%
  10. Allstate Corp 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVMTX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 85.69% 100.65% 59.32%
Cash 		2.51% -0.65% 14.30% 41.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 94.75%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 95.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 94.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 94.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVMTX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.12% 0.00% 60.11% 39.11%
Industrials 		15.67% 0.00% 29.02% 52.76%
Healthcare 		14.91% 0.00% 32.47% 8.40%
Consumer Defense 		10.54% 0.00% 33.79% 9.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.95% 0.00% 29.62% 76.12%
Utilities 		7.25% 0.00% 24.69% 37.27%
Real Estate 		7.12% 0.00% 40.74% 61.94%
Technology 		6.70% 0.00% 30.07% 81.89%
Energy 		6.03% 0.00% 29.17% 68.77%
Basic Materials 		2.14% 0.00% 23.88% 90.03%
Communication Services 		1.56% 0.00% 19.80% 68.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVMTX % Rank
US 		86.46% 55.79% 100.30% 88.19%
Non US 		11.02% 0.00% 36.04% 13.12%

AVMTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 16.27% 43.70%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 79.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 64.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AVMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 227.00% 54.62%

AVMTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVMTX Category Low Category High AVMTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.14% 0.00% 8.82% 22.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVMTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVMTX Category Low Category High AVMTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -1.84% 4.73% 20.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVMTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AVMTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Liss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2004

17.6

17.6%

Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2004

17.6

17.6%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Phillip Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2004

17.6

17.6%

Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Nathan Rawlins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2022

0.21

0.2%

Mr. Rawlins, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2015 as an investment analyst. He became a senior investment analyst in 2020 and a portfolio manager in 2022. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

