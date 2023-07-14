Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in medium size companies. The portfolio managers consider medium size companies to include those whose market capitalization at the time of purchase is within the capitalization range of the Russell 3000 ® Index, excluding the largest 100 such companies. The portfolio managers intend to manage the fund so that its weighted capitalization falls within the capitalization range of the members of the Russell Midcap ® Index.

Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of February 28, 2022 , the capitalization range of the Russell 3000® Index, excluding the largest 100 companies, and the Russell Midcap® Index, were approximately $18.6 million to $82.6 billion and $255.8 million to $58.5 billion, respectively.

In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies whose stock price may not reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including the integration of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") data about issuers, to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not.

The fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.