To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests in instruments that provide investment exposure to global equity, bond, currency and commodity markets, and in fixed-income securities. The fund may invest in instruments that provide economic exposure to developed and, to a limited extent, emerging market issuers. The fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in emerging market issuers and considers emerging market countries to be those included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index. The fund will seek to achieve investment exposure to global equity, bond, currency and commodity markets primarily through long and short positions in futures, options, forward contracts, swap agreements or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and normally will use economic leverage as part of its investment strategy. The fund also may invest in fixed-income securities, such as bonds, notes (including structured notes) and money market instruments, and including foreign government obligations and securities of supranational entities, to provide exposure to bond markets and for liquidity and income, as well as hold cash. The fund may invest in bonds and other fixed-income securities of any maturity or duration. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. The fund may invest in bonds and other fixed-income securities of any credit quality (including "investment grade," "high yield" or "junk" bonds). The fund may have investment exposure to bonds and other fixed-income securities by investing directly in such securities or through ETFs and derivative instruments. The fund may invest in, or otherwise have investment exposure to, the securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The fund's portfolio managers apply a systematic, analytical investment approach designed to identify and exploit relative misvaluation opportunities across and within global capital markets. Active investment decisions to dynamically shift between long or short positions in individual country, equity, bond, currency and commodity markets, as well as allocations to cash, are driven by this systematic investment process and seek to capitalize on opportunities within and among the capital markets of the world. The fund's portfolio managers have considerable latitude in allocating the fund's assets and in selecting derivative instruments and securities to implement the fund's investment approach, and there is no limitation or requirement as to the amount of fund assets to be invested in any one asset class.

The portfolio managers update, monitor and follow buy or sell recommendations from the proprietary investment models of the fund's sub-adviser. The models can recommend selling a security if the relative attractiveness deteriorates or its valuation becomes excessive or risk associated with the security increases significantly. The models also may recommend selling a security if an event occurs that contradicts the models' rationale for owning it, such as deterioration in the issuer's fundamentals. In addition, the portfolio managers may sell a security if better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere. For allocation among equity markets, the portfolio managers employ a bottom-up valuation approach using proprietary models to derive market level expected returns. For allocation among bond markets, the portfolio managers use proprietary models to identify temporary mispricings among global bond markets. The portfolio managers evaluate currencies on a relative valuation basis and overweight exposure to currencies that are undervalued and underweight exposure to currencies that are overvalued based on real interest rates, purchasing power parity, and other proprietary measures. The portfolio managers seek to identify opportunities in commodity markets by measuring and evaluating inventory and term structure, hedging and speculative activity as well as momentum. The investment process combines fundamental and momentum signals in a quantitative framework.

The fund will use to a significant degree derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in equities, bonds, currencies or commodities in connection with its investment strategy. The fund also may use derivative instruments as

part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), forward contracts (including foreign currency forward contracts), swaps (including total return swaps), options on swaps and other derivative instruments (including commodity-linked instruments, such as structured notes).

The fund also may gain investment exposure to global commodity markets through investments in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the fund that principally invests directly in commodity-related instruments, including futures and options contracts, swap agreements and other derivatives that provide exposure to the commodity markets. The subsidiary has the same investment objective, investment adviser and sub-adviser as the fund.