Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities of small market capitalization U.S. companies. These companies have market capitalizations of $5 billion or less at the time of investment. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in mid-capitalization and micro-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments may include common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively, “stocks”).

The Manager allocates the assets of the Fund among different sub-advisors. The Manager believes that this strategy may help the Fund outperform other investment styles over the longer term while reducing volatility and downside risk. The sub-advisors select stocks that, in their opinion, have most or all of the following characteristics (relative to the Russell 2000 ® Index):

■ above-average earnings growth potential,

■ below-average price to earnings ratio,

■ below-average price to book value ratio

■ below-average price to revenue ratio, and

■ above average free cash flow yield and return on capital.

Except for Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”), each of the sub-advisors determines the earnings growth prospects of companies based upon a combination of internal and external research using fundamental analysis and considering changing economic trends. The process is research driven and takes into consideration items such as a company’s tangible assets, sustainability of its cash flows, capital intensity and financial leverage.

Brandywine Global employs a purely quantitative strategy that focuses on buying stocks deemed to be less expensive based on price to earnings ratio or price to book value ratio and that have positive price momentum.

For each sub-advisor, the decision to sell a stock is typically based on the belief that the company is no longer considered undervalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals, or that better investment opportunities exist in other stocks. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.

The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may purchase and sell equity index futures contracts to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs.

The investment process of each sub-advisor, other than Newton Investment Management North America, LLC, incorporates each sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by an applicable sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisors do not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.