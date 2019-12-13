Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$274 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks that the Advisor believes are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures including book value (assets less liabilities), revenues, or cash flow. This strategy is commonly known as a “deep value” investment strategy. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a small-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization (the value of all outstanding stock) of less than $1 billion at the time of investment. The Fund has no percentage allocation for investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies, and the Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in the securities of these companies. The Fund may also invest in the securities of foreign companies. The Advisor may hold a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio in cash or cash equivalent instruments. If market conditions reduce the availability of securities with acceptable valuations, the Fund may, for extended periods, hold larger than usual cash reserves until securities with acceptable valuations become available.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. To the extent the assets of the Fund are invested in temporary defensive positions, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest in cash and/or short-term obligations.
|Period
|AVFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-64.9%
|866.0%
|36.08%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-70.4%
|906.3%
|18.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.6%
|50.0%
|26.64%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-36.3%
|41.2%
|16.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|33.0%
|36.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-58.1%
|80.6%
|36.18%
|2021
|N/A
|-93.5%
|23.6%
|88.87%
|2020
|N/A
|-55.3%
|69.8%
|23.77%
|2019
|3.9%
|-34.8%
|68.2%
|0.46%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-40.3%
|22.5%
|96.45%
|Period
|AVFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-64.9%
|866.0%
|36.08%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-70.4%
|906.3%
|18.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.6%
|122.8%
|35.91%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-36.3%
|66.5%
|18.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|33.0%
|53.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-58.1%
|80.6%
|36.51%
|2021
|N/A
|-53.1%
|23.6%
|92.58%
|2020
|N/A
|-55.3%
|69.8%
|32.38%
|2019
|3.9%
|-34.8%
|70.7%
|0.46%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-38.0%
|30.8%
|97.97%
|AVFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|274 M
|92.3 K
|15.3 B
|45.13%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|1
|1315
|54.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|-82 M
|4.21 B
|39.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.24%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|42.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVFAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.98%
|-169.40%
|100.14%
|6.33%
|Cash
|0.92%
|-0.17%
|1041.68%
|91.05%
|Other
|0.10%
|-895.56%
|38.46%
|41.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.93%
|60.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.56%
|63.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-332.80%
|45.33%
|66.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVFAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.08%
|84.09%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|94.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.15%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.69%
|59.25%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.81%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.32%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.13%
|93.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.77%
|66.07%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.60%
|0.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVFAX % Rank
|Non US
|70.16%
|-48.75%
|65.94%
|0.31%
|US
|28.82%
|-162.68%
|79.97%
|75.62%
|AVFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.08%
|45.48%
|55.68%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.94%
|75.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.47%
|60.45%
|AVFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|97.12%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|AVFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|52.50%
|AVFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|53.93%
|AVFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|AVFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.31%
|6.50%
|86.93%
|AVFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
