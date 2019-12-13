The Fund invests primarily in common stocks that the Advisor believes are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures including book value (assets less liabilities), revenues, or cash flow. This strategy is commonly known as a “deep value” investment strategy. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a small-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization (the value of all outstanding stock) of less than $1 billion at the time of investment. The Fund has no percentage allocation for investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies, and the Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in the securities of these companies. The Fund may also invest in the securities of foreign companies. The Advisor may hold a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio in cash or cash equivalent instruments. If market conditions reduce the availability of securities with acceptable valuations, the Fund may, for extended periods, hold larger than usual cash reserves until securities with acceptable valuations become available.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. To the extent the assets of the Fund are invested in temporary defensive positions, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest in cash and/or short-term obligations.