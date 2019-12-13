Home
Trending ETFs

Summary Section

mutual fund
AVFAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.82 +0.08 +0.45%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(FMGSX) Primary (CAPPX) (FMGYX) (FHYPX) (AVFAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Summary Section

AVFAX | Fund

$17.82

$274 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$274 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AVFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Summary Section
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks that the Advisor believes are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures including book value (assets less liabilities), revenues, or cash flow. This strategy is commonly known as a “deep value” investment strategy. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a small-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization (the value of all outstanding stock) of less than $1 billion at the time of investment. The Fund has no percentage allocation for investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies, and the Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in the securities of these companies. The Fund may also invest in the securities of foreign companies. The Advisor may hold a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio in cash or cash equivalent instruments. If market conditions reduce the availability of securities with acceptable valuations, the Fund may, for extended periods, hold larger than usual cash reserves until securities with acceptable valuations become available.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. To the extent the assets of the Fund are invested in temporary defensive positions, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest in cash and/or short-term obligations.

Read More

AVFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -64.9% 866.0% 36.08%
1 Yr N/A -70.4% 906.3% 18.31%
3 Yr N/A* -33.6% 50.0% 26.64%
5 Yr -2.5%* -36.3% 41.2% 16.75%
10 Yr N/A* -14.8% 33.0% 36.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -58.1% 80.6% 36.18%
2021 N/A -93.5% 23.6% 88.87%
2020 N/A -55.3% 69.8% 23.77%
2019 3.9% -34.8% 68.2% 0.46%
2018 -4.8% -40.3% 22.5% 96.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -64.9% 866.0% 36.08%
1 Yr N/A -70.4% 906.3% 18.31%
3 Yr N/A* -33.6% 122.8% 35.91%
5 Yr -2.5%* -36.3% 66.5% 18.42%
10 Yr N/A* -14.8% 33.0% 53.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -58.1% 80.6% 36.51%
2021 N/A -53.1% 23.6% 92.58%
2020 N/A -55.3% 69.8% 32.38%
2019 3.9% -34.8% 70.7% 0.46%
2018 -4.8% -38.0% 30.8% 97.97%

NAV & Total Return History

AVFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVFAX Category Low Category High AVFAX % Rank
Net Assets 274 M 92.3 K 15.3 B 45.13%
Number of Holdings 65 1 1315 54.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 140 M -82 M 4.21 B 39.04%
Weighting of Top 10 51.24% 3.7% 100.0% 42.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hallador Energy Co 7.94%
  2. Amerigo Resources Ltd 6.47%
  3. International Petroleum Corp 6.30%
  4. MEG Energy Corp 5.58%
  5. Kenmare Resources PLC 5.31%
  6. Peabody Energy Corp 4.77%
  7. Minera Alamos Inc 3.89%
  8. Orezone Gold Corp 3.77%
  9. Capital Ltd 3.72%
  10. Interfor Corp 3.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVFAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% -169.40% 100.14% 6.33%
Cash 		0.92% -0.17% 1041.68% 91.05%
Other 		0.10% -895.56% 38.46% 41.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 18.93% 60.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.56% 63.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -332.80% 45.33% 66.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVFAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.08% 84.09%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 94.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.15%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 70.69% 59.25%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 6.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 69.13% 93.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 59.77% 66.07%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 72.60% 0.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVFAX % Rank
Non US 		70.16% -48.75% 65.94% 0.31%
US 		28.82% -162.68% 79.97% 75.62%

AVFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.08% 45.48% 55.68%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.94% 75.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 40.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.47% 60.45%

Sales Fees

AVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 97.12%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 52.50%

AVFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVFAX Category Low Category High AVFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.31% 53.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVFAX Category Low Category High AVFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.31% 6.50% 86.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 41.69 7.03 2.67

