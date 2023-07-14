Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
22.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
Net Assets
$81.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.0%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Ave Maria World Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The Fund will invest at least 60% of its net assets in common stocks issued by non-U.S. companies. For purposes of this requirement, a company is deemed to be a “non-U.S. company” if the company is headquartered outside the United States, or has at least 50% of its revenues or operations outside of the United States during its most recent fiscal year, at the time of purchase. The Fund will limit its investments in securities of issuers located in any one country (other than the United States) to less than 25% of the Fund’s total assets. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock) and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in companies meeting the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund invests in securities of established companies of various market capitalizations. At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in a particular issuer or issuers or hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than other diversified mutual funds.
The Fund may, with respect to its investments in the stocks of non-U.S. companies, invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly in such securities through depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or trust company and evidence ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies.
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value according to the Adviser’s criteria for value. The price of stocks in relation to cash flow, earnings, dividends, book value and asset value, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies undergoing changes that the Adviser believes will significantly enhance shareholder value in the future, including changes in operations, management, capital allocation, strategies and product offerings.
The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.
The prices of securities held by the Fund are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for value. Generally, stocks are purchased with the intent to hold them for three years or more. When a stock appreciates substantially and is no longer undervalued according to the Adviser’s valuation criteria, it is sold. Stocks are also sold when a company fails to achieve expected results, or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s intrinsic value. Additionally, a stock may be sold (but is not required to be sold) if the Catholic Advisory Board determines that the company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments.
|Period
|AVEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|11.63%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|70.80%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|78.22%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|76.51%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|89.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|85.93%
|2021
|9.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|47.41%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|37.69%
|2019
|5.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|73.21%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|12.92%
|Period
|AVEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|11.63%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|66.70%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|76.40%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|75.44%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|88.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVEWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|85.93%
|2021
|9.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|47.79%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|57.60%
|2019
|5.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|75.70%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|10.21%
|AVEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVEWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|81.6 M
|199 K
|133 B
|76.43%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|1
|9075
|86.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.1 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|73.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.98%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|27.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEWX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.95%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|36.56%
|Cash
|4.05%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|56.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|65.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|68.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|60.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|62.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEWX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.19%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|2.53%
|Technology
|22.75%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|43.50%
|Industrials
|14.69%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|64.98%
|Healthcare
|12.14%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|16.30%
|Energy
|7.08%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|9.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.53%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|84.47%
|Consumer Defense
|5.85%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|42.18%
|Real Estate
|2.12%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|26.76%
|Communication Services
|1.76%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|96.04%
|Utilities
|0.91%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|88.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|94.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEWX % Rank
|US
|54.35%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|26.21%
|Non US
|41.60%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|64.43%
|AVEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|45.50%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|93.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|81.38%
|AVEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AVEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVEWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|57.22%
|AVEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVEWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|60.39%
|AVEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|AVEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVEWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.51%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|58.98%
|AVEWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.731
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Tony Gennaro serves sector manager for media, internet, and telecom across all Main Street funds. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, he was co-portfolio manager for mid-cap strategies and sector manager for media, internet and telecom stocks at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. He joined Guardian in August 2006 and transitioned to RS in October 2006 in connection with Guardian’s acquisition of RS. Prior to joining Guardian, Tony spent seven years at Principal Global Investors covering media and internet stocks. Mr. Gennaro holds an M.B.A. from Indiana University and a B.S. in Accounting from Albright College. He is a CPA and CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Sean C. Gaffney, CFA, co-portfolio manager of the Ave Maria World Equity Fund, joined Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. in 2020 and currently serves as a Research Analyst. From 2016 until 2018, he was a research analyst at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
