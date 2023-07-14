Home
Trending ETFs

AVEWX (Mutual Fund)

AVEWX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ave Maria World Equity Fund

AVEWX | Fund

$18.75

$81.6 M

1.01%

$0.19

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

22.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$81.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AVEWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ave Maria World Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ave Maria Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anthony Gennaro

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Ave Maria World Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The Fund will invest at least 60% of its net assets in common stocks issued by non-U.S. companies. For purposes of this requirement, a company is deemed to be a “non-U.S. company” if the company is headquartered outside the United States, or has at least 50% of its revenues or operations outside of the United States during its most recent fiscal year, at the time of purchase. The Fund will limit its investments in securities of issuers located in any one country (other than the United States) to less than 25% of the Fund’s total assets. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock) and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in companies meeting the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund invests in securities of established companies of various market capitalizations. At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in a particular issuer or issuers or hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than other diversified mutual funds.

The Fund may, with respect to its investments in the stocks of non-U.S. companies, invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly in such securities through depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or trust company and evidence ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies.

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value according to the Adviser’s criteria for value. The price of stocks in relation to cash flow, earnings, dividends, book value and asset value, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies undergoing changes that the Adviser believes will significantly enhance shareholder value in the future, including changes in operations, management, capital allocation, strategies and product offerings.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

The prices of securities held by the Fund are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for value. Generally, stocks are purchased with the intent to hold them for three years or more. When a stock appreciates substantially and is no longer undervalued according to the Adviser’s valuation criteria, it is sold. Stocks are also sold when a company fails to achieve expected results, or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s intrinsic value. Additionally, a stock may be sold (but is not required to be sold) if the Catholic Advisory Board determines that the company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments.

Read More

AVEWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -35.6% 29.2% 11.63%
1 Yr 22.3% 17.3% 252.4% 70.80%
3 Yr 10.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 78.22%
5 Yr 4.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 76.51%
10 Yr 4.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 89.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -24.3% 957.1% 85.93%
2021 9.8% -38.3% 47.1% 47.41%
2020 -0.2% -54.2% 0.6% 37.69%
2019 5.1% -76.0% 54.1% 73.21%
2018 -2.8% -26.1% 47.8% 12.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -35.6% 29.2% 11.63%
1 Yr 22.3% 11.4% 252.4% 66.70%
3 Yr 10.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 76.40%
5 Yr 4.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 75.44%
10 Yr 5.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 88.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -24.3% 957.1% 85.93%
2021 9.8% -33.1% 47.1% 47.79%
2020 -0.2% -44.4% 1.8% 57.60%
2019 5.1% -6.5% 54.1% 75.70%
2018 -2.8% -14.4% 47.8% 10.21%

NAV & Total Return History

AVEWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVEWX Category Low Category High AVEWX % Rank
Net Assets 81.6 M 199 K 133 B 76.43%
Number of Holdings 48 1 9075 86.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.1 M -18 M 37.6 B 73.35%
Weighting of Top 10 38.98% 9.1% 100.0% 27.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.17%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 4.82%
  3. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC 4.44%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEWX % Rank
Stocks 		95.95% 61.84% 125.47% 36.56%
Cash 		4.05% -174.70% 23.12% 56.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 65.09%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 68.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 60.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 62.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEWX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.19% 0.00% 38.42% 2.53%
Technology 		22.75% 0.00% 49.87% 43.50%
Industrials 		14.69% 0.00% 44.06% 64.98%
Healthcare 		12.14% 0.00% 35.42% 16.30%
Energy 		7.08% 0.00% 21.15% 9.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.53% 0.00% 40.94% 84.47%
Consumer Defense 		5.85% 0.00% 73.28% 42.18%
Real Estate 		2.12% 0.00% 39.48% 26.76%
Communication Services 		1.76% 0.00% 57.66% 96.04%
Utilities 		0.91% 0.00% 29.12% 88.44%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 94.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEWX % Rank
US 		54.35% 0.13% 103.82% 26.21%
Non US 		41.60% 0.58% 99.46% 64.43%

AVEWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 44.27% 45.50%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 93.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 81.38%

Sales Fees

AVEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 395.00% 57.22%

AVEWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVEWX Category Low Category High AVEWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 3.26% 60.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVEWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVEWX Category Low Category High AVEWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -4.27% 12.65% 58.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVEWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVEWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anthony Gennaro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Tony Gennaro serves sector manager for media, internet, and telecom across all Main Street funds. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, he was co-portfolio manager for mid-cap strategies and sector manager for media, internet and telecom stocks at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. He joined Guardian in August 2006 and transitioned to RS in October 2006 in connection with Guardian’s acquisition of RS. Prior to joining Guardian, Tony spent seven years at Principal Global Investors covering media and internet stocks. Mr. Gennaro holds an M.B.A. from Indiana University and a B.S. in Accounting from Albright College. He is a CPA and CFA charterholder.

Sean Gaffney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Sean C. Gaffney, CFA, co-portfolio manager of the Ave Maria World Equity Fund, joined Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. in 2020 and currently serves as a Research Analyst. From 2016 until 2018, he was a research analyst at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

