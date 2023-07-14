Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$343 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AVEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ave Maria Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ave Maria Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Schwartz

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Ave Maria Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed by Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”) to be priced at a discount to their true value according to the Adviser’s criteria for value. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock) and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in companies meeting the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund invests in securities of established companies of various market capitalizations.

At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in a particular issuer or issuers or hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than other diversified mutual funds. The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular sector is affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investment in various sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not necessarily represent a continuing investment policy or investment strategy to invest in that sector.

The Fund may invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign securities. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

The Adviser utilizes a comprehensive financial database and other sources with a universe of over 10,000 primarily domestic corporations to identify companies as candidates for the Fund. Using fundamental security analysis, the Adviser extensively analyzes stocks to identify those that meet the Fund’s investment objective and standards. The price of stocks in relation to cash flow, earnings, dividends, book value and asset value, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies undergoing changes that the Adviser believes will significantly enhance shareholder value in the future, including changes in operations, management, capital allocation, strategies and product offerings.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of

companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

The prices of securities held by the Fund are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for value. Generally, stocks are purchased with the intent to hold them for three years or more. When a stock appreciates substantially and is no longer undervalued according to the Adviser’s valuation criteria, it is sold. Stocks are also sold when a company fails to achieve expected results, or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s intrinsic value. Additionally, a stock may be sold (but is not required to be sold) if the Catholic Advisory Board determines that the company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments.

AVEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -23.7% 34.1% 96.72%
1 Yr 11.3% -41.1% 31.8% 32.83%
3 Yr 12.0%* -20.8% 21.3% 12.04%
5 Yr 1.3%* -14.9% 80.9% 34.26%
10 Yr 1.5%* -9.9% 11.3% 39.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.0% -52.6% 20.1% 0.51%
2021 7.6% -25.0% 15.1% 33.94%
2020 0.8% -2.9% 196.6% 86.18%
2019 3.4% -2.6% 8.3% 82.34%
2018 -3.8% -11.1% 0.0% 44.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -27.0% 34.1% 86.36%
1 Yr 11.3% -41.1% 48.6% 24.94%
3 Yr 12.0%* -20.8% 21.3% 12.30%
5 Yr 1.3%* -14.9% 80.9% 45.43%
10 Yr 3.8%* -8.9% 12.9% 52.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.0% -52.6% 20.1% 0.51%
2021 7.6% -25.0% 15.1% 33.94%
2020 0.8% -2.9% 196.6% 86.18%
2019 3.4% -2.6% 8.3% 82.34%
2018 -3.8% -11.1% 0.0% 67.75%

NAV & Total Return History

AVEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVEMX Category Low Category High AVEMX % Rank
Net Assets 343 M 481 K 145 B 54.91%
Number of Holdings 41 1 2445 83.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 36.18%
Weighting of Top 10 47.59% 2.9% 100.0% 8.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp 10.61%
  2. Texas Pacific Land 7.37%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 6.37%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.36%
  5. Chevron Corp 5.63%
  6. Rosetta Stone Inc 5.39%
  7. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 4.95%
  8. Federated Hermes Govt Obl Tx-Mgd IS 4.85%
  9. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 3.98%
  10. Vontier Corp Ordinary Shares 3.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEMX % Rank
Stocks 		92.38% 0.00% 100.57% 93.72%
Cash 		7.62% -2.51% 100.00% 5.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 45.48%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 45.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 44.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 45.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEMX % Rank
Energy 		34.66% 0.00% 58.13% 0.50%
Financial Services 		16.00% 0.00% 46.10% 21.66%
Industrials 		10.25% 0.00% 45.89% 88.41%
Healthcare 		9.29% 0.00% 47.15% 68.01%
Technology 		8.78% 0.00% 40.65% 93.70%
Basic Materials 		7.59% 0.00% 26.18% 12.34%
Communication Services 		5.61% 0.00% 30.98% 9.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.24% 2.49% 46.48% 95.72%
Real Estate 		1.43% 0.00% 25.82% 84.89%
Consumer Defense 		1.15% 0.00% 32.18% 94.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 89.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEMX % Rank
US 		80.68% 0.00% 100.04% 94.72%
Non US 		11.70% 0.00% 27.19% 5.78%

AVEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.03% 33.98% 45.64%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.50% 83.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 26.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 74.83%

Sales Fees

AVEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.00% 321.00% 79.08%

AVEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVEMX Category Low Category High AVEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 3.05% 61.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVEMX Category Low Category High AVEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -2.06% 3.38% 37.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AVEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Schwartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Timothy S. Schwartz, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager. Mr. Timothy Schwartz joined Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. in 1998 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ryan Kuyawa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Ryan M. Kuyawa, CFA, portfolio manager of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, joined the Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc in 2019 and currently serves as a Senior Research Analyst and Head Trader. From 2015 until 2019, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Grey Value Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

