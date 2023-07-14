The Ave Maria Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies believed by the Adviser to offer above-average potential for growth in revenues, profits or cash flow. Dividend and interest income are secondary considerations in investment selection. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock) and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in companies meeting the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes, including small and mid-capitalization companies.

At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in a particular issuer or issuers or hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than other diversified mutual funds. The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular sector is affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investment in various sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not necessarily represent a continuing investment policy or investment strategy to invest in that sector.

The Fund may invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign securities. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

In selecting investments, the Adviser relies primarily on fundamental analysis by reviewing the issuing company’s financial statements, the fundamentals of other companies in the same industry, market trends and economic conditions. The Adviser evaluates a company’s earnings growth and prospects, price to cash flow and other variables to determine whether the company meets its growth criteria.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The

Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

The Fund’s investments are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for a growth company. Generally, stocks are purchased with the intent to hold them for three years or more. However, when a company no longer meets the Adviser’s investment standards, it is sold regardless of the time held by the Fund. In addition, a stock may be sold (but is not required to be sold) if the Catholic Advisory Board determines that the company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments.