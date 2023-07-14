Home
AVEGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ave Maria Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ave Maria Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Gaglio

Fund Description

The Ave Maria Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies believed by the Adviser to offer above-average potential for growth in revenues, profits or cash flow. Dividend and interest income are secondary considerations in investment selection. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock) and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in companies meeting the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes, including small and mid-capitalization companies.

At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in a particular issuer or issuers or hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than other diversified mutual funds. The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular sector is affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investment in various sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not necessarily represent a continuing investment policy or investment strategy to invest in that sector.

The Fund may invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign securities. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

In selecting investments, the Adviser relies primarily on fundamental analysis by reviewing the issuing company’s financial statements, the fundamentals of other companies in the same industry, market trends and economic conditions. The Adviser evaluates a company’s earnings growth and prospects, price to cash flow and other variables to determine whether the company meets its growth criteria.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The

Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

The Fund’s investments are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for a growth company. Generally, stocks are purchased with the intent to hold them for three years or more. However, when a company no longer meets the Adviser’s investment standards, it is sold regardless of the time held by the Fund. In addition, a stock may be sold (but is not required to be sold) if the Catholic Advisory Board determines that the company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments.

Read More

AVEGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -41.7% 65.2% 75.68%
1 Yr 22.8% -45.6% 77.3% 21.69%
3 Yr 3.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 31.42%
5 Yr 4.8%* -30.4% 23.6% 30.68%
10 Yr 4.5%* -16.9% 19.4% 42.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -85.9% 81.6% 6.27%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.03%
2020 4.0% -13.0% 34.8% 91.29%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 7.40%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 2.0% 36.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -41.7% 65.2% 72.39%
1 Yr 22.8% -45.6% 77.3% 19.47%
3 Yr 3.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 31.22%
5 Yr 4.8%* -30.4% 23.6% 37.11%
10 Yr 8.9%* -16.9% 19.5% 33.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -85.9% 81.6% 6.27%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.03%
2020 4.0% -13.0% 34.8% 91.29%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 7.40%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 3.1% 58.63%

NAV & Total Return History

AVEGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVEGX Category Low Category High AVEGX % Rank
Net Assets 844 M 189 K 222 B 57.03%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 91.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 433 M -1.37 M 104 B 57.38%
Weighting of Top 10 50.48% 11.4% 116.5% 30.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mastercard Inc Class A 6.02%
  2. Copart Inc 5.96%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc 5.95%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.82%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 5.69%
  6. Lowe's Companies Inc 5.01%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 4.89%
  8. Change Healthcare Inc Ordinary Shares 4.71%
  9. Heico Corp Class A 4.45%
  10. Equinix Inc 4.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.88% 50.26% 104.50% 74.20%
Cash 		3.12% -10.83% 49.73% 20.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 92.00%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 91.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 91.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 91.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEGX % Rank
Technology 		28.80% 0.00% 65.70% 73.95%
Financial Services 		24.35% 0.00% 43.06% 2.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.60% 0.00% 62.57% 35.28%
Industrials 		12.44% 0.00% 30.65% 7.58%
Real Estate 		7.10% 0.00% 16.05% 1.32%
Healthcare 		6.72% 0.00% 39.76% 93.90%
Energy 		2.75% 0.00% 41.09% 21.60%
Communication Services 		0.24% 0.00% 66.40% 97.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 94.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 99.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 97.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEGX % Rank
US 		87.06% 34.69% 100.00% 87.39%
Non US 		9.82% 0.00% 54.22% 12.28%

AVEGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 20.29% 54.74%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 25.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 78.24%

Sales Fees

AVEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 316.74% 39.74%

AVEGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVEGX Category Low Category High AVEGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.25% 0.00% 40.83% 94.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVEGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVEGX Category Low Category High AVEGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -6.13% 1.75% 37.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVEGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVEGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Gaglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Adam P. Gaglio, CFA, lead portfolio manager of the Ave Maria Growth Fund and co-portfolio manager of the Ave Maria Focused Fund, joined the Schwartz in 2013 and currently serves as Vice President and Equity Research Analyst. He previously worked as an actuarial analyst at Towers Watson from 2012 until 2013.

Chadd Garcia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Chadd M. Garcia joined Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc in 2014 and currently serves as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst, and lead portfolio manager of the Ave Maria Focused Fund and co-portfolio manager of the Ave Maria Growth Fund. He previously worked as a Managing Director at SQ Advisors in 2014 and Gulf Coast Capital Partners from 2011 until 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

