Under normal market conditions, the Ave Maria Focused Fund will invest primarily in equity securities that the Adviser believes have high earnings growth potential. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible stocks, special situation companies and foreign stocks. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are not contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any size, regardless of market capitalization. At times, depending on market and other conditions, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or business sectors. The Fund is classified as non-diversified.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. The Adviser may sell (but is not required to sell) a stock based upon the Catholic Advisory Board’s determination that such company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

The Fund may invest in special situation companies that have fallen out of favor with the market, but are expected to appreciate over time due to company-specific developments, rather than general business conditions or movements in the markets as a whole. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds or spin-offs) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new product introductions, changes in senior management or significant changes in a company’s cost structure.

The Fund may invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign securities. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

In selecting investments, the Adviser uses fundamental security analyses to identify and purchase shares of companies that the Adviser believes are selling below their intrinsic value. The Adviser looks for companies whose market prices are below what a corporate or entrepreneurial buyer would be willing to pay for the entire business. The price of stocks in relation to their free cash flow and earnings, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies that are believed to redeploy excess capital at high rates of return. Generally, stocks are purchased with the intent to hold them for an average of five years. However, when a company no longer meets the Adviser’s investment standards or a more attractive opportunity becomes available, it is sold regardless of the time held by the Fund. A stock may also be sold when there is an adverse change in a company’s economic outlook or competitive advantage, a fundamental change has occurred in a company’s management, the company fails to redeploy its capital at the return threshold anticipated by the Adviser, or the anticipated return threshold is no longer probable.