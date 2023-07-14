Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$344 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 195.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|25.51%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|11.13%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|84.96%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|53.89%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|60.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|97.38%
|2021
|4.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|21.52%
|2020
|2.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|57.98%
|2019
|3.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|32.27%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|4.39%
|Period
|AVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|25.64%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|10.96%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|85.02%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|62.29%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|36.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|97.38%
|2021
|4.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|21.66%
|2020
|2.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|57.98%
|2019
|3.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|32.88%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|8.62%
|AVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVBIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|344 M
|658 K
|207 B
|70.63%
|Number of Holdings
|657
|2
|15351
|18.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.5 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|77.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.85%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|89.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVBIX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.90%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|51.57%
|Bonds
|39.29%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|20.87%
|Cash
|1.26%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|84.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.54%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|44.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|73.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|66.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVBIX % Rank
|Technology
|26.00%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|7.93%
|Financial Services
|14.60%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|51.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.16%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|6.98%
|Healthcare
|12.40%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|74.83%
|Industrials
|9.58%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|61.01%
|Communication Services
|7.85%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|35.02%
|Consumer Defense
|6.42%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|56.36%
|Energy
|3.14%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|80.98%
|Real Estate
|2.46%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|70.86%
|Basic Materials
|2.43%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|80.57%
|Utilities
|1.96%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|81.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVBIX % Rank
|US
|57.31%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|20.19%
|Non US
|1.59%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|85.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVBIX % Rank
|Government
|45.29%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|12.01%
|Securitized
|26.80%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|22.65%
|Corporate
|22.02%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|80.35%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.04%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|92.36%
|Derivative
|1.63%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|17.19%
|Municipal
|1.23%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|12.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVBIX % Rank
|US
|37.23%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|11.46%
|Non US
|2.06%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|78.58%
|AVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|46.86%
|Management Fee
|0.88%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|92.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|AVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|195.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|96.91%
|AVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVBIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.78%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|48.85%
|AVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVBIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|76.82%
|AVBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2012
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2009
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2009
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2004
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2003
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2002
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983. He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mr. Tan joined American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Tan worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments from 2005 to 2018. Mr. Tan began his investment career in 1994 and earned a B.S. from University of International Business and Economics, Beijing and an M.B.A from Bucknell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Mr. Greenblath, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2019. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Greenblath worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments as head of U.S. investment grade credit from 2018 to 2019, head of U.S. investment grade credit research from 2014 to 2018 and as a portfolio manager from 2012 to 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Joe co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core, U.S. Systematic Large Cap Core and U.S. Systematic All Cap Core strategies and provides quantitative research and risk management for these strategies as well as U.S. Large Cap Growth. Joe has been a member of this team since the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst in the equity research department at Commerce Bank. Joe has worked in the investment industry since 1995. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Joe is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Justin co-manages the U.S. Large Cap Growth and U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategies and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the consumer discretionary, commercial services, and technology sectors for these strategies. Justin has been a member of this team since joining the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst at USAA Investment Management Company with responsibilities for technology and retail sector coverage. Prior to USAA, Justin was an equity analyst at Hanifen Imhoff. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Christian University. Justin is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Rob co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategy and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the health care and consumer staples sectors for this strategy as well as the U.S. Large Cap Growth strategy. He has been a member of the team since joining the firm in 2005. Previously, he was an analyst for U.S. Trust Company of New York with responsibilities that included health care sector coverage. Rob has worked in the investment industry since 1994. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Villanova University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...