For the equity portion of the fund, the fund will generally invest in large capitalization companies it believes show sustainable business improvement using a proprietary multi-factor model that combines fundamental measures of a stock’s value and growth potential with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. The model assigns each security a financial metrics score and an ESG score that are combined to create an overall score.

To measure value, the portfolio managers may use ratios of stock price-to-earnings and stock price-to-cash flow. To measure growth, the managers may use the rate of growth of a company’s earnings and cash flow and changes in its earnings estimates. The model also considers price momentum. The team arrives at an ESG score by evaluating multiple metrics of each ESG characteristic—environmental, social, and governance. The portfolio managers utilize internal data and research, as well as third party commercial data sources and scoring systems, to evaluate each security’s ESG characteristics. For example, portfolio managers will consider, among others, a company’s carbon emission profile (environmental), a company’s employee turnover rates and digital privacy (social), and a company’s corporate leadership, including board chair independence and the independence of audit and compensation committees (governance). If information on a specific metric is unavailable, the security may still be selected for

the portfolio if the portfolio managers believe they can evaluate the security qualitatively, or if the financial metrics and remaining ESG scores merit investment.

Final scores for each security are evaluated on a sector-specific basis, and the fund seeks to hold securities with the strongest scores in their respective sectors. Using this process, the portfolio managers attempt to build a portfolio of stocks that has sustainable competitive advantages, provides better returns without taking on significant additional risk, and maintains a stronger ESG profile than the S&P 500 ® Index.

For the fixed-income portion of the fund, the portfolio managers invest in a diversified portfolio of high- and medium-grade non-money market debt securities. These securities, which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, may include corporate bonds and notes, government securities, bank loans, securities backed by mortgages or other assets and collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations). Shorter-term debt securities round out the portfolio.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, credit default swap agreements), or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, provided that