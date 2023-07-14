Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that the Adviser believes offer growth opportunities at a reasonable price. The Adviser will pursue an investment blend of equity securities of growth companies and value companies. The Fund is not limited by a fixed allocation of assets to equity securities of either growth or value companies and, depending upon the economic environment and judgment of the Adviser, may invest in either growth companies or value companies to the exclusion of the other.
Although the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the Fund intends to focus its investments in the equity securities of medium to large U.S. companies (defined by the Adviser as companies with market capitalizations above $1 billion at the time of investment). Certain sectors of the market are likely to be overweighted compared to others because the Adviser focuses on sectors that it believes demonstrate the best fundamentals for growth at a reasonable price and value. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Fund may invest in short- and long-term debt securities and convertible debt securities of U.S. companies if the Adviser believes that a company’s debt securities offer more potential for long-term total return with less risk than an investment in the company’s equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in “high-yield” fixed income securities rated at the time of purchase BB/Ba or lower by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s or unrated but determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser (“junk bonds”). The Fund also may invest up to 25% of its net assets in fixed-income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or by the Canadian Government and its governmental agencies.
The Fund may engage in short sales “against-the-box.” In a short sale, the seller sells a borrowed security, provides the lender collateral which is marked-to-market in an amount equal to the value of the security borrowed, and assumes an obligation to the lender to deliver the identical security at a certain time in the future. A short sale is against-the-box to the extent that the seller contemporaneously owns or has the right to obtain securities identical to those sold short. The Fund will not make short sales if, as a result, more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets would be held as collateral for short sales.
The Fund typically sells a security when the Adviser’s research indicates that there has been a deterioration in the company’s fundamentals, such as changes in the company’s competitive position or a lack of management focus. The Fund may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Adviser’s process does not identify other appropriate investments for the Fund.
|Period
|AUXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|20.05%
|2021
|8.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|46.97%
|2020
|1.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|19.91%
|2019
|3.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|84.34%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|4.58%
|AUXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AUXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|274 M
|1 M
|151 B
|74.40%
|Number of Holdings
|108
|2
|1727
|28.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|111 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|65.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.51%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|10.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUXIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.34%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|90.26%
|Cash
|5.04%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|9.91%
|Bonds
|0.62%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|3.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|19.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|11.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|13.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUXIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.49%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|0.83%
|Financial Services
|23.30%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|15.68%
|Consumer Defense
|18.42%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|2.90%
|Technology
|8.74%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|72.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.36%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|56.43%
|Communication Services
|4.61%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|65.48%
|Basic Materials
|4.15%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|31.37%
|Industrials
|3.95%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|96.51%
|Energy
|3.39%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|88.96%
|Real Estate
|0.60%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|79.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|91.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUXIX % Rank
|US
|88.91%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|71.92%
|Non US
|5.43%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|41.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUXIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|89.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.80%
|Corporate
|10.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|11.77%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|9.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|9.69%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUXIX % Rank
|US
|0.62%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|3.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|10.82%
|AUXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|35.98%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AUXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AUXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|15.87%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AUXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|0.29%
|AUXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AUXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.18%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|62.72%
|AUXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AUXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AUXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.25%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|54.73%
|AUXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$1.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 1999
22.91
22.9%
Jeffrey Auxier, President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since its inception in 1998, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. He has been Portfolio Manager of the Fund (including the Predecessor Fund) since its inception in 1999. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon and began his investment career in 1982. Mr. Auxier has extensive money management experience. As a portfolio manager with Smith Barney, Mr. Auxier managed money for high net worth clients on a discretionary basis from 1988 until he founded the Adviser in July 1998. In 1993, Mr. Auxier was designated a Smith Barney Senior Portfolio Management Director, the highest rank in the company's Portfolio Management Program, and was chosen as the top Portfolio Manager from among 50 Portfolio Managers in the Smith Barney Consulting Group. In 1997 and 1998, Money magazine named him as one of their top ten brokers in the country. In 1993, Auxier was designated a Smith Barney senior portfolio management director, and was chosen as the top portfolio manager from among 50 portfolio managers in the Smith Barney Consulting Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
