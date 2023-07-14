Home
Trending ETFs

AUUYX (Mutual Fund)

AUUYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$219 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 148.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AUUYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Select US Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kurt Feuerman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. For purposes of this policy, equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and derivatives related to common and preferred stocks.
The Adviser selects investments for the Fund through an intensive “bottom-up” approach that places an emphasis on companies that are engaged in business activities with solid long-term growth potential and operating in industries with high barriers to entry, that have strong cash flows and other financial metrics, and that have transparent financial statements and business models. The Adviser also evaluates the quality of company management based on a series of criteria, including: (1) management’s focus on shareholder returns, such as through a demonstrated commitment to dividends and dividend growth, share buybacks or other shareholder-friendly corporate actions; (2) management’s employment of conservative accounting methodologies; (3) management incentives, such as direct equity ownership; and (4) management accessibility. The Adviser seeks to identify companies where events or catalysts may drive the company’s share price higher, such as earnings and/or revenue growth above consensus forecasts, potential market recognition of undervaluation or overstated market-risk discount, or the institution of shareholder-focused changes discussed in the preceding sentence. In light of this catalyst-focused approach, the Adviser expects to engage in active and frequent trading for the Fund.
The Adviser may reduce or eliminate the Fund’s holdings in a company’s securities for a number of reasons, including if its evaluation of the above factors changes adversely, if the anticipated events or catalysts do not occur or do not affect the price of the securities as expected, or if the anticipated events or catalysts do occur and cause the securities to be, in the Adviser’s view, overvalued or fully valued. At any given time the Fund may emphasize growth stocks over value stocks, or vice versa.
The Fund’s investments will be focused on securities of companies with large and medium market capitalizations, but it may also invest in securities of small-capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. companies, but will limit its investments in such companies to no more than 10% of its net assets. The Fund may purchase securities in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and expects to do so on a regular basis.
Read More

AUUYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AUUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -14.3% 36.7% 76.00%
1 Yr 8.2% -34.8% 38.6% 64.65%
3 Yr 2.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 72.48%
5 Yr 0.6%* -30.4% 97.2% 65.78%
10 Yr 2.8%* -18.7% 37.4% 54.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AUUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -56.3% 28.9% 24.01%
2021 2.4% -20.5% 152.6% 86.37%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 51.74%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 68.48%
2018 -3.1% -13.5% 12.6% 56.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AUUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -20.5% 36.7% 68.66%
1 Yr 8.2% -34.8% 40.3% 55.55%
3 Yr 2.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 72.71%
5 Yr 2.8%* -29.7% 97.2% 59.55%
10 Yr 7.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 41.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AUUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -56.3% 28.9% 24.09%
2021 2.4% -20.5% 152.6% 86.37%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 51.66%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 68.99%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 18.63%

NAV & Total Return History

AUUYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AUUYX Category Low Category High AUUYX % Rank
Net Assets 219 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 75.76%
Number of Holdings 66 2 4154 69.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.9 M 288 K 270 B 73.66%
Weighting of Top 10 37.50% 1.8% 106.2% 26.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.69%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.33%
  4. AB Government Money Market AB 3.99%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.45%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.32%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.32%
  8. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.28%
  9. Wells Fargo & Co 3.22%
  10. Fifth Third Bancorp 3.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AUUYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.01% 0.00% 130.24% 88.98%
Cash 		3.99% -102.29% 100.00% 9.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 91.40%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 91.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 91.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 91.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AUUYX % Rank
Technology 		20.32% 0.00% 48.94% 73.35%
Financial Services 		18.02% 0.00% 55.59% 13.17%
Healthcare 		14.51% 0.00% 60.70% 44.41%
Industrials 		13.40% 0.00% 29.90% 12.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.04% 0.00% 30.33% 72.97%
Energy 		7.89% 0.00% 41.64% 6.58%
Communication Services 		7.38% 0.00% 27.94% 66.54%
Consumer Defense 		6.86% 0.00% 47.71% 51.07%
Utilities 		1.07% 0.00% 20.91% 77.11%
Real Estate 		0.78% 0.00% 31.91% 81.93%
Basic Materials 		0.73% 0.00% 25.70% 91.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AUUYX % Rank
US 		95.15% 0.00% 127.77% 61.66%
Non US 		0.86% 0.00% 32.38% 78.04%

AUUYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AUUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 49.27% 24.00%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 98.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AUUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AUUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AUUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 148.00% 0.00% 496.00% 95.61%

AUUYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AUUYX Category Low Category High AUUYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 23.92% 96.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AUUYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AUUYX Category Low Category High AUUYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -54.00% 6.06% 79.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AUUYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AUUYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kurt Feuerman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2011

10.48

10.5%

Kurt Feuerman is Chief Investment Officer of Select Equity Portfolios at AllianceBernstein, focusing primarily on equity securities traded on US exchanges. Prior to joining the firm in June 2011, he was a senior managing director and senior trader with Caxton Associates for more than 12 years, and a managing director for nine years with Morgan Stanley, where his responsibilities included managing part of the firm’s US equity business. Earlier, Feuerman was a managing director with Drexel Burnham Lambert for six years, specializing as a sell-side securities analyst. He began his career in 1982 at The Bank of New York. Feuerman holds a BA in philosophy from McGill University, an MA in philosophy from Syracuse University and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York

Anthony Nappo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Anthony Nappo is Co-Chief Investment Officer for the Select US Equity Portfolios and a Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst covering healthcare and energy. Before joining the firm in 2011, Nappo was a portfolio manager at Surveyor Capital, a group within Citadel LLC, where he managed a long/short healthcare portfolio and an analyst team. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager with Caxton Associates for eight years, in charge of healthcare and energy for both long/short and long-only strategies. Nappo started his career in finance as an equity research analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities. He graduated first in his class with a BS in management from Binghamton University and holds an MBA in finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Nappo is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

