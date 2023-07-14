Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.7%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$219 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 148.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AUUAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|77.50%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|65.44%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|74.37%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|66.20%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|55.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|AUUAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|24.32%
|2021
|2.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|86.88%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|53.11%
|2019
|4.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|68.42%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|55.61%
|Period
|AUUAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|69.43%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|56.43%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|74.64%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|60.35%
|10 Yr
|7.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|45.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|AUUAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|24.39%
|2021
|2.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|86.88%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|53.03%
|2019
|4.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|68.92%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|22.19%
|AUUAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AUUAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|219 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|75.60%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|4154
|68.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.9 M
|288 K
|270 B
|73.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.50%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|26.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUUAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.01%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|88.79%
|Cash
|3.99%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|9.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|26.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|26.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|23.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|23.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUUAX % Rank
|Technology
|20.32%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|73.21%
|Financial Services
|18.02%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|12.06%
|Healthcare
|14.51%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|44.20%
|Industrials
|13.40%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|12.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.04%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|72.75%
|Energy
|7.89%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|6.34%
|Communication Services
|7.38%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|65.95%
|Consumer Defense
|6.86%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|50.84%
|Utilities
|1.07%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|76.95%
|Real Estate
|0.78%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|81.68%
|Basic Materials
|0.73%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|91.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AUUAX % Rank
|US
|95.15%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|61.40%
|Non US
|0.86%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|77.80%
|AUUAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|16.23%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|95.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AUUAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|86.62%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AUUAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AUUAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|148.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|95.36%
|AUUAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AUUAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|60.47%
|AUUAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AUUAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AUUAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|87.78%
|AUUAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.005
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2011
10.48
10.5%
Kurt Feuerman is Chief Investment Officer of Select Equity Portfolios at AllianceBernstein, focusing primarily on equity securities traded on US exchanges. Prior to joining the firm in June 2011, he was a senior managing director and senior trader with Caxton Associates for more than 12 years, and a managing director for nine years with Morgan Stanley, where his responsibilities included managing part of the firm’s US equity business. Earlier, Feuerman was a managing director with Drexel Burnham Lambert for six years, specializing as a sell-side securities analyst. He began his career in 1982 at The Bank of New York. Feuerman holds a BA in philosophy from McGill University, an MA in philosophy from Syracuse University and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Anthony Nappo is Co-Chief Investment Officer for the Select US Equity Portfolios and a Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst covering healthcare and energy. Before joining the firm in 2011, Nappo was a portfolio manager at Surveyor Capital, a group within Citadel LLC, where he managed a long/short healthcare portfolio and an analyst team. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager with Caxton Associates for eight years, in charge of healthcare and energy for both long/short and long-only strategies. Nappo started his career in finance as an equity research analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities. He graduated first in his class with a BS in management from Binghamton University and holds an MBA in finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Nappo is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
