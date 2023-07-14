Home
Auer Growth Fund

mutual fund
AUERX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.55 -0.31 -2.24%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (AUERX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

24.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

Net Assets

$32.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 150.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AUERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 24.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Auer Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Auer
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Auer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks traded on major U.S. exchanges, markets and bulletin boards that SBAuer Funds, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), believes present the most favorable potential for capital appreciation. In selecting stocks for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser reviews public companies’ financial statements to determine those companies that report substantial sales and earnings growth over the prior twelve months, plus a relatively low price to earnings ratio. After identifying these stocks, the Adviser focuses its review on secondary criteria including, but not limited to, earnings per share growth, earnings outlook, competitive position, and the balance sheet of each individual company. The Adviser typically purchases common stocks of companies that have a relatively low price to earnings ratio, as determined by the Adviser.

On an ongoing, daily basis, the Adviser monitors any new publicly available financial statements of the Fund’s portfolio companies and upgrades the portfolio by moving assets into those stocks deemed by the Adviser to have the highest potential for growth at the time of analysis. This upgrading process is designed to invest the Fund’s assets in stocks that demonstrate superior growth characteristics relative to their peers, as determined by the Adviser using its proprietary screening process.

In addition to common stocks, the Fund may invest in other equity securities, including equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly-traded master limited partnerships and royalty trusts. The Fund may invest directly in foreign equity securities traded on U.S. exchanges, markets, and bulletin boards, or through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) traded on U.S. stock exchanges.

The Fund’s Adviser uses a multi-cap strategy that can invest in issuers of any market capitalization. This multi-cap strategy, coupled with the Fund’s focus on growth opportunities, means that the Fund will at times be heavily weighted towards small- and micro-cap companies. Small-cap companies typically have market capitalizations of less than $2 billion, while micro-cap companies typically have market capitalizations of less than $750 million.

The Fund’s composition is determined by the Adviser’s proprietary quantitative screening process, which seeks the most attractive growth opportunities regardless of market sector. This may cause the Fund to be overweighted in certain market sectors in comparison to the Fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, and other more broadly diversified mutual funds. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted are expected to vary at different points in the economic cycle. The Fund will invest in securities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria without regard to whether they are considered to be growth or value stocks.

Although the Fund aims to be fully invested, a portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be allocated to cash, money market funds or short-term debt instruments. By keeping some cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to meet shareholder redemptions without selling stocks and realizing gains and losses. However, the Fund may have difficulty meeting its investment objective if holding a significant cash position.

The Adviser engages in active trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities due to its investment strategy and, as a result, the Fund experiences a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

AUERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AUERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -9.7% 22.7% 46.64%
1 Yr 10.7% -16.4% 28.4% 19.52%
3 Yr 24.0%* -15.4% 113.1% 3.93%
5 Yr 7.5%* -24.5% 42.6% 2.21%
10 Yr 5.9%* -21.2% 23.3% 8.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AUERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.9% -36.7% 212.9% 1.55%
2021 20.5% -38.4% 60.6% 1.59%
2020 -0.6% -9.3% 66.8% 73.95%
2019 6.4% -5.9% 7.6% 5.11%
2018 -5.8% -12.3% -1.2% 60.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AUERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -12.9% 22.7% 45.77%
1 Yr 10.7% -16.4% 46.4% 18.83%
3 Yr 24.0%* -15.4% 113.1% 3.00%
5 Yr 7.5%* -18.9% 42.6% 5.17%
10 Yr 5.9%* -10.1% 23.3% 19.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AUERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.9% -36.7% 212.9% 1.55%
2021 20.5% -38.4% 60.6% 1.59%
2020 -0.6% -7.6% 66.8% 73.95%
2019 6.4% -5.9% 7.6% 5.11%
2018 -5.8% -12.3% -1.2% 75.94%

NAV & Total Return History

AUERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AUERX Category Low Category High AUERX % Rank
Net Assets 32.5 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 89.18%
Number of Holdings 101 10 1551 53.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.21 M 812 K 2.82 B 92.34%
Weighting of Top 10 26.17% 4.8% 95.7% 25.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LGI Homes Inc 4.32%
  2. VAALCO Energy Inc 3.74%
  3. The Mosaic Co 3.27%
  4. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 3.26%
  5. EQT Corp 3.18%
  6. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc 3.09%
  7. M/I Homes Inc 3.06%
  8. Customers Bancorp Inc 3.04%
  9. CONSOL Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 2.94%
  10. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AUERX % Rank
Stocks 		96.73% 14.38% 100.16% 71.33%
Cash 		3.26% -52.43% 47.85% 26.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 43.11%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 42.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 41.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 42.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AUERX % Rank
Energy 		23.84% 0.00% 29.42% 0.66%
Industrials 		21.28% 0.65% 48.61% 20.31%
Basic Materials 		19.32% 0.00% 67.30% 0.44%
Technology 		13.42% 0.00% 34.03% 10.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.84% 0.00% 51.62% 39.51%
Financial Services 		7.00% 0.00% 35.71% 95.36%
Real Estate 		1.29% 0.00% 44.41% 86.53%
Healthcare 		0.54% 0.00% 25.76% 97.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.48% 0.00% 13.22% 96.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 87.20%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 94.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AUERX % Rank
US 		87.77% 11.42% 100.16% 92.12%
Non US 		8.96% 0.00% 78.53% 7.44%

AUERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AUERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.37% 0.05% 37.36% 7.93%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 39.55%

Sales Fees

AUERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AUERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 58.97%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AUERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 150.00% 7.00% 252.00% 97.26%

AUERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AUERX Category Low Category High AUERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 57.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AUERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AUERX Category Low Category High AUERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -1.43% 4.13% 96.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AUERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AUERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Auer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2007

14.43

14.4%

Robert C. Auer is the founder of SBAuer Funds, LLC. Prior to founding SBAuer Funds, LLC, Mr. Auer was employed between 1986 and August 2007 at Morgan Stanley, where he served as Vice President of Investments. On three separate occasions during his tenure at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Auer received the National Sales director award, granted to the top 10% of Morgan Stanley Financial Advisers. From 1996 to 2004, Mr. Auer was the lead stock market columnist for the Indianapolis Business Journal “Bulls & Bears” weekly column, authoring over 400 columns, which discussed a wide range of investment topics. Mr. Auer received his Bachelor of Science in Business Systems from Taylor University in 1983.

Eric McKenzie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Mr. McKenzie joined SBAuer Funds, LLC in 2009 as Operations Manager and Analyst. Prior to joining SBAuer Funds, LLC, Mr. McKenzie served as Vice President of Distribution and Client Services for Huntington Bank. Mr. McKenzie began his career as an Investment Consultant with Charles Schwab and later with Bank One.

Paul Auer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Mr. Auer joined SB Auer Funds LLC in 2008. Prior to joining SB Auer Funds LLC, Mr. Auer served as CEO and President of a specialty pharmaceutical company for 20 years, where he also managed the business’ investment portfolios. He has managed personal and family investment portfolios since 1995.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

