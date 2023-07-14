The Fund pursues a “defensive” investment style, seeking to provide downside protection with upside potential through active stock selection, risk management and diversification. The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Equity Instruments of large-cap issuers. Equity Instruments include common stock, preferred stock, warrants, exchange-traded funds that invest in equity securities, stock index futures, real estate investment trusts and other derivative instruments where the reference asset is an equity security. As of the date of this prospectus, the Adviser generally considers large-cap issuers to be those issuers with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000 ® Index at the time of purchase. The Fund can invest in companies of any size and may invest in small- and mid-cap companies from time to time in the discretion of the Adviser . There is no guarantee that the Fund’s objective will be met. The Fund pursues a defensive investment style, meaning it seeks to participate in rising equity markets while mitigating downside risk in declining markets. In other words, the Fund expects to lag the performance of traditional U.S. equity funds when equity markets are rising, but to exceed the performance of traditional U.S. equity funds during equity market declines. To achieve this result, the Fund will be broadly diversified across companies and industries and will invest in companies that the Adviser has identified to have low measures of risk and high quality ( e.g. , stable companies in good business health). The Adviser believes that the stocks of these types of companies may tend to be lower “beta” stocks and that lower “beta” stocks generally are less volatile than higher “beta” stocks (that is, their value has a lower sensitivity to fluctuations in the securities markets). The Adviser expects low “beta” and high quality stocks to produce higher risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle than high “beta” or poor quality stocks. The Fund is actively managed and the Adviser will vary the Fund’s exposures to issuers and industries based on the Adviser’s evaluation of investment opportunities. In constructing the portfolio, the Adviser uses quantitative models, which combine active management to identify quality companies and statistical measures of risk to assure diversification by issuer and industry, as well as additional criteria that form part of the Adviser’s security selection process. The Adviser uses volatility and correlation forecasting and other portfolio construction methodologies to manage the Fund. The Adviser utilizes quantitative risk models in furtherance of the Fund’s investment objective, which seek to control portfolio level risk. Shifts in allocations among issuers and industries will be determined using the quantitative models based on the Adviser’s determinations of risk and quality, as well as other factors including, but not limited to, managing industry and sector exposures. The Fund bears the risk that the quantitative models used by the portfolio managers will not be successful in forecasting market returns or in determining the weighting of investment positions that will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. When selecting securities for the portfolio, the Adviser will employ tax management strategies which consider the potential impact of federal income tax on shareholders’ investment return. These tax management strategies are generally designed to both (i) reduce the Fund’s overall realization of capital gains, and (ii) minimize the Fund’s realized short-term capital gains as a percentage of the Fund’s total realized capital gains (both long-term and short term), as compared to funds that do not take tax consequences into account. Investors should not expect that there will be no capital gain distributions or that the Fund’s short-term capital gains distributions will necessarily be less than its long-term capital gains distributions, however, as the Fund will balance investment considerations with tax consequences in making investment decisions and the Fund may not employ these tax management strategies at all times. The techniques that may be used to attempt to reduce the impact of federal income tax on shareholders’ investment returns include: • when believed by the Adviser to be appropriate, selling stocks to realize losses, with the specific purpose of offsetting gains; • deferring realizations of net capital gains; • limiting portfolio turnover that may result in taxable gains; and • choosing a tax accounting method that reduces tax liability: for example, using the highest-in, first-out (HIFO) method which sells tax lots of securities that have a higher tax basis before selling tax lots of securities that have a lower tax basis. The Fund invests significantly in common stocks. The Fund may also invest in or use financial futures contracts as well as exchange-traded funds and similar pooled investment vehicles for hedging purposes, to gain exposure to the equity market and to maintain liquidity to pay for redemptions. The Fund may invest in short-term instruments, including U.S. Government securities, bank certificates of deposit, money market instruments or funds, and such other liquid investments deemed appropriate by the Adviser . The Fund may invest in these securities without limit for temporary defensive purposes. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of Equity Instruments providing enhanced exposure will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. In addition, to attempt to increase its income or total return , the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to certain types of eligible borrowers. The Adviser utilizes portfolio optimization techniques to determine trading activity, taking into account anticipated transaction costs associated with trading each Equity Instrument. The Fund employs sophisticated proprietary trading techniques in an effort to mitigate trading costs and execution impact on the Fund.