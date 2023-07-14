Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$739 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATWYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Tax-Managed Wealth Appreciation Strategy
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nelson Yu

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, either directly or through underlying investment companies advised by the Adviser (“Underlying Portfolios”). A majority of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested directly in U.S. large‑cap equity securities, primarily common stocks, in accordance with the Adviser’s U.S. Strategic Equities investment strategy (“U.S. Strategic Equities”), as described below. In addition, the Fund seeks to achieve exposure to international large‑cap equity securities through investments in other registered investment companies advised by the Adviser, which may include International Strategic Equities Portfolio of Bernstein Fund, Inc. (“Bernstein International Strategic Equities Portfolio”). The Fund also invests in other Underlying Portfolios to efficiently gain exposure to certain other types of equity securities, including small- and mid‑cap and emerging market equity securities. An Underlying Portfolio is selected based on the segment of the equity market to which the Underlying Portfolio provides exposure, its investment philosophy, and how it complements and diversifies the Fund’s overall portfolio.
Under U.S. Strategic Equities, portfolio managers of the Adviser that specialize in various investment disciplines identify high-conviction large‑cap equity securities based on their fundamental investment research for potential investment by the Fund. These securities are then assessed in terms of both this fundamental research and quantitative analysis in creating the Fund’s portfolio. In applying the quantitative analysis, the Adviser considers a number of metrics that historically have provided some indication of favorable future returns, including metrics related to valuation, quality, investor behavior and corporate behavior.
Bernstein International Strategic Equities Portfolio focuses on investing in non‑U.S. large‑cap and mid‑cap equity securities. Bernstein International Strategic Equities Portfolio follows a strategy similar to U.S. Strategic Equities, but in the international context.
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact on the returns of foreign equity securities. The Adviser may employ currency hedging strategies in the Fund or the Underlying Portfolios, including the use of currency-related derivatives, to seek to reduce currency risk in the Fund or the Underlying Portfolios, but it is not required to do so.
The Fund seeks to maximize after‑tax returns to shareholders by taking into account the tax impact of buy and sell investment decisions on its shareholders. For example, the Adviser may sell certain securities in order to realize capital losses. Capital losses may be used to offset realized capital gains. To minimize capital gains distributions, the Adviser may sell securities in the Fund with the highest cost basis. The Adviser may monitor the length of time the Fund has held an investment to evaluate whether the investment should be sold at a short-term gain or held for a longer period so that the gain on the investment will be taxed at the lower long-term rate. In making this decision, the Adviser considers whether, in its judgment, the risk of continued exposure to the investment is worth the tax savings of a lower capital gains rate. There can be no assurance that any of these strategies will be effective or that their use will not adversely affect the gross returns of the Fund.
Read More

ATWYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATWYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 17.23%
1 Yr 9.9% 17.3% 252.4% 52.50%
3 Yr 5.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 57.79%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 57.85%
10 Yr 2.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 61.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATWYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -24.3% 957.1% 53.90%
2021 6.7% -38.3% 47.1% 60.94%
2020 3.6% -54.2% 0.6% 47.91%
2019 4.6% -76.0% 54.1% 91.22%
2018 -3.1% -26.1% 47.8% 53.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATWYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 17.90%
1 Yr 9.9% 11.4% 252.4% 48.30%
3 Yr 5.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 55.84%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 56.24%
10 Yr 5.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 59.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATWYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -24.3% 957.1% 53.90%
2021 6.7% -33.1% 47.1% 61.31%
2020 3.6% -44.4% 1.8% 64.33%
2019 4.6% -6.5% 54.1% 44.95%
2018 -3.1% -14.4% 47.8% 41.95%

NAV & Total Return History

ATWYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATWYX Category Low Category High ATWYX % Rank
Net Assets 739 M 199 K 133 B 40.57%
Number of Holdings 942 1 9075 3.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M -18 M 37.6 B 52.86%
Weighting of Top 10 20.44% 9.1% 100.0% 90.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.18%
  2. Apple Inc 2.68%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.41%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.26%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.93%
  6. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.74%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.74%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.74%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.74%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATWYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 61.84% 125.47% 38.66%
Cash 		1.72% -174.70% 23.12% 55.40%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 48.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 4.46% 6.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 40.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 37.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATWYX % Rank
Technology 		21.00% 0.00% 49.87% 50.33%
Financial Services 		14.18% 0.00% 38.42% 41.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.26% 0.00% 40.94% 33.70%
Healthcare 		13.20% 0.00% 35.42% 66.08%
Industrials 		9.20% 0.00% 44.06% 49.12%
Communication Services 		8.87% 0.00% 57.66% 34.69%
Consumer Defense 		6.80% 0.00% 73.28% 52.42%
Energy 		4.77% 0.00% 21.15% 43.50%
Basic Materials 		3.54% 0.00% 38.60% 53.19%
Real Estate 		3.32% 0.00% 39.48% 30.07%
Utilities 		1.86% 0.00% 29.12% 41.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATWYX % Rank
US 		59.92% 0.13% 103.82% 43.61%
Non US 		38.34% 0.58% 99.46% 53.19%

ATWYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATWYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 44.27% 83.81%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 38.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

ATWYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATWYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATWYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 395.00% 20.18%

ATWYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATWYX Category Low Category High ATWYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.38% 0.00% 3.26% 33.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATWYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATWYX Category Low Category High ATWYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.82% -4.27% 12.65% 28.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATWYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATWYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nelson Yu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AllianceBernstein L.P. since prior to 2014. Head—Blend Strategies since 2017 and Head of Quantitative Research—Equities since prior to 2014. Nelson Yu was appointed Head of Blend Strategies in early 2017. He is also a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research for Equities, with responsibility for overseeing the research and application of risk and return models across the firm’s equity portfolios. In addition, Yu manages the currency overlay strategy across equity portfolios and is an advisory member of the Global Value, Emerging Markets Value and Strategic Core portfolios. He joined the firm in 1997 as a programmer and analyst, and served as deputy head of Value Equities Quantitative Research from 2009 until 2014. Yu was previously a supervising consultant at Grant Thornton. He holds a BSE in systems engineering and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Ding Liu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Senior Vice President and Senior Quantitative Analyst of AllianceBernstein L.P., with which he has been associated in a substantially similar capacity since prior to 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

