Trending ETFs

ATVPX (Mutual Fund)

ATVPX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

23.6%

1 yr return

12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$29.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 136.61%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATVPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger 35 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Chung

Fund Description

ATVPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.6% -41.7% 65.2% 64.50%
1 Yr 12.1% -45.6% 77.3% 63.27%
3 Yr -10.9%* -41.6% 28.4% 90.67%
5 Yr 0.1%* -30.4% 23.6% 59.62%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.4% -85.9% 81.6% 60.12%
2021 -10.1% -31.0% 26.7% 95.94%
2020 12.6% -13.0% 34.8% 14.08%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 18.59%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.6% -41.7% 65.2% 62.12%
1 Yr 12.1% -45.6% 77.3% 59.24%
3 Yr -10.9%* -41.6% 28.4% 90.55%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.4% 23.6% 64.29%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.4% -85.9% 81.6% 60.12%
2021 -10.1% -31.0% 26.7% 95.94%
2020 12.6% -13.0% 34.8% 14.08%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 18.59%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATVPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATVPX Category Low Category High ATVPX % Rank
Net Assets 29.2 M 189 K 222 B 94.91%
Number of Holdings 36 2 3509 84.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.4 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.31%
Weighting of Top 10 48.99% 11.4% 116.5% 39.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.20%
  2. Apple Inc 7.07%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.30%
  4. Heico Corp 5.09%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.76%
  6. Applied Materials Inc 4.69%
  7. Tesla Inc 4.69%
  8. Diamondback Energy Inc 4.48%
  9. dMY Technology Group Inc II Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.25%
  10. Genius Sports Ltd 3.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATVPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.09% 50.26% 104.50% 39.08%
Cash 		0.91% -10.83% 49.73% 56.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 25.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 30.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 20.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 20.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATVPX % Rank
Technology 		39.55% 0.00% 65.70% 31.33%
Healthcare 		16.38% 0.00% 39.76% 19.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.76% 0.00% 62.57% 86.64%
Communication Services 		9.17% 0.00% 66.40% 63.73%
Financial Services 		7.25% 0.00% 43.06% 68.51%
Energy 		6.04% 0.00% 41.09% 6.43%
Industrials 		5.14% 0.00% 30.65% 63.15%
Real Estate 		4.63% 0.00% 16.05% 6.43%
Consumer Defense 		2.08% 0.00% 25.50% 70.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 45.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 77.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATVPX % Rank
US 		94.46% 34.69% 100.00% 51.36%
Non US 		4.63% 0.00% 54.22% 36.11%

ATVPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 20.29% 52.98%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 17.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.02% 5.18%

Sales Fees

ATVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 136.61% 0.00% 316.74% 94.68%

ATVPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATVPX Category Low Category High ATVPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 40.83% 15.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATVPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATVPX Category Low Category High ATVPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -6.13% 1.75% 30.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATVPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ATVPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2018

4.18

4.2%

Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

