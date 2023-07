The Fund pursues its objective by investing principally in a national portfolio of both municipal and taxable fixed-income securities. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. The Fund also invests, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its total assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax. These securities may pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for certain taxpayers. The income earned and distributed to shareholders on non-municipal securities would not be exempt from federal income tax. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), although such securities are not expected to be the Fund’s primary focus.

The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a variety of factors, including credit quality, maturity, diversification benefits, and the relative expected after-tax returns of taxable and municipal securities (considering federal tax rates and without regard to state and local income taxes). As the objective is to increase the after-tax return of the Fund, an investor in the Fund may incur a tax liability that will generally be greater than the same investor would have in a fund investing exclusively in municipal securities, and that will be higher if the investor is in a higher tax bracket. In addition, the tax implications of the Fund’s trading activity, such as realizing taxable gains, are considered in making purchase and sale decisions for the Fund. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity from short- to long-term.

The Fund may also invest in forward commitments, zero-coupon municipal securities and variable, floating and inverse floating-rate municipal securities.

The Fund may use derivatives, such as swaps, options, futures contracts and forwards, to achieve its investment strategies. For example, the Fund may enter into tender option bonds (“TOBs”) and credit default and interest rate swaps relating to municipal and taxable fixed-income securities or securities indices. Derivatives may provide more efficient and economical exposure to fixed-income securities markets than direct investments.