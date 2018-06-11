Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$107 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in income-producing securities. Such securities may be rated at any level by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or they may be unrated. It is anticipated that the Fund’s portfolio will typically include a high proportion, perhaps even 100%, of high-yield/high-risk securities rated below investment grade. Such securities are sometimes called “junk bonds.”
The bonds the Fund purchases can be of any maturity but the average effective weighted maturity of the Fund’s portfolio will normally be within one year of the average maturity of the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index Value Unhedged. The average maturity of the Index as of December 31, 2021 was 6.51 years.
In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, Aquila Investment Management LLC (the “Manager”) applies a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. The Manager considers the individual characteristics of each potential investment in an income-producing security to determine if it is an attractive investment opportunity and consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. The Manager also employs a relative value analysis and fundamental credit research on potential investments in an effort to identify companies with attractive characteristics such as improving balance sheets, improving cash flow or interest coverage, improving earnings, hidden or unappreciated value, management quality, and/or strong business models.
Within the parameters of the Fund’s specific investment policies, the Fund may invest without limit in foreign debt, including debt of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may also invest in subordinated securities and may hold cash or other short-term investments.
|Period
|ATPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|ATPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATPFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|107 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|70
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.7 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.67%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATPFX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|8.21%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATPFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.75%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATPFX % Rank
|US
|91.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATPFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|ATPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATPFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
