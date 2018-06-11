Home
Trending ETFs

ATPFX (Mutual Fund)

ATPFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$107 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ATPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Three Peaks High Income Fund Class F
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in income-producing securities. Such securities may be rated at any level by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or they may be unrated. It is anticipated that the Fund’s portfolio will typically include a high proportion, perhaps even 100%, of high-yield/high-risk securities rated below investment grade. Such securities are sometimes called “junk bonds.”

The bonds the Fund purchases can be of any maturity but the average effective weighted maturity of the Fund’s portfolio will normally be within one year of the average maturity of the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index Value Unhedged. The average maturity of the Index as of December 31, 2021 was 6.51 years.

In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, Aquila Investment Management LLC (the “Manager”) applies a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. The Manager considers the individual characteristics of each potential investment in an income-producing security to determine if it is an attractive investment opportunity and consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. The Manager also employs a relative value analysis and fundamental credit research on potential investments in an effort to identify companies with attractive characteristics such as improving balance sheets, improving cash flow or interest coverage, improving earnings, hidden or unappreciated value, management quality, and/or strong business models.

Within the parameters of the Fund’s specific investment policies, the Fund may invest without limit in foreign debt, including debt of emerging markets issuers. The Fund may also invest in subordinated securities and may hold cash or other short-term investments.

ATPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATPFX Category Low Category High ATPFX % Rank
Net Assets 107 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 70 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 30.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.67% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Treasury Obligations Cash Management Fund 3.75%
  2. WATCO COS LLC/FINANCE CO 3.15%
  3. JB POINDEXTER CO INC 3.02%
  4. LPL HOLDINGS INC 2.94%
  5. NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC 2.91%
  6. ISTAR INC 2.79%
  7. CUSHMAN WAKEFIELD US 2.76%
  8. WESCO DISTRIBUTION INC 2.60%
  9. NEXSTAR MEDIA INC 2.40%
  10. TUTOR PERINI CORP 2.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATPFX % Rank
Bonds 		91.79% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.21% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATPFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.75% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATPFX % Rank
US 		91.79% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ATPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ATPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ATPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATPFX Category Low Category High ATPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATPFX Category Low Category High ATPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

ATPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

