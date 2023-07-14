Home
ATOMX (Mutual Fund)

ATOMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$144 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATOMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aperture Investors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    11725210
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Tully

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stock, depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies, derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such securities, and securities of investment companies, including closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, and may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. (including both developed and emerging market) companies.

An “emerging market” country is any country determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, taking into account a number of factors. These factors may include whether the country has a low- to middle-income economy according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (also known as the World Bank), the country’s foreign currency debt rating, its location and neighboring countries, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. These countries may include those located in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and the developing countries of Europe (primarily Central and Eastern Europe).

The Fund may invest in derivatives, including options, futures contracts, swaps and forward foreign currency contracts, to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets, increase the return of the Fund and/or hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may also hold significant amounts of U.S. Treasuries.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by taking long and short positions in equity securities. When the Fund takes a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright and will benefit from an increase in the price of the security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a long position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. When the Fund takes a short position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. When the Fund takes a short position, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the security and will incur a loss if the price of the security increases between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a short position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will incur a loss if the price of the underlying instrument increases. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

In selecting investments for the Fund and in the pursuit of outperformance, original, primary research shapes the Adviser’s perspective on key conditions that make stocks attractive longs (or shorts). The entire process is grounded in the philosophy of life cycle investing and the belief that stock prices are driven by a cycle of investor behavior. Specifically, the Adviser endeavors to identify companies whose stock price reflects under-appreciation or misunderstanding

of four key metrics: 1) the addressable market (i.e., the revenue opportunity that exists within a market for a product or service), 2) operating margins, 3) underlying business economics and 4) corporate management. In order to research and arrive at a differentiated viewpoint on these key metrics, the Adviser undertakes what it believes to be an in-depth diligence process that involves extensive reading of company and industry-related materials as well as in-person meetings with management teams, all supplemented by the running of proprietary data-driven screens designed to give it an advantage in security selection.

Further, the Adviser seeks to assess the risks and opportunities presented by certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in accordance with the Adviser’s Responsible Investment and ESG Policy (the “ESG Policy”). While the Fund’s primary goal is to generate excess returns, the Adviser is committed to integrating ESG factors into its research process in accordance with the ESG Policy. While ESG factors are considered, securities of issuers presenting ESG-related risks may be purchased and retained by the Fund and considerable autonomy is given to the investment team in making such decisions. In addition, the Fund employs an exclusionary screen that prohibits investment in certain types of investments, such as producers of certain types of weapons and munitions.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

Read More

ATOMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -35.6% 29.2% 67.00%
1 Yr 11.1% 17.3% 252.4% 27.73%
3 Yr 5.0%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -24.3% 957.1% 16.08%
2021 0.1% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 8.4% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -35.6% 29.2% 67.23%
1 Yr 11.1% 11.4% 252.4% 25.45%
3 Yr 5.0%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -24.3% 957.1% 16.08%
2021 0.1% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 8.4% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATOMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATOMX Category Low Category High ATOMX % Rank
Net Assets 144 M 199 K 133 B 80.04%
Number of Holdings 180 1 9075 24.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.9 M -18 M 37.6 B 76.43%
Weighting of Top 10 48.77% 9.1% 100.0% 20.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 16.47%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.77%
  3. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%
  4. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%
  5. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%
  6. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%
  7. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%
  8. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%
  9. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%
  10. MSCI ACWI INDEX TRS 8.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATOMX % Rank
Stocks 		85.24% 61.84% 125.47% 35.79%
Cash 		24.75% -174.70% 23.12% 1.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 3.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 61.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 2.64%
Other 		-9.99% -13.98% 19.14% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATOMX % Rank
Technology 		27.19% 0.00% 49.87% 8.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.37% 0.00% 40.94% 5.51%
Industrials 		15.98% 0.00% 44.06% 12.11%
Communication Services 		11.86% 0.00% 57.66% 18.28%
Basic Materials 		10.34% 0.00% 38.60% 15.75%
Financial Services 		7.35% 0.00% 38.42% 84.58%
Energy 		2.77% 0.00% 21.15% 86.56%
Consumer Defense 		2.69% 0.00% 73.28% 99.01%
Healthcare 		1.98% 0.00% 35.42% 93.39%
Utilities 		0.30% 0.00% 29.12% 88.55%
Real Estate 		0.17% 0.00% 39.48% 90.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATOMX % Rank
US 		53.72% 0.13% 103.82% 9.47%
Non US 		31.52% 0.58% 99.46% 91.08%

ATOMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 44.27% 6.50%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.82% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

ATOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 50.46%

ATOMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATOMX Category Low Category High ATOMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 3.26% 60.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATOMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATOMX Category Low Category High ATOMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -4.27% 12.65% 99.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATOMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATOMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Tully

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Thomas Tully serves as the Portfolio manager of Aperture Investors, LLC . Prior to joining the Aperture Investors, LLC in April 2019, Mr. Tully was a Senior Analyst at Kingdon Capital Management from April 2017 to March 2019. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Hunter Peak Investments from September 2014 to March 2017 and a Research Analyst at Sheffield Asset Management from June 2010 to June 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

