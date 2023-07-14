Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stock, depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies, derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such securities, and securities of investment companies, including closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, and may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. (including both developed and emerging market) companies.

An “emerging market” country is any country determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, taking into account a number of factors. These factors may include whether the country has a low- to middle-income economy according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (also known as the World Bank), the country’s foreign currency debt rating, its location and neighboring countries, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. These countries may include those located in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and the developing countries of Europe (primarily Central and Eastern Europe).

The Fund may invest in derivatives, including options, futures contracts, swaps and forward foreign currency contracts, to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets, increase the return of the Fund and/or hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may also hold significant amounts of U.S. Treasuries.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by taking long and short positions in equity securities. When the Fund takes a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright and will benefit from an increase in the price of the security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a long position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. When the Fund takes a short position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. When the Fund takes a short position, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the security and will incur a loss if the price of the security increases between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a short position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will incur a loss if the price of the underlying instrument increases. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

In selecting investments for the Fund and in the pursuit of outperformance, original, primary research shapes the Adviser’s perspective on key conditions that make stocks attractive longs (or shorts). The entire process is grounded in the philosophy of life cycle investing and the belief that stock prices are driven by a cycle of investor behavior. Specifically, the Adviser endeavors to identify companies whose stock price reflects under-appreciation or misunderstanding

of four key metrics: 1) the addressable market (i.e., the revenue opportunity that exists within a market for a product or service), 2) operating margins, 3) underlying business economics and 4) corporate management. In order to research and arrive at a differentiated viewpoint on these key metrics, the Adviser undertakes what it believes to be an in-depth diligence process that involves extensive reading of company and industry-related materials as well as in-person meetings with management teams, all supplemented by the running of proprietary data-driven screens designed to give it an advantage in security selection.

Further, the Adviser seeks to assess the risks and opportunities presented by certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in accordance with the Adviser’s Responsible Investment and ESG Policy (the “ESG Policy”). While the Fund’s primary goal is to generate excess returns, the Adviser is committed to integrating ESG factors into its research process in accordance with the ESG Policy. While ESG factors are considered, securities of issuers presenting ESG-related risks may be purchased and retained by the Fund and considerable autonomy is given to the investment team in making such decisions. In addition, the Fund employs an exclusionary screen that prohibits investment in certain types of investments, such as producers of certain types of weapons and munitions.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.