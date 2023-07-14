The Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund invests its assets in a combination of tax-exempt obligations and taxable debt obligations. As a fundamental policy, under normal circumstances the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in tax-exempt obligations. Net assets include the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes. Tax-exempt obligations include municipal obligations that pay interest that is free from U.S. federal income tax (other than federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”)). In addition, the Fund may invest in taxable debt obligations, including, but not limited to, obligations, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities and money market instruments.

In managing the Fund’s investments, the Adviser seeks to capitalize on fundamental and technical opportunities in the debt obligations markets to enhance return. The obligations in which the Fund invests may be of any maturity, but under normal market conditions, it is expected that the Fund’s average portfolio maturity, at the time of investment, will be two years or less. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally maintain an investment portfolio with a weighted average effective duration of less than one year.

The obligations in which the Fund invests must, at the time of investment, be rated investment grade, as determined by the various rating agencies, or if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser. When the Adviser determines that an obligation is in a specific category, the Adviser will use the highest rating assigned to the obligation by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization. In determining suitability of investment in a particular unrated security, the Adviser takes into consideration asset and debt service coverage, the purpose of the financing, history of the issuer, existence of other rated securities of the issuer, and other relevant conditions, such as comparability to other issuers. If an obligation’s credit rating is downgraded after the Fund’s investment, the Adviser monitors the situation to decide if the Fund needs to take any action such as selling the obligation.

The Fund is permitted to invest in tender option bonds. Tender option bonds are created when a holder deposits tax-exempt or other bonds into a special purpose trust (“TOB trust”). The TOB trust issues two types of securities: floating rate notes (“floaters” or “TOBs”) and a residual security junior to the floaters (“inverse floaters”). The Fund does not currently intend to deposit bonds into a TOB trust or invest in inverse floaters, but may invest in floaters issued by TOB trusts.

In managing the Fund, the Adviser employs a process that combines sector allocation, fundamental research and duration management. In determining sector allocation, the Adviser analyzes the prevailing financial and investment characteristics of a broad range of sectors in which the Fund may invest and seeks to enhance performance and manage risk by underweighting or overweighting particular sectors. Based on fundamental research regarding securities, including fixed income research, credit analyses and use of sophisticated analytical systems, the Adviser makes decision to purchase and sell securities for the Fund. The Adviser examines the material risks of an investment across a spectrum of considerations including financial metrics, regional and national conditions, industry specific factors and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risks. ESG considerations are fully integrated across all asset classes. Although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and assesses how these issues are managed and mitigated as well as the opportunities they might create for the issuer. The Adviser also considers economic factors to develop strategic forecasts as to the direction of interest rates which are then used to establish the Fund’s target duration, a common measurement of a security’s sensitivity to interest rate movements. For obligations owned by the Fund, duration measures the average time needed to receive the present value of all principal and interest payments by analyzing cash flows and interest rate movements. The Adviser closely monitors the Fund’s portfolio and makes adjustments as necessary.

The Fund’s investment strategies may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.