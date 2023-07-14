Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$91.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ATLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-5.1%
|5.9%
|70.50%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-12.0%
|4.4%
|88.49%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|1.0%
|97.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|3.5%
|97.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-39.5%
|-1.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.4%
|4.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.7%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.8%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|-0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|ATLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-11.4%
|5.9%
|69.78%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-12.0%
|4.4%
|87.05%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|5.7%
|96.21%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|3.8%
|97.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|2.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-39.5%
|-1.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.4%
|4.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.7%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.8%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|0.1%
|N/A
|ATLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.5 M
|9 M
|6.08 B
|76.26%
|Number of Holdings
|231
|3
|7774
|17.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.9 M
|-56 M
|5.07 B
|78.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.96%
|10.9%
|102.4%
|85.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATLCX % Rank
|Bonds
|130.40%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|0.72%
|Stocks
|24.58%
|-1.95%
|57.00%
|20.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.63%
|80.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.09%
|22.34%
|79.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.97%
|98.56%
|Cash
|-54.98%
|-54.98%
|76.00%
|99.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATLCX % Rank
|Real Estate
|39.70%
|0.00%
|78.69%
|2.88%
|Technology
|18.02%
|0.00%
|25.62%
|41.73%
|Financial Services
|11.90%
|0.00%
|20.10%
|89.93%
|Communication Services
|11.00%
|0.00%
|11.71%
|2.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.58%
|0.00%
|12.36%
|61.15%
|Healthcare
|5.12%
|0.00%
|19.76%
|94.24%
|Consumer Defense
|2.87%
|0.00%
|22.77%
|94.24%
|Industrials
|1.80%
|0.00%
|29.86%
|95.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.26%
|98.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.98%
|97.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.71%
|95.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATLCX % Rank
|US
|24.44%
|-1.96%
|56.43%
|5.76%
|Non US
|0.14%
|-2.14%
|14.08%
|91.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATLCX % Rank
|Securitized
|61.25%
|0.00%
|61.25%
|0.72%
|Corporate
|34.82%
|0.00%
|73.91%
|38.85%
|Municipal
|2.05%
|0.00%
|20.03%
|5.04%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.69%
|1.69%
|100.00%
|99.28%
|Derivative
|0.19%
|0.00%
|23.66%
|49.64%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|98.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATLCX % Rank
|US
|130.40%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|0.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.54%
|27.51%
|96.40%
|ATLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.07%
|3.13%
|6.34%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|92.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|ATLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ATLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|83.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|318.00%
|N/A
|ATLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.52%
|0.00%
|4.22%
|56.12%
|ATLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ATLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.30%
|3.99%
|N/A
|ATLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Jaime Pandal, Vice President of the Adviser, has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since its inception and joined the Adviser in September 2014. Prior to joining Atlas, Mr. Pandal was a Senior Portfolio Analyst at Santander Asset Management from 2012 to 2014 where he assisted in the management of 17 investment companies and institutional fixed income mandates. Mr. Pandal traded a variety of fixed income products such as treasuries, agencies, mortgage backed, municipals, corporates, along with equities and derivatives including futures, options, and interest rate swaps. Prior to joining Santander, Mr. Pandal was an Associate Director at UBS Financial Services from 2008 to 2012. While at UBS, Mr. Pandal managed assets of high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and performed in depth analysis of fixed income securities, equities, and derivatives. Mr. Pandal holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Finance from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Puerto Rico. Mr. Pandal is also a CFA Charterholder (2012).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|26.96
|6.1
|1.92
