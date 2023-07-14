Jaime Pandal, Vice President of the Adviser, has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since its inception and joined the Adviser in September 2014. Prior to joining Atlas, Mr. Pandal was a Senior Portfolio Analyst at Santander Asset Management from 2012 to 2014 where he assisted in the management of 17 investment companies and institutional fixed income mandates. Mr. Pandal traded a variety of fixed income products such as treasuries, agencies, mortgage backed, municipals, corporates, along with equities and derivatives including futures, options, and interest rate swaps. Prior to joining Santander, Mr. Pandal was an Associate Director at UBS Financial Services from 2008 to 2012. While at UBS, Mr. Pandal managed assets of high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and performed in depth analysis of fixed income securities, equities, and derivatives. Mr. Pandal holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Finance from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Puerto Rico. Mr. Pandal is also a CFA Charterholder (2012).