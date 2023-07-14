Home
ATLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Atlas U.S. Tactical Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ATLAS US. TACTICAL INCOME FUND, INC.
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Hopgood

Fund Description

ATLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -5.1% 5.9% 67.63%
1 Yr -3.7% -12.0% 4.4% 89.21%
3 Yr -10.4%* -10.4% 1.0% 100.00%
5 Yr -7.7%* -9.5% 3.5% 99.20%
10 Yr -2.1%* -2.8% 1.1% 90.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -39.5% -1.5% 100.00%
2021 0.7% -4.4% 4.2% 16.30%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 4.1% 3.94%
2019 2.6% 0.8% 4.1% 2.36%
2018 -2.7% -3.1% -0.2% 92.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -11.4% 5.9% 66.91%
1 Yr -3.7% -12.0% 4.4% 87.77%
3 Yr -10.4%* -10.4% 5.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -7.7%* -9.5% 3.8% 99.19%
10 Yr -1.3%* -2.6% 2.4% 84.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -39.5% -1.5% 100.00%
2021 0.7% -4.4% 4.2% 16.30%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 4.1% 3.94%
2019 2.6% 0.8% 4.1% 2.36%
2018 -2.7% -3.1% 0.1% 92.74%

NAV & Total Return History

ATLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATLAX Category Low Category High ATLAX % Rank
Net Assets 91.5 M 9 M 6.08 B 76.98%
Number of Holdings 231 3 7774 17.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.9 M -56 M 5.07 B 79.14%
Weighting of Top 10 64.96% 10.9% 102.4% 86.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 20.81%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 10.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATLAX % Rank
Bonds 		130.40% 0.00% 130.40% 1.44%
Stocks 		24.58% -1.95% 57.00% 21.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.63% 97.12%
Other 		0.00% -3.09% 22.34% 84.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.97% 100.00%
Cash 		-54.98% -54.98% 76.00% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATLAX % Rank
Real Estate 		39.70% 0.00% 78.69% 3.60%
Technology 		18.02% 0.00% 25.62% 42.45%
Financial Services 		11.90% 0.00% 20.10% 90.65%
Communication Services 		11.00% 0.00% 11.71% 3.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.58% 0.00% 12.36% 63.31%
Healthcare 		5.12% 0.00% 19.76% 94.96%
Consumer Defense 		2.87% 0.00% 22.77% 94.96%
Industrials 		1.80% 0.00% 29.86% 96.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.26% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 27.98% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.71% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATLAX % Rank
US 		24.44% -1.96% 56.43% 6.47%
Non US 		0.14% -2.14% 14.08% 92.09%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATLAX % Rank
Securitized 		61.25% 0.00% 61.25% 1.44%
Corporate 		34.82% 0.00% 73.91% 39.57%
Municipal 		2.05% 0.00% 20.03% 5.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.69% 1.69% 100.00% 100.00%
Derivative 		0.19% 0.00% 23.66% 50.36%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATLAX % Rank
US 		130.40% 0.00% 130.40% 1.44%
Non US 		0.00% -1.54% 27.51% 97.84%

ATLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.07% 3.13% 23.94%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 93.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 47.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 42.86%

Sales Fees

ATLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 3.00% 5.75% 90.48%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% 27.57%

ATLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATLAX Category Low Category High ATLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.90% 0.00% 4.22% 33.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATLAX Category Low Category High ATLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.30% 3.99% 28.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Hopgood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Jamie Pandal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Jaime Pandal, Vice President of the Adviser, has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since its inception and joined the Adviser in September 2014. Prior to joining Atlas, Mr. Pandal was a Senior Portfolio Analyst at Santander Asset Management from 2012 to 2014 where he assisted in the management of 17 investment companies and institutional fixed income mandates. Mr. Pandal traded a variety of fixed income products such as treasuries, agencies, mortgage backed, municipals, corporates, along with equities and derivatives including futures, options, and interest rate swaps. Prior to joining Santander, Mr. Pandal was an Associate Director at UBS Financial Services from 2008 to 2012. While at UBS, Mr. Pandal managed assets of high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and performed in depth analysis of fixed income securities, equities, and derivatives. Mr. Pandal holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Finance from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Puerto Rico. Mr. Pandal is also a CFA Charterholder (2012).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

