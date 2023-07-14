Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

23.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$5.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATHDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Heritage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    6844579
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nalin Yogasundram

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for stocks of medium-sized companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that durable franchises in a growing industry can sustain above average earnings growth. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio will primarily consist of securities of companies with attractive returns on invested capital that are demonstrating business improvement. Analytical indicators helping to identify signs of business improvement could include accelerating earnings or revenue growth rates, increasing cash flows, or other indications of the relative strength of a company’s business. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.
The fund will usually purchase common stocks of companies that are medium-sized at the time of purchase, but it will purchase securities of smaller- and larger-sized companies as well.
Also, although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The fund may write covered calls on a portion of the fund’s holdings in common stock when the portfolio managers believe call premiums are attractive relative to the price of the underlying security.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
ATHDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -24.9% 59.5% 42.02%
1 Yr 23.6% -43.1% 865.8% 3.55%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.4% 41.9% 43.23%
5 Yr -1.0%* -28.2% 82.9% 49.80%
10 Yr N/A* -18.4% 13.6% 65.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 35.18%
2021 0.5% -52.0% 83.9% 40.63%
2020 8.3% -17.6% 195.3% 49.90%
2019 5.3% -16.0% 9.5% 62.04%
2018 -5.0% -13.6% 24.1% 79.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -53.4% 58.6% 40.07%
1 Yr 23.6% -60.3% 865.8% 3.19%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.4% 41.9% 43.58%
5 Yr -1.0%* -27.5% 82.9% 54.37%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% 64.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 35.18%
2021 0.5% -52.0% 83.9% 40.63%
2020 8.3% -17.6% 195.3% 49.90%
2019 5.3% -16.0% 9.5% 62.04%
2018 -5.0% -13.6% 24.1% 87.93%

NAV & Total Return History

ATHDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATHDX Category Low Category High ATHDX % Rank
Net Assets 5.18 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 20.74%
Number of Holdings 80 20 3702 44.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.69 B 360 K 10.9 B 16.67%
Weighting of Top 10 27.44% 5.5% 92.1% 46.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 5.53%
  2. Arista Networks Inc 3.40%
  3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc 2.91%
  4. Keysight Technologies Inc 2.75%
  5. Twilio Inc A 2.73%
  6. Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.71%
  7. Cognex Corp 2.43%
  8. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 2.35%
  9. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 2.32%
  10. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATHDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 23.99% 100.52% 35.82%
Cash 		1.33% -0.52% 26.94% 62.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 50.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 52.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 45.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 47.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATHDX % Rank
Technology 		35.36% 0.04% 62.17% 26.06%
Healthcare 		19.28% 0.00% 43.77% 33.87%
Industrials 		17.39% 0.00% 38.23% 29.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.73% 0.00% 57.41% 55.85%
Financial Services 		4.43% 0.00% 43.01% 70.21%
Communication Services 		3.75% 0.00% 18.33% 32.09%
Consumer Defense 		2.45% 0.00% 16.40% 45.21%
Real Estate 		1.86% 0.00% 19.28% 57.62%
Basic Materials 		1.75% 0.00% 17.25% 57.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 58.87%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 78.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATHDX % Rank
US 		97.75% 23.38% 100.52% 16.49%
Non US 		0.92% 0.00% 35.22% 79.08%

ATHDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.02% 19.28% 88.11%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 33.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ATHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 250.31% 52.57%

ATHDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATHDX Category Low Category High ATHDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATHDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATHDX Category Low Category High ATHDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -2.24% 2.75% 25.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATHDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ATHDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nalin Yogasundram

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Nalin Yogasundram, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the Fund since joining American Century in 2013 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2016. Prior to joining American Century, he was an equity analyst for T. Rowe Price. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas, a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University, and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert Brookby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2018

4.29

4.3%

Robert M. Brookby, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2018. From 2008 to 2018, he was a portfolio manager for Putnam Investments. He was Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Putnam Investments. Robert’s career in the investment industry began in 1999. He worked with Putnam Investments since 2008. Before joining Putnam, Robert was an Equity Analyst with Raymond James Financial from 1999 to 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

