Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
23.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$5.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ATHDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|42.02%
|1 Yr
|23.6%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|3.55%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|43.23%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|49.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|65.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|ATHDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|35.18%
|2021
|0.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|40.63%
|2020
|8.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|49.90%
|2019
|5.3%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|62.04%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|79.55%
|Period
|ATHDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-53.4%
|58.6%
|40.07%
|1 Yr
|23.6%
|-60.3%
|865.8%
|3.19%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|43.58%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-27.5%
|82.9%
|54.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|15.4%
|64.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|ATHDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|35.18%
|2021
|0.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|40.63%
|2020
|8.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|49.90%
|2019
|5.3%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|62.04%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|87.93%
|ATHDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATHDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.18 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|20.74%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|20
|3702
|44.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.69 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|16.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.44%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|46.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATHDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.67%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|35.82%
|Cash
|1.33%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|62.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|50.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|52.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|45.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|47.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATHDX % Rank
|Technology
|35.36%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|26.06%
|Healthcare
|19.28%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|33.87%
|Industrials
|17.39%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|29.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.73%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|55.85%
|Financial Services
|4.43%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|70.21%
|Communication Services
|3.75%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|32.09%
|Consumer Defense
|2.45%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|45.21%
|Real Estate
|1.86%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|57.62%
|Basic Materials
|1.75%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|57.45%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|58.87%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|78.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATHDX % Rank
|US
|97.75%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|16.49%
|Non US
|0.92%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|79.08%
|ATHDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|88.11%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|33.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ATHDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ATHDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATHDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|52.57%
|ATHDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATHDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|50.00%
|ATHDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ATHDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATHDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|25.00%
|ATHDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Nalin Yogasundram, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the Fund since joining American Century in 2013 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2016. Prior to joining American Century, he was an equity analyst for T. Rowe Price. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas, a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University, and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2018
4.29
4.3%
Robert M. Brookby, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2018. From 2008 to 2018, he was a portfolio manager for Putnam Investments. He was Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Putnam Investments. Robert’s career in the investment industry began in 1999. He worked with Putnam Investments since 2008. Before joining Putnam, Robert was an Equity Analyst with Raymond James Financial from 1999 to 2000.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...