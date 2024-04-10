Home
ATGYX (Mutual Fund)

Cantor Select Portfolios Trust - Aquila Opportunity Growth Fd USD Cls Y

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.1 +0.65 +1.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (ATGAX)

Name

As of 10/04/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Cantor Select Portfolios Trust - Aquila Opportunity Growth Fd USD Cls Y

ATGYX | Fund

$51.10

-

-

-

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

25.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATGYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cantor Select Portfolios Trust - Aquila Opportunity Growth Fd USD Cls Y
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 70% of its net assets in equity securities believed to have the potential for capital appreciation. In addition to common stocks, exchange traded funds that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, convertible bonds and preferred stock are considered equity securities for purposes of the Fund’s 70% policy.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on factors specific to each investment, including: internal changes to the company or external changes in the company's environment that drive improving balance sheet, cash flow, or earnings growth; hidden or unappreciated value; management quality; and a strong business model. The Fund invests in equity securities that can be characterized as “growth” or “value,” as both kinds of companies may have characteristics that make the investment attractive. The Fund invests in a range of stock market capitalizations that could include small-cap, mid-cap, and large cap. Companies favored in the research process are those viewed to be fiscally responsible and demonstrating management alignment with shareholder value, qualities that have the potential to deliver benefits to investors. Mid-cap companies have typically represented a large portion of the companies identified by the research process. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests a substantial portion of its assets in the securities of mid-cap companies.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities.

The Fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments.

Read More

ATGYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 25.7% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 3.7%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 8.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 12.7% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -21.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -6.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 3.2% N/A N/A N/A
2019 25.2% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 25.7% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 3.7%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 8.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 12.7% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -15.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 21.9% N/A N/A N/A
2020 7.7% N/A N/A N/A
2019 35.9% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATGYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High ATGYX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGYX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ATGYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATGYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High ATGYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High ATGYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

ATGYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

