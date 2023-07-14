Home
Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund

mutual fund
ATGYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$44.67 -0.5 -1.11%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (ATGAX) Primary C (ATGCX) Inst (ATGYX) Inst (ATRIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$162 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATGYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John McPeake

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 70% of its net assets in equity securities believed to have the potential for capital appreciation. In addition to common stocks, exchange traded funds that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, convertible bonds and preferred stock are considered equity securities for purposes of the Fund’s 70% policy.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on factors specific to each investment, including: internal changes to the company or external changes in the company's environment that drive improving balance sheet, cash flow, or earnings growth; hidden or unappreciated value; management quality; and a strong business model. The Fund invests in equity securities that can be characterized as “growth” or “value,” as both kinds of companies may have characteristics that make the investment attractive. The Fund invests in a range of stock market capitalizations that could include small-cap, mid-cap, and large cap. Companies favored in the research process are those viewed to be fiscally responsible and demonstrating management alignment with shareholder value, qualities that have the potential to deliver benefits to investors. Mid-cap companies have typically represented a large portion of the companies identified by the research process. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests a substantial portion of its assets in the securities of mid-cap companies.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities.

The Fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments.

ATGYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -23.7% 34.1% 78.03%
1 Yr 2.9% -41.1% 31.8% 77.02%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.8% 21.3% 93.98%
5 Yr -4.9%* -14.9% 80.9% 88.30%
10 Yr 2.2%* -9.9% 11.3% 34.16%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -52.6% 20.1% 68.72%
2021 -3.2% -25.0% 15.1% 95.82%
2020 1.1% -2.9% 196.6% 84.55%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 37.61%
2018 -4.6% -11.1% 0.0% 65.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -27.0% 34.1% 69.95%
1 Yr 2.9% -41.1% 48.6% 67.25%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.8% 21.3% 93.85%
5 Yr -4.9%* -14.9% 80.9% 90.27%
10 Yr 2.2%* -8.9% 12.9% 70.89%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -52.6% 20.1% 68.72%
2021 -3.2% -25.0% 15.1% 95.82%
2020 1.1% -2.9% 196.6% 84.55%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 37.61%
2018 -4.6% -11.1% 0.0% 77.51%

NAV & Total Return History

ATGYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High ATGYX % Rank
Net Assets 162 M 481 K 145 B 68.26%
Number of Holdings 90 1 2445 48.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 50 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 60.30%
Weighting of Top 10 27.95% 2.9% 100.0% 35.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Arista Networks Inc 3.67%
  2. Hess Corp 3.23%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.22%
  4. Wolfspeed Inc 3.18%
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 2.98%
  6. MetLife Inc 2.67%
  7. Ally Financial Inc 2.66%
  8. Weyerhaeuser Co 2.65%
  9. Splunk Inc 2.49%
  10. Dreyfus Treasury Obligations Csh Mgt Ins 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.64% 0.00% 100.57% 48.74%
Cash 		1.35% -2.51% 100.00% 49.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 93.72%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 92.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 93.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 93.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGYX % Rank
Technology 		23.48% 0.00% 40.65% 8.82%
Financial Services 		13.27% 0.00% 46.10% 57.93%
Industrials 		11.45% 0.00% 45.89% 85.64%
Energy 		10.95% 0.00% 58.13% 7.05%
Utilities 		9.10% 0.00% 18.97% 8.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.71% 2.49% 46.48% 77.83%
Real Estate 		6.87% 0.00% 25.82% 59.19%
Healthcare 		6.39% 0.00% 47.15% 91.94%
Basic Materials 		5.37% 0.00% 26.18% 52.90%
Communication Services 		2.45% 0.00% 30.98% 53.15%
Consumer Defense 		1.97% 0.00% 32.18% 89.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGYX % Rank
US 		97.48% 0.00% 100.04% 38.69%
Non US 		1.16% 0.00% 27.19% 55.03%

ATGYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.03% 33.98% 37.18%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 1.50% 90.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 51.72%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 0.00% 321.00% 89.97%

ATGYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High ATGYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 94.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High ATGYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -2.06% 3.38% 91.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATGYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ATGYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John McPeake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

John McPeake has been researching and investing directly in the technology, media, and telecom space for over twenty years. He came out of the technology industry itself initially as Chief Operating Officer at Thompson Financial Services. In the investment industry he was first a Senior Software Analyst at Prudential Securities (Number 2 ranked infrastructure analyst in 2002), then Technology Analyst at Seminole Capital Partners, Internet Software and IT Services Analyst at P.A.W Partners and most recently, from ’07-’15, Analyst at Fred Alger Management. He has an AB from Hamilton College and an MBA in Finance from New York University. John is the father of four boys and lives in Manhattan.

Pedro Marcal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Marcal has been employed by the Manager since 2013 as a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Prior to joining the Manager, he was a Portfolio Manager at Allianz Global Investors (formerly Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management) from 1994 to 2013. Mr. Marcal has years of investment industry experience and has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the International Equities team. He also serves on the asset allocation committee. Before joining the team, Mr. Marcal had been a portfolio manager on the Global Select product and also the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets product. He joined AGI Capital in 1994 via a predecessor affiliate in which he was also a Partner. Prior to that, he was an economist at A.B. Laffer, V.A. Canto & Associates, a global economic consulting firm, and a trader at A-Mark Precious Metals, a commodities firm. Mr. Marcal earned his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego. As part of his undergraduate degree, he spent a year studying development economics at London University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

