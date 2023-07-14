Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$31.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 118.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anchor Risk Managed Global Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Leake

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets among various strategies based on the adviser’s research and analysis regarding market trends. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time. The Fund invests at least 40% of its assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and derivative instruments registered and offered in the U.S with underlying holdings in non-U.S. companies. The Fund primarily takes long and short positions in exchange-traded funds that are highly correlated to regional and country specific indices based on the adviser’s long, intermediate, and short-term price trends analysis. The adviser considers long term trends are those price trends measured over a period of 10 months or more; intermediate term as price trends measured over a period of three to six months; and short-term trends as price trends measured over one to five days.

The Fund is invested primarily in:

(1) Underlying Funds that primarily invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and worldwide markets;
(2) derivative instruments, including options, futures, and total return swaps, designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of equity securities;
(3) Underlying Funds that are other U.S. or foreign equity securities of any market capitalization; and
(4) U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective by managing risk through hedging the Fund’s investment portfolio when it believes security prices will decline. The adviser will hedge by:

(i) increasing allocations to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasury securities;
(ii) selling short ETFs or securities the adviser believes have demonstrated a high correlation to the broader global equity indices; and
(iii) purchasing inverse mutual funds or inverse ETFs. The Fund may invest in inverse funds linked to equity securities or indices when the adviser believes this strategy will provide an effective hedge to manage risk offer the Fund’s equity investments.

Generally, the adviser does not attempt to evaluate individual securities. The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends, of equity markets in an effort to achieve the Fund’s objective through proper allocation of the Fund’s portfolio securities. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding is made based on adviser developed trend and risk models that evaluate current market conditions, and this analysis guides the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the equity market. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the equity market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

ATGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -13.8% 30.8% 62.57%
1 Yr 4.3% -16.2% 40.4% 43.58%
3 Yr -2.0%* -22.0% 29.1% 74.39%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 15.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.4% -54.0% 17.4% 18.50%
2021 -4.8% -22.5% 24.1% 90.42%
2020 1.9% -19.4% 24.1% 36.02%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -33.0% 30.8% 58.66%
1 Yr 4.3% -52.8% 40.4% 41.90%
3 Yr -2.0%* -21.4% 29.1% 74.07%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.4% -54.0% 17.4% 19.08%
2021 -4.8% -22.5% 24.1% 89.82%
2020 1.9% -19.4% 24.1% 36.02%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATGSX Category Low Category High ATGSX % Rank
Net Assets 31.4 M 818 K 5.18 B 78.77%
Number of Holdings 7 3 2670 93.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.8 M -175 M 1.1 B 46.78%
Weighting of Top 10 82.82% 1.5% 100.0% 12.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 82.82%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 20 0.00%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 0.00%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 0.00%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 20 0.00%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 0.00%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 0.00%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 0.00%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 0.00%
  10. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future June 21 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGSX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% -67.46% 106.99% 5.26%
Stocks 		0.00% -2.90% 119.13% 93.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 92.98%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 83.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 91.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 87.21%

ATGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.48% 0.44% 13.51% 33.91%
Management Fee 1.60% 0.00% 2.50% 89.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 64.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

ATGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 118.00% 0.00% 479.00% 49.29%

ATGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATGSX Category Low Category High ATGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.33% 95.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATGSX Category Low Category High ATGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.06% -3.33% 2.16% 90.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Leake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2019

3.38

3.4%

Eric Leake is President and Chief Investment Officer to Anchor Capital. Mr. Leake is a level II Chartered Market Technician, member of the Market Technicians Association, American Association of Professional Technical Analysts (AAPTA), and a former board memeber to the National Association of Active Investment Managers. Mr. Leake is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Cambria ETF Trust, a manager to several listed exchange traded funds. Mr. Leake attended Azusa Pacific University majoring in Communications and is an active surfer and coach to youth AYSO soccer and NJB basketball teams.

Garrett Waters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2019

3.38

3.4%

Garrett Waters is Chief Executive Officer to Anchor Capital. Before joining Anchor Capital in 2009 Garrett began his investment career in New York City with J.P. Morgan Investment Management within its Institutional Investment Management division, then as a principal with Barclays Global Investors. Mr. Waters was involved in institutional and private fund management with Hollencrest Capital Management in 2001 and Pacific Financial Advisers. Garrett is a graduate of Villanova University with a degree in business. Garrett is the former Commissioner for Beaches, Parks and Recreation for the city of San Clemente and is an active surfer and tennis player. Garrett lives in San Clemente, CA along with his wife and two children.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

