Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund Class F

mutual fund
ATGFX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ATGFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund Class F

ATGFX | Fund

-

$131 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ATGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund Class F
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 70% of its net assets in equity securities believed to have the potential for capital appreciation. In addition to common stocks, exchange traded funds that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, convertible bonds and preferred stock are considered equity securities for purposes of the Fund’s 70% policy.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on factors specific to each investment, including: internal changes to the company or external changes in the company's environment that drive improving balance sheet, cash flow, or earnings growth; hidden or unappreciated value; management quality; and a strong business model. The Fund invests in equity securities that can be characterized as “growth” or “value,” as both kinds of companies may have characteristics that make the investment attractive. The Fund invests in a range of stock market capitalizations that could include small-cap, mid-cap, and large cap. Companies favored in the research process are those viewed to be fiscally responsible and demonstrating management alignment with shareholder value, qualities that have the potential to deliver benefits to investors. Mid-cap companies have typically represented a large portion of the companies identified by the research process. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests a substantial portion of its assets in the securities of mid-cap companies.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities.

The Fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments.

Read More

ATGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATGFX Category Low Category High ATGFX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 90 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 29.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.75% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MetLife Inc 2.98%
  2. WEC Energy Group Inc 2.72%
  3. FirstEnergy Corp 2.69%
  4. Entergy Corp 2.66%
  5. VICI Properties Inc 2.22%
  6. Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH 2.01%
  7. CMS Energy Corp 1.98%
  8. Arista Networks Inc 1.85%
  9. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc 1.84%
  10. Netflix Inc 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.51% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.61% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATGFX % Rank
US 		98.51% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ATGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ATGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ATGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATGFX Category Low Category High ATGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATGFX Category Low Category High ATGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ATGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

