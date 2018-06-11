Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 70% of its net assets in equity securities believed to have the potential for capital appreciation. In addition to common stocks, exchange traded funds that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, convertible bonds and preferred stock are considered equity securities for purposes of the Fund’s 70% policy.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on factors specific to each investment, including: internal changes to the company or external changes in the company's environment that drive improving balance sheet, cash flow, or earnings growth; hidden or unappreciated value; management quality; and a strong business model. The Fund invests in equity securities that can be characterized as “growth” or “value,” as both kinds of companies may have characteristics that make the investment attractive. The Fund invests in a range of stock market capitalizations that could include small-cap, mid-cap, and large cap. Companies favored in the research process are those viewed to be fiscally responsible and demonstrating management alignment with shareholder value, qualities that have the potential to deliver benefits to investors. Mid-cap companies have typically represented a large portion of the companies identified by the research process. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests a substantial portion of its assets in the securities of mid-cap companies.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities.
The Fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments.
|Period
|ATGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|ATGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|90
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.8 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.75%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.61%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATGFX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATGFX % Rank
|US
|98.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|ATGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
