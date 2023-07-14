Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
Net Assets
$162 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 99.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 70% of its net assets in equity securities believed to have the potential for capital appreciation. In addition to common stocks, exchange traded funds that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, convertible bonds and preferred stock are considered equity securities for purposes of the Fund’s 70% policy.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on factors specific to each investment, including: internal changes to the company or external changes in the company's environment that drive improving balance sheet, cash flow, or earnings growth; hidden or unappreciated value; management quality; and a strong business model. The Fund invests in equity securities that can be characterized as “growth” or “value,” as both kinds of companies may have characteristics that make the investment attractive. The Fund invests in a range of stock market capitalizations that could include small-cap, mid-cap, and large cap. Companies favored in the research process are those viewed to be fiscally responsible and demonstrating management alignment with shareholder value, qualities that have the potential to deliver benefits to investors. Mid-cap companies have typically represented a large portion of the companies identified by the research process. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, the Fund typically invests a substantial portion of its assets in the securities of mid-cap companies.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities.
The Fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments.
|Period
|ATGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|79.55%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|81.57%
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|95.55%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|92.20%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|41.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|ATGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|76.15%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|97.39%
|2020
|0.8%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|86.72%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|48.43%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|69.23%
|Period
|ATGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|71.21%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|71.79%
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|95.45%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|93.22%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|80.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|ATGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|76.15%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|97.39%
|2020
|0.8%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|86.72%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|48.43%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|80.47%
|ATGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|162 M
|481 K
|145 B
|68.77%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|1
|2445
|49.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|60.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.95%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|35.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.64%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|49.25%
|Cash
|1.35%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|50.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|94.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|93.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|94.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|94.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATGAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.48%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|9.32%
|Financial Services
|13.27%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|58.44%
|Industrials
|11.45%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|86.15%
|Energy
|10.95%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|7.56%
|Utilities
|9.10%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|8.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.71%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|78.34%
|Real Estate
|6.87%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|59.70%
|Healthcare
|6.39%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|92.44%
|Basic Materials
|5.37%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|53.40%
|Communication Services
|2.45%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|53.65%
|Consumer Defense
|1.97%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|89.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATGAX % Rank
|US
|97.48%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|39.20%
|Non US
|1.16%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|55.53%
|ATGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|22.56%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|ATGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|91.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ATGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|99.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|90.54%
|ATGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|95.73%
|ATGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ATGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|96.20%
|ATGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Mr. Marcal has been employed by the Manager since 2013 as a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Prior to joining the Manager, he was a Portfolio Manager at Allianz Global Investors (formerly Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management) from 1994 to 2013. Mr. Marcal has years of investment industry experience and has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the International Equities team. He also serves on the asset allocation committee. Before joining the team, Mr. Marcal had been a portfolio manager on the Global Select product and also the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets product. He joined AGI Capital in 1994 via a predecessor affiliate in which he was also a Partner. Prior to that, he was an economist at A.B. Laffer, V.A. Canto & Associates, a global economic consulting firm, and a trader at A-Mark Precious Metals, a commodities firm. Mr. Marcal earned his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego. As part of his undergraduate degree, he spent a year studying development economics at London University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
John McPeake has been researching and investing directly in the technology, media, and telecom space for over twenty years. He came out of the technology industry itself initially as Chief Operating Officer at Thompson Financial Services. In the investment industry he was first a Senior Software Analyst at Prudential Securities (Number 2 ranked infrastructure analyst in 2002), then Technology Analyst at Seminole Capital Partners, Internet Software and IT Services Analyst at P.A.W Partners and most recently, from ’07-’15, Analyst at Fred Alger Management. He has an AB from Hamilton College and an MBA in Finance from New York University. John is the father of four boys and lives in Manhattan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...