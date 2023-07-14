Home
ATESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anchor Risk Managed Equity Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor
  • Inception Date
    Sep 06, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Leake

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective, utilizing a “fund of funds” structure, by allocating assets among various strategies based on the adviser’s research and analysis regarding market trends. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests, directly or indirectly through unaffiliated exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds (together with ETFs, “Underlying Funds”), at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in equity securities. The Fund takes a long position, or purchases shares of a security, when the adviser believes a security will increase in value, and a short position, or sells shares of borrowed stock, when the adviser believes the value of a security will decrease. The Fund takes long and short positions in securities that are highly correlated to major US equity indices based on long, intermediate, and short-term trends. The adviser considers a long-term trend to be those that are observed over two years or more; intermediate trends to last between nine to 24 months; and short-term trends to take place up to nine months.

At least 80% of the Fund’s assets is invested in:

(1) U.S. or foreign equity securities of any market capitalization including Underlying Funds that primarily invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and foreign equity securities; and
(2) derivative instruments, including options, futures, and total return swaps, designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of equity securities.

The Fund may also invest in U.S. or foreign cash equivalents including money market funds and treasuries.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s secondary objective by managing risk through hedging the Fund’s investment portfolio when it believes security prices will decline. The adviser will hedge by:

(i) increasing allocations to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasury securities;
(ii) purchasing inverse mutual funds or inverse ETFs; and
(iii) selling short ETFs or securities the adviser believes have demonstrated a high correlation to the broader equity indices.

The Fund may invest in inverse funds linked to equity securities or indices when the adviser believes this strategy will provide an effective hedge to manage risk for the Fund’s equity investments.

Generally, the adviser does not attempt to evaluate individual securities. The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends, of equity markets in an effort to achieve the Fund’s objective through proper allocation of the Fund’s portfolio securities. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on adviser-developed trend and risk models that evaluate current market conditions, and this analysis will guide the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the equity market. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the equity market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

ATESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -13.8% 30.8% 28.49%
1 Yr -3.4% -16.2% 40.4% 82.12%
3 Yr 3.6%* -22.0% 29.1% 31.71%
5 Yr 3.5%* -14.2% 15.7% 12.67%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -54.0% 17.4% 72.83%
2021 5.4% -22.5% 24.1% 34.13%
2020 5.7% -19.4% 24.1% 22.36%
2019 1.8% -5.5% 12.9% 62.50%
2018 -0.8% -14.0% 2.4% 25.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -33.0% 30.8% 25.70%
1 Yr -3.4% -52.8% 40.4% 81.01%
3 Yr 3.6%* -21.4% 29.1% 32.72%
5 Yr 5.0%* -14.1% 16.8% 12.33%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -54.0% 17.4% 72.83%
2021 5.4% -22.5% 24.1% 34.13%
2020 5.7% -19.4% 24.1% 22.36%
2019 1.8% -5.5% 12.9% 62.50%
2018 0.7% -14.0% 2.4% 4.08%

NAV & Total Return History

ATESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATESX Category Low Category High ATESX % Rank
Net Assets 409 M 818 K 5.18 B 26.82%
Number of Holdings 7 3 2670 94.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 288 M -175 M 1.1 B 16.96%
Weighting of Top 10 88.23% 1.5% 100.0% 10.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 33.22%
  2. BTIC E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Mar 22 0.00%
  3. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Dec 20 0.00%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 0.00%
  5. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Mar 21 0.00%
  6. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Mar 21 0.00%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 0.00%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 0.00%
  9. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Mar 21 0.00%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATESX % Rank
Stocks 		54.99% -2.90% 119.13% 54.65%
Cash 		45.01% -67.46% 106.99% 40.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 94.74%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 84.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 92.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 88.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATESX % Rank
Technology 		43.24% 0.00% 43.24% 1.33%
Communication Services 		15.67% 0.00% 32.32% 5.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.04% 0.00% 88.83% 12.00%
Healthcare 		7.84% 0.00% 100.00% 82.67%
Consumer Defense 		5.77% 0.00% 33.38% 58.00%
Industrials 		4.85% 0.00% 31.93% 89.33%
Financial Services 		4.10% 0.00% 83.83% 90.00%
Utilities 		1.42% 0.00% 21.71% 58.67%
Energy 		0.89% 0.00% 32.57% 83.33%
Real Estate 		0.64% 0.00% 10.93% 68.00%
Basic Materials 		0.55% 0.00% 28.58% 86.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATESX % Rank
US 		53.80% -24.26% 116.70% 49.71%
Non US 		1.19% -43.01% 95.82% 64.33%

ATESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% 0.44% 13.51% 52.30%
Management Fee 1.60% 0.00% 2.50% 90.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 67.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

ATESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 94.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 479.00% 9.29%

ATESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATESX Category Low Category High ATESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.33% 96.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATESX Category Low Category High ATESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.58% -3.33% 2.16% 80.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ATESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Leake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 06, 2016

5.73

5.7%

Eric Leake is President and Chief Investment Officer to Anchor Capital. Mr. Leake is a level II Chartered Market Technician, member of the Market Technicians Association, American Association of Professional Technical Analysts (AAPTA), and a former board memeber to the National Association of Active Investment Managers. Mr. Leake is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Cambria ETF Trust, a manager to several listed exchange traded funds. Mr. Leake attended Azusa Pacific University majoring in Communications and is an active surfer and coach to youth AYSO soccer and NJB basketball teams.

Garrett Waters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 06, 2016

5.73

5.7%

Garrett Waters is Chief Executive Officer to Anchor Capital. Before joining Anchor Capital in 2009 Garrett began his investment career in New York City with J.P. Morgan Investment Management within its Institutional Investment Management division, then as a principal with Barclays Global Investors. Mr. Waters was involved in institutional and private fund management with Hollencrest Capital Management in 2001 and Pacific Financial Advisers. Garrett is a graduate of Villanova University with a degree in business. Garrett is the former Commissioner for Beaches, Parks and Recreation for the city of San Clemente and is an active surfer and tennis player. Garrett lives in San Clemente, CA along with his wife and two children.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

