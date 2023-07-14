The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective, utilizing a fund of funds structure, by allocating assets among various strategies based on the adviser’s research and analysis regarding market trends. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests, directly or indirectly through unaffiliated fixed income exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and fixed income mutual funds (together with ETFs, “Underlying Funds”), at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in fixed income securities. The adviser defines “fixed income securities” to include bonds, municipal funds, ETFs and other debt instruments. The Fund primarily takes long and short positions in securities that provide returns similar to high yield corporate bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) based on long, intermediate, and short-term trends. Long-term trends are those that are observed over two years or more; intermediate trends last between nine to 24 months; and short-term trends take place up to nine months. The Fund takes a long position, or purchases shares of a security, when the adviser believes a security will increase in value, and a short position, or sells shares of borrowed stock, when the adviser believes the value of a security will decrease.

At least 80% of the Fund is invested in:

(1) Underlying Funds that primarily invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and foreign high-yield (“junk”) debt instruments;

(2) derivative instruments: total return swaps or credit default swaps designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of high yield bonds; and

(3) other U.S. or foreign fixed-income securities instruments without restriction as to issuer capitalization or the maturity or duration of an issue.

The Fund may also invest in U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.

The Fund defines high yield debt instruments as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by S&P (below investment grade). Up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in instruments generally rated below Caa3 by Moody’s or CCC- by S&P or derivatives of such instruments. The Fund may invest in high yield bonds directly or indirectly through derivative instruments.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s secondary objective by managing risk through hedging the Fund’s investment portfolio when it believes security prices will decline. The adviser will hedge by:

(i) increasing allocations to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasury securities;

(ii) purchasing inverse mutual funds or inverse ETFs; and

(iii) selling short ETFs or securities the adviser believes have demonstrated a high correlation to high yield bonds.

The Fund may invest in inverse funds linked to U.S. Treasury securities when the adviser believes this strategy will provide an effective hedge to manage interest rate risk.

Generally, the adviser does not attempt to evaluate individual securities. The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends, of high-yield bond markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding is made based on adviser developed trend and risk models that evaluate current market conditions and this analysis guides the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the high-yield bond market. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the high-yield bond market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.