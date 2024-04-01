Home
ATCSX (Mutual Fund)

Anchor Risk Managed Credit Strategies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.06 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Instl (ATCSX) Adv (ATCAX)

Name

As of 01/04/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Anchor Risk Managed Credit Strategies Fund

ATCSX | Fund

$9.06

$15.4 M

-

3.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.5%

1 yr return

-3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$15.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 01/04/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Anchor Risk Managed Credit Strategies Fund

ATCSX | Fund

$9.06

$15.4 M

-

3.65%

ATCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anchor Risk Managed Credit Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective, utilizing a fund of funds structure, by allocating assets among worldwide market segments based on the adviser’s research and analysis regarding market trends. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time. “Worldwide” means developed and emerging markets, as those terms are defined below.

The Fund invests its assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end and closed-end mutual funds (together with ETFs, the “Underlying Funds”) and derivative instruments.  The Fund primarily takes long and short positions in Underlying Funds and derivatives instruments, in domestic and worldwide markets. The Fund takes a long position by buying shares of Underlying Funds, or derivative instruments, when the Adviser believes those assets will increase in value. The Fund takes a short position by selling those assets when the Adviser believes they will decrease in value.

The Fund invests primarily in:

(1) Underlying Funds that invest in or are otherwise exposed to developed and emerging markets, which are countries listed on the MSCI All World Country Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index;
(2) derivative instruments, either directly or indirectly, including options and futures, designed to substitute for or replicate some or all of the features of the Underlying Funds; and
(3) U.S. or foreign cash equivalents, without limitation, as collateral for derivative instruments or as a temporary defensive measure during periods of market volatility.

The adviser seeks to manage risk by hedging the Fund’s investment portfolio when it believes security prices will decline.  The adviser will hedge by:

(i) increasing allocations to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasury securities; and
(ii) selling short ETFs or derivative instruments the adviser believes have a high correlation to the Fund’s core holdings. Correlation is the measure of the similarity between two assets.

Generally, the adviser does not attempt to evaluate individual securities held by the Underlying Funds.

Read More

ATCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -3.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -3.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 1.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -5.3% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -6.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -2.6% N/A N/A N/A
2020 9.4% N/A N/A N/A
2019 2.0% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -3.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -3.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 1.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -2.2% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -6.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -0.2% N/A N/A N/A
2020 11.0% N/A N/A N/A
2019 4.2% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATCSX Category Low Category High ATCSX % Rank
Net Assets 15.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 3 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 15.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 94.44% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES IBOXX HIGH YLD CO 44.23%
  2. ISHARES IBOXX INVESTMENT 26.26%
  3. ISHARES CORE U.S. AGGREGA 23.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATCSX % Rank
Stocks 		94.44% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.56% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATCSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATCSX % Rank
US 		94.44% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ATCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ATCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ATCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATCSX Category Low Category High ATCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATCSX Category Low Category High ATCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ATCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

